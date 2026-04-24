أكد المدير الفني للنادي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله، جاهزية فريقه لخوض نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة أمام ماتشيدا زيلفيا، مشددًا على أهمية التركيز الكامل لتحقيق اللقب،موضحاً تصريحاته خلال المؤتمر الصحفي أن التواجد في النهائي يُعد شرفًا كبيرًا، خاصة أنه يأتي للمرة الثانية على التوالي في جدة، مؤكدًا حماس الفريق لخوض هذه المواجهة الكبرى، وقال: «نحن متحمسون للغاية للعب النهائي، ونأمل أن ننجح في تحقيق الفوز مرة أخرى».
وأشاد المدرب الألماني بالدعم الجماهيري، واصفًا إياه بـ«الجنوني»، مؤكدًا أن مساندة الجماهير لم تتغير، وهو ما يمنح اللاعبين دفعة معنوية كبيرة قبل اللقاء المرتقب.
وأشار يايسله إلى أن لكل موسم تحدياته الخاصة، موضحًا أن الفريق واجه صعوبات في الموسم الماضي، وهو أمر طبيعي في كرة القدم، مضيفًا: «نركز فقط على ما يمكننا التحكم فيه، وهدفنا واضح وهو تحقيق الفوز».
وعن المنافس، شدد يايسله على قوة الفريق الياباني، مبينًا أنه يمتلك تنظيمًا دفاعيًا مميزًا، حيث لم يستقبل أي هدف في الأدوار الإقصائية، كما استقبل 7 أهداف فقط خلال 12 مباراة، وهو ما يعكس صلابته الدفاعية، وأضاف: «ليس من السهل التسجيل ضدهم، ولديهم جودة فردية عالية، لذلك يجب أن نكون في قمة تركيزنا، خاصة من الناحية الدفاعية».
وفيما يتعلق بجاهزية اللاعبين، فضّل يايسله عدم الكشف عن التفاصيل قبل المباراة، لكنه طمأن الجماهير بقوله:«غالبية اللاعبين جاهزون بدنيًا وذهنيًا، وهذه مباراة مهمة جدًا، والجميع يريد أن يكون حاضرًا، ويمكنكم توقع جاهزية الفريق بشكل كامل».
The head coach of Al Ahly Club, Matthias Jaissle, confirmed his team's readiness to compete in the AFC Champions League final against Matsumoto Yamaga, emphasizing the importance of complete focus to achieve the title. He explained in his statements during the press conference that being in the final is a great honor, especially since it is the second time in a row in Jeddah, confirming the team's enthusiasm for this major encounter. He said: "We are very excited to play in the final, and we hope to succeed in winning again."
The German coach praised the fan support, describing it as "crazy," confirming that the fans' backing has not changed, which gives the players a significant morale boost before the anticipated match.
Jaissle pointed out that each season has its own challenges, explaining that the team faced difficulties last season, which is a normal occurrence in football. He added: "We only focus on what we can control, and our goal is clear: to achieve victory."
Regarding the opponent, Jaissle emphasized the strength of the Japanese team, indicating that they have a remarkable defensive organization, having not conceded any goals in the knockout stages and only allowing 7 goals in 12 matches, which reflects their defensive solidity. He added: "It is not easy to score against them, and they have high individual quality, so we must be at our utmost focus, especially defensively."
As for the players' readiness, Jaissle preferred not to disclose details before the match but reassured the fans by saying: "Most of the players are physically and mentally ready, and this is a very important match, and everyone wants to be present. You can expect the team to be fully prepared."