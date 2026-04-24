Every time the film "Kingdom" approaches a new step, the debate around it reignites, with rumors of cancellation on one side and statements confirming the project's continuation on the other, in a state of constant anticipation that has accompanied the work since its announcement.

The film, which brings together Egyptian artist Mostafa Shaaban and Lebanese artist Haifa Wehbe, has become the talk of the audience even before filming has begun, as its repeated delays have turned into fertile ground for speculation about its true fate.

The interest in "Kingdom" is not only due to the nature of the cinematic work but also because it marks the first artistic collaboration between the two stars on the big screen, which has given it early public momentum.

The project also gains additional importance due to Mostafa Shaaban's return to cinema after a 16-year absence since his last film "The String," while Haifa Wehbe's last cinematic appearance was in "Ramses Paris."

As discussions about the film's halt or cancellation intensified, statements from within the production team emerged, denying these reports and confirming that the project is still ongoing and has not been frozen as rumored.

Writer Ihab Belbel clarified that what is happening is a normal preparation phase that precedes any film shooting, and these periods may sometimes extend due to production and artistic arrangements.

In a new development, Mostafa Shaaban revealed that there is an upcoming work session with Haifa Wehbe aimed at finalizing the details related to the film, in preparation for starting filming if all preparations are completed.

This step has reopened the door for predictions, with some seeing it as a prelude to a near launch, while others are waiting to see if the project will indeed come to light after all this delay.

The paradox lies in the fact that "Kingdom" has succeeded in creating a state of media and public interest even before filming has begun, making it one of the most controversial works in recent times.

Amidst the denial of cancellation, postponed dates, and awaited decisive sessions, the question remains open: Will the film actually hit the screen soon, or will it continue in the cycle of delays?