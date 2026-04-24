The head coach of Al Ahly Club, Matthias Jaissle, confirmed his team's readiness to compete in the AFC Champions League final against Matsumoto Yamaga, emphasizing the importance of complete focus to achieve the title. He explained in his statements during the press conference that being in the final is a great honor, especially since it is the second time in a row in Jeddah, confirming the team's enthusiasm for this major encounter. He said: "We are very excited to play in the final, and we hope to succeed in winning again."



The German coach praised the fan support, describing it as "crazy," confirming that the fans' backing has not changed, which gives the players a significant morale boost before the anticipated match.



Jaissle pointed out that each season has its own challenges, explaining that the team faced difficulties last season, which is a normal occurrence in football. He added: "We only focus on what we can control, and our goal is clear: to achieve victory."



Regarding the opponent, Jaissle emphasized the strength of the Japanese team, indicating that they have a remarkable defensive organization, having not conceded any goals in the knockout stages and only allowing 7 goals in 12 matches, which reflects their defensive solidity. He added: "It is not easy to score against them, and they have high individual quality, so we must be at our utmost focus, especially defensively."



As for the players' readiness, Jaissle preferred not to disclose details before the match but reassured the fans by saying: "Most of the players are physically and mentally ready, and this is a very important match, and everyone wants to be present. You can expect the team to be fully prepared."