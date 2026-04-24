أكد المدير الفني للنادي الأهلي ماتياس يايسله، جاهزية فريقه لخوض نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة أمام ماتشيدا زيلفيا، مشددًا على أهمية التركيز الكامل لتحقيق اللقب،موضحاً تصريحاته خلال المؤتمر الصحفي أن التواجد في النهائي يُعد شرفًا كبيرًا، خاصة أنه يأتي للمرة الثانية على التوالي في جدة، مؤكدًا حماس الفريق لخوض هذه المواجهة الكبرى، وقال: «نحن متحمسون للغاية للعب النهائي، ونأمل أن ننجح في تحقيق الفوز مرة أخرى».


وأشاد المدرب الألماني بالدعم الجماهيري، واصفًا إياه بـ«الجنوني»، مؤكدًا أن مساندة الجماهير لم تتغير، وهو ما يمنح اللاعبين دفعة معنوية كبيرة قبل اللقاء المرتقب.


وأشار يايسله إلى أن لكل موسم تحدياته الخاصة، موضحًا أن الفريق واجه صعوبات في الموسم الماضي، وهو أمر طبيعي في كرة القدم، مضيفًا: «نركز فقط على ما يمكننا التحكم فيه، وهدفنا واضح وهو تحقيق الفوز».


وعن المنافس، شدد يايسله على قوة الفريق الياباني، مبينًا أنه يمتلك تنظيمًا دفاعيًا مميزًا، حيث لم يستقبل أي هدف في الأدوار الإقصائية، كما استقبل 7 أهداف فقط خلال 12 مباراة، وهو ما يعكس صلابته الدفاعية، وأضاف: «ليس من السهل التسجيل ضدهم، ولديهم جودة فردية عالية، لذلك يجب أن نكون في قمة تركيزنا، خاصة من الناحية الدفاعية».


وفيما يتعلق بجاهزية اللاعبين، فضّل يايسله عدم الكشف عن التفاصيل قبل المباراة، لكنه طمأن الجماهير بقوله:«غالبية اللاعبين جاهزون بدنيًا وذهنيًا، وهذه مباراة مهمة جدًا، والجميع يريد أن يكون حاضرًا، ويمكنكم توقع جاهزية الفريق بشكل كامل».