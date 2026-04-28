يخوض الشباب مواجهة مفصلية أمام الفتح، واضعاً نصب عينيه هدفاً واحداً يتمثّل في حصد النقاط الثلاث، التي ستقوده بشكل كبير نحو تأمين بقائه في الدوري.

ويدخل الشباب اللقاء برصيد 31 نقطة في المركز الـ12، متساوياً مع الفتح صاحب المركز الـ13، ما يمنح المباراة طابعاً حاسماً في حسابات الهروب من مناطق الخطر. ويُدرك الفريق أن الفوز سيمنحه أفضلية مريحة قبل الجولات المتبقية، ويُبعده عن تعقيدات الحسابات المرتبطة بنتائج المنافسين.

في المقابل، ينتظر أن تكون المواجهة متكافئة في ظل تقارب المستوى، إلى جانب ترقب نتائج الفرق المنافسة في القاع، مثل ضمك والرياض والخلود؛ ما يزيد من أهمية الانتصار في هذا التوقيت الحاسم من الموسم.

وتبدو المباراة مفتوحة على جميع الاحتمالات، إلا أن عنوانها الأبرز يبقى لا بديل أمام الشباب سوى الفوز للاقتراب من حسم البقاء.