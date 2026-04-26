لبّت جماهير أبها دعوة «زعيم الجنوب» قبل عدة أيام بـ«مدقال وقدوم»، دعماً وتحفيزاً وتشجيعاً، لحضور مباراة الفريق أمام الباطن مساء اليوم التي أُقيمت على ملعب مدينة الأمير سلطان بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية في المحالة، وفاز فيها أبها بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، ووصوله للنقطة الـ77، مُعلناً وبشكل رسمي تصدره «بطلاً»، لترتيب أندية دوري يلو 2025-2026، وقبل نهاية الدوري بثلاث جولات.


وكان «زعيم الجنوب» قد استحق تصدر الترتيب نظير النتائج الكبيرة والمستويات الفنية الملفتة واستطاع خلال موسم رياضي واحد أن يعود سريعاً لدوري روشن السعودي بدءاً من الموسم الرياضي القادم.