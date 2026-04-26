لبّت جماهير أبها دعوة «زعيم الجنوب» قبل عدة أيام بـ«مدقال وقدوم»، دعماً وتحفيزاً وتشجيعاً، لحضور مباراة الفريق أمام الباطن مساء اليوم التي أُقيمت على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المحالة، وفاز فيها أبها بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، ووصوله للنقطة الـ77، مُعلناً وبشكل رسمي تصدره «بطلاً»، لترتيب أندية دوري يلو 2025-2026، وقبل نهاية الدوري بثلاث جولات.
وكان «زعيم الجنوب» قد استحق تصدر الترتيب نظير النتائج الكبيرة والمستويات الفنية الملفتة واستطاع خلال موسم رياضي واحد أن يعود سريعاً لدوري روشن السعودي بدءاً من الموسم الرياضي القادم.
The fans of Abha responded to the call of the "Leader of the South" a few days ago with "Medqal and Qudum," in support, motivation, and encouragement, to attend the team's match against Al-Batin this evening, which took place at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala. Abha won the match with three goals to one, reaching 77 points, officially declaring itself as the "Champion" at the top of the Yelo League standings for the 2025-2026 season, with three rounds remaining in the league.
The "Leader of the South" deserved to top the standings due to its impressive results and remarkable performance levels, and it managed to quickly return to the Roshan Saudi League within just one sports season, starting from the upcoming sports season.