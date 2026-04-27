In a tragic incident that shook the village of "Fanara" in the Fayed district of Egypt's Ismailia Governorate, residents were devastated by a horrific family crime, as a young man took the life of his elderly mother (87 years old) inside their home, driven by obsessions and vague thoughts about her practicing witchcraft and sorcery against him.

The young man lived with his elderly mother in a simple house, where suspicions began to dominate his thoughts about her. Instead of seeking help, these obsessions grew in his mind, transforming into a false "reality" that led him to commit an incomprehensible crime, as he used a household gas cylinder to attack his mother, causing her to take her last breath immediately in a scene that shocked the neighbors and plunged the village into a state of disbelief and sorrow.

Immediately after the incident, security forces arrived at the crime scene and imposed a security cordon around the house. During the initial investigations, the accused showed no traditional signs of remorse but continued to cling to his claims about the "sorcery" he believed his mother was practicing against him. For its part, the public prosecution began its extensive investigations, ordering the transfer of the body to the morgue and starting to examine the psychological and mental state of the accused to assess his awareness of his actions and whether he suffered from psychological disorders that led him to this criminal act.

This crime exemplifies the danger of "untreated psychological disorders" that may be interpreted in some environments as acts of magic or sorcery. The incident raises a significant question for society regarding the role of family and neighbors in monitoring behavioral changes in individuals before they escalate into irreparable family disasters.

Investigations are currently ongoing, awaiting the psychological medical report for the accused, while the residents of "Fanara" are anticipating the details of the trial in a case that will remain etched in the village's memory as one of the most heinous family murder crimes.