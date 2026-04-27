في واقعة مأساوية هزت أركان قرية «فنارة» بمركز فايد في محافظة الإسماعيلية المصرية، فٌجع السكان بجريمة أسرية شنيعة، حيث أقدم شاب على إنهاء حياة والدته المسنة (87 عاماً) داخل منزلهما، مدفوعاً بهواجس وأفكار غامضة حول ممارستها لأعمال السحر والشعوذة ضده.

كان الشاب يعيش برفقة والدته المسنة في منزل بسيط، حيث بدأت الشكوك تسيطر عليه تجاهها. وبدلاً من طلب المساعدة، تضخمت تلك الهواجس في عقله لتتحول إلى «حقيقة» مزيفة، أدت به إلى ارتكاب جريمة لا يستوعبها عقل، إذ استخدم أسطوانة غاز منزلية ليعتدي بها على والدته، لتلفظ أنفاسها الأخيرة على الفور في مشهد صدم الجيران وأغرق القرية في حالة من الذهول والحزن.

فور وقوع الحادثة، انتقلت الأجهزة الأمنية إلى مسرح الجريمة وفرضت طوقاً أمنياً حول المنزل. وخلال التحقيقات الأولية، لم يظهر المتهم ندماً بالمعنى التقليدي، بل واصل التمسك بمزاعمه حول «السحر» الذي كان يعتقد أن والدته تمارسه ضده. ومن جانبها، باشرت النيابة العامة تحقيقاتها الموسعة، حيث أمرت بنقل الجثمان إلى المشرحة، وبدأت في فحص الحالة النفسية والعقلية للمتهم للوقوف على مدى إدراكه لأفعاله، وما إذا كان يعاني من اضطرابات نفسية قادته إلى هذا الفعل الإجرامي.

وتعد هذه الجريمة نموذجاً لمدى خطورة «الاضطرابات النفسية غير المعالجة» التي قد تُفسر في بعض البيئات بأنها أعمال سحر أو شعوذة. وتضع الحادثة المجتمع أمام تساؤل كبير حول دور الأسرة والجيران في مراقبة التغيرات السلوكية للأفراد قبل أن تتحول إلى كوارث أسرية لا يمكن تداركها.

وتستمر التحقيقات حالياً في انتظار التقرير الطبي النفسي للمتهم، بينما يترقب أهالي «فنارة» تفاصيل المحاكمة في قضية ستظل محفورة في ذاكرة القرية كواحدة من أبشع جرائم القتل الأسرية.