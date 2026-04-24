في كل مرة يقترب فيها فيلم «مملكة» من خطوة جديدة، يعود الجدل حوله ليشتعل مجددًا، بين شائعات الإلغاء من جهة، وتصريحات تؤكد استمرار المشروع من جهة أخرى، في حالة من الترقب المستمر التي رافقت العمل منذ الإعلان عنه.

الفيلم الذي يجمع الفنان المصري مصطفى شعبان بالفنانة اللبنانية هيفاء وهبي، أصبح حديث الجمهور قبل أن يبدأ تصويره أصلًا، بعدما تحوّل تأجيله المتكرر إلى مادة خصبة للتكهنات حول مصيره الحقيقي.

الاهتمام بـ«مملكة» لا يعود فقط لطبيعة العمل السينمائي، بل لكونه أول لقاء فني بين النجمين على الشاشة الكبيرة، وهو ما منحه زخمًا جماهيريًا مبكرًا.

كما يكتسب المشروع أهمية إضافية بسبب عودة مصطفى شعبان إلى السينما بعد غياب 16 عامًا منذ آخر أفلامه «الوتر»، في حين كان آخر ظهور سينمائي لهيفاء وهبي في «رمسيس باريس».

ومع تصاعد الأحاديث عن توقف الفيلم أو إلغائه، خرجت تصريحات من داخل فريق العمل تنفي هذه الأنباء، مؤكدة أن المشروع لا يزال قائمًا ولم يُجمّد كما يُشاع.

وأوضح مؤلف العمل إيهاب بليبل أن ما يحدث هو مرحلة تحضيرات طبيعية تسبق أي تصوير سينمائي، وهي فترات قد تمتد أحيانًا نتيجة ترتيبات إنتاجية وفنية.

وفي تطور جديد، كشف مصطفى شعبان وجود جلسة عمل مرتقبة خلال الفترة القادمة تجمعه بهيفاء وهبي، بهدف حسم التفاصيل النهائية الخاصة بالفيلم، تمهيدًا لبدء التصوير في حال اكتمال جميع التحضيرات.

وأعادت هذه الخطوة فتح باب التوقعات من جديد، بين من يرى أنها تمهيد لانطلاق قريب، ومن يترقب ما إذا كان المشروع سيخرج فعلًا إلى النور بعد كل هذا التأجيل.

وتكمن المفارقة في أن «مملكة» نجح في خلق حالة من الاهتمام الإعلامي والجماهيري حتى قبل بدء تصويره، ليصبح واحدًا من أكثر الأعمال التي يحيط بها الجدل في الفترة الأخيرة.

وبين نفي الإلغاء، وتأجيل المواعيد، وجلسات الحسم المنتظرة، يبقى السؤال مفتوحًا: هل يخرج الفيلم فعلًا إلى الشاشة قريبًا، أم يستمر في دائرة التأجيلات؟