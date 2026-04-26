The fans of Abha responded to the call of the "Leader of the South" a few days ago with "Medqal and Qudum," in support, motivation, and encouragement, to attend the team's match against Al-Batin this evening, which took place at the Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Al-Mahala. Abha won the match with three goals to one, reaching 77 points, officially declaring itself as the "Champion" at the top of the Yelo League standings for the 2025-2026 season, with three rounds remaining in the league.



The "Leader of the South" deserved to top the standings due to its impressive results and remarkable performance levels, and it managed to quickly return to the Roshan Saudi League within just one sports season, starting from the upcoming sports season.