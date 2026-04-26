مشوار بطل القارة الآسيوي النادي الأهلي لم يكن سهلاً على الإطلاق، بل كان طويلاً ومرهقاً لكافة الفرق حالهم حال «الراقي»، فالكتيبة الخضراء بقيادة النجوم جميعهم كانوا على قدر المسؤولية، إلا أن هناك أسماء كانت الأكثر تأثيراً من خلال فوز الأهلي على ماتشيدا زيليفيا الياباني بهدف دون مقابل.


وتلك الأسماء ستظل في ذاكرة كافة الأهلاويين ولم ولن ينسوا لأنهم معادلة وجاذبية مشتركة بينهم وبين الظفر باللقب الآسيوي للمرة الثانية على التوالي، إذ نجح الأهلي في تقديم نسخة رائعة ليقتنص النجمة القارية بكل جدارة واستحقاق، «عكاظ» تقدّم أبرز أربعة أسماء لعبت دور كبيراً جداً وهم بالترتيب كالتالي:


بصمات الساحر


«السحر الحلال» في عالم كرة القدم عندما يداعبها ابن محارب الصحراء الدولي الجزئري رياض محرز الذي كان رجل النجمة القارية الأولى، وبنفس الوقت رجل النجمة الثانية، بكل جدارة واستحقاق بعد أن قدم لمحات وبصمات كروية تغني وتسمن من جوع، حيث كان تألقه بشكل لافت خلال مشوار البطولة.


مسجلاً 4 أهداف في النسخة الحالية للبطولة القارية كما صنع هدفين ولعب دوراً كبيراً في تتويج الأهلي، كما أن خبرات محرز ومهاراته الفردية لعبت دوراً بارزاً في ترجيح كفة الراقي وتقديم حلول تمنح التفوق لفريقه.


وأكبر دليل على دور رياض اللافت وبصماته المؤثرة مباراة الدحيل القطري التي حسمها بتسديدة رائعة من خطأ خارج حدود منطقة الجزاء.


الفرنسي بالموعد


وكان الاعتماد الكبير من قبل المدير الفني الألماني السيد ماتياس يايسله على سرعات لاعبه الفرنسي الموهوب إنزو ميلوت الذي كان بمثابة حلقة وصل رائعة بين خطي الوسط والهجوم، إذ نجح إنزو في إحراز 4 أهداف كما صنع هدفين ولعب دوراً مهماً في الخطط الهجومية لمدربه.


راقص السامبا


على صعيد «ابن السامبا» الجناح البرازيلي جالينو الذي قدم مستويات رائعة في دوري الأبطال ولعب دوراً بارزاً في تتويج الأهلي ليس فقط بسبب مهاراته وسرعاته، بل باللعب الجماعي والفعال الذي ظهر به، إذ إن جالينو صنع 3 أهداف ولعب دوراً مهماً في الأداء الهجومي للأهلي على مدار البطولة.


ولم يكتفِ غالينو بتقديم الهدايا بل سجل 3 أهداف ليصبح الأكثر مساهمة تهديفياً بجانب محرز وميلوت.


حامي العرين


أخيراً كان الحارس السنغالي بمثابة جدار الأمان للأهلي في مشوار البطولة بعد أن شارك خلال 9 مباريات، وخرج ميندي بشباك نظيفة خلال 4 لقاءات في البطولة، وهو رقم مميز يحسب للحارس السنغالي الذي تألق بشكل لافت في المباراة النهائية ضد ماتشيدا.