The Al-Ahli team has recorded a new achievement in the history of Saudi football, leading the nation to its eighth Asian title by winning the AFC Champions League for the second consecutive time, confirming its strong continental presence and continuity on the podiums.



With this achievement, Saudi clubs have raised their tally to 8 titles in the continental championship, consisting of 4 titles for Al-Hilal, 2 titles for Al-Ittihad, and 2 titles for Al-Ahli, which has become the third Saudi team to win the title, but the only one to succeed in winning it in two consecutive editions.



This victory continues the remarkable journey of Saudi clubs in the tournament, which have reached the final 16 times, winning 8 of them, while finishing as runners-up 8 times, reflecting the strong competitive presence of the Kingdom on the Asian stage.



Al-Ahli continued to assert its superiority by repeating its victory over the Japanese team Matsumoto Yamaga in the final, strengthening its position among the continent's elite and providing its fans with a new historic achievement to add to the record of the "Fortress of Cups."