The journey of the Asian champion, Al-Ahli Club, was not easy at all; rather, it was long and exhausting for all teams, just like "the elegant" team. The green brigade, led by all the stars, were up to the responsibility, but there were names that had the most impact through Al-Ahli's victory over the Japanese team, Matsumoto Yamaga, with a goal to nil.



These names will remain in the memory of all Al-Ahli fans, and they will never forget them because they represent a common equation and attraction between them and winning the Asian title for the second consecutive time. Al-Ahli succeeded in presenting a wonderful version to seize the continental star with all merit and deservingness. "Okaz" presents the four most prominent names that played a very significant role, listed as follows:



The Marks of the Magician



"The permissible magic" in the world of football when it is touched by the son of the desert warrior, the Algerian international Riyad Mahrez, who was the man of the first continental star, and at the same time, the man of the second star, with all merit and deservingness after he provided glimpses and football marks that are enriching and satisfying. His brilliance was notably evident throughout the tournament.



He scored 4 goals in the current version of the continental tournament, as well as assisting two goals and playing a significant role in Al-Ahli's crowning. Moreover, Mahrez's experience and individual skills played a prominent role in tipping the scales in favor of "the elegant" and providing solutions that grant superiority to his team.



The best evidence of Riyad's remarkable role and his impactful marks is the match against Qatari Al-Duhail, which he decided with a wonderful shot from a free kick outside the penalty area.



The Frenchman on Time



There was a significant reliance from the German coach, Mr. Matthias Jaissle, on the speed of his talented French player, Enzo Milot, who served as a wonderful link between the midfield and attack. Enzo succeeded in scoring 4 goals and assisted two others, playing an important role in his coach's attacking plans.



The Samba Dancer



On the side of "the son of samba," the Brazilian winger Galinho, who presented wonderful performances in the Champions League and played a prominent role in Al-Ahli's crowning, not only due to his skills and speed but also because of the effective and collective play he exhibited. Galinho assisted 3 goals and played an important role in Al-Ahli's attacking performance throughout the tournament.



Galinho did not stop at providing assists; he also scored 3 goals, becoming the most contributing player in terms of goals alongside Mahrez and Milot.



The Guardian of the Goal



Finally, the Senegalese goalkeeper served as a safety wall for Al-Ahli during the tournament after participating in 9 matches, and Mendy kept a clean sheet in 4 encounters in the tournament, which is a remarkable figure for the Senegalese goalkeeper who shone brightly in the final match against Matsumoto.