The youth team faces a pivotal match against Al-Fateh, keeping a single goal in mind: to secure the three points that will significantly aid in ensuring their survival in the league.

The youth team enters the match with a total of 31 points, sitting in 12th place, tied with Al-Fateh in 13th place, which gives the match a decisive character in the calculations for escaping the danger zones. The team understands that a victory will provide them with a comfortable advantage before the remaining rounds, distancing them from the complications associated with the results of their competitors.

On the other hand, the match is expected to be evenly matched given the closeness in level, along with the anticipation of results from competing teams at the bottom, such as Damak, Al-Riyadh, and Al-Khulood; which increases the importance of a win at this critical time of the season.

The match seems open to all possibilities, but its most prominent theme remains that the youth team has no alternative but to win to get closer to securing their survival.