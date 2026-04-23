The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has revealed that a scientific report concerning the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines was withheld and prevented from publication in one of the leading scientific journals affiliated with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Department spokesperson Andrew Nixon explained that scientific reports typically undergo multiple levels of review to ensure they meet the highest quality standards before publication, noting that there were reservations regarding the methodology used to estimate vaccine effectiveness, which led to the rejection of the study for publication in the Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

This report is considered one of the most important platforms relied upon by health authorities in the United States to publish guidelines and scientific findings, as it is closely monitored by doctors, researchers, and public health officials.

The Washington Post indicated that the delayed study showed that vaccines contributed to a reduction in emergency department visits and hospital admissions among healthy adults by about 50% during last winter.

This controversy comes amid contentious changes in vaccine policies under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his cautious stance on vaccines. An advisory committee recommended in September to withdraw the general recommendation for COVID-19 vaccinations, suggesting they should only be administered based on a joint decision between the doctor and the patient, a recommendation that was temporarily halted by a federal judge pending a ruling on the case.

These developments also coincide with increasing challenges facing vaccine research, as Pfizer and BioNTech announced in April the suspension of a large-scale clinical trial in the United States for an updated vaccine due to low participation, which hindered the collection of necessary data.

Despite a decline in demand for COVID-19 vaccines compared to the peak of the pandemic, they still represent an important product for pharmaceutical companies, amid ongoing scientific and political debates regarding their effectiveness and usage policies.