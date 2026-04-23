كشفت وزارة الصحة والخدمات الإنسانية الأمريكية عن حجب تقرير علمي يتعلق بفعالية لقاحات كوفيد-19، ومنعه من النشر في إحدى أبرز الدوريات العلمية التابعة لمراكز السيطرة على الأمراض والوقاية منها.

وأوضح المتحدث باسم الوزارة أندرو نيكسون أن التقارير العلمية تخضع عادةً لمراجعات متعددة المستويات لضمان استيفائها أعلى معايير الجودة قبل نشرها، مشيرًا إلى وجود تحفظات تتعلق بالمنهجية المستخدمة في تقدير فعالية اللقاحات، ما أدى إلى رفض نشر الدراسة في تقرير المراضة والوفيات الأسبوعي.

ويُعد هذا التقرير من أهم المنصات التي تعتمد عليها الجهات الصحية في الولايات المتحدة لنشر الإرشادات والنتائج العلمية، حيث يحظى بمتابعة دقيقة من الأطباء والباحثين ومسؤولي الصحة العامة.

وكانت صحيفة (The Washington Post) قد أشارت إلى أن الدراسة المؤجلة أظهرت أن اللقاحات ساهمت في خفض زيارات أقسام الطوارئ وحالات الدخول إلى المستشفيات بين البالغين الأصحاء بنحو 50% خلال فصل الشتاء الماضي.

ويأتي هذا الجدل في ظل تغييرات مثيرة للجدل في سياسات اللقاحات، في عهد وزير الصحة روبرت إف. كينيدي الابن، المعروف بمواقفه المتحفظة تجاه اللقاحات، فقد أوصت لجنة استشارية في سبتمبر بإلغاء التوصية العامة بتلقي لقاحات كوفيد-19، والاكتفاء بإعطائها بناءً على قرار مشترك بين الطبيب والمريض، وهي التوصية التي أوقفها قاضٍ فيدرالي مؤقتًا لحين البت في القضية.

كما تتزامن هذه التطورات مع تحديات متزايدة تواجه أبحاث اللقاحات، بعدما أعلنت شركتا Pfizer وBioNTech في أبريل تعليق تجربة سريرية واسعة النطاق في الولايات المتحدة للقاح محدث، بسبب ضعف الإقبال على المشاركة، ما حال دون جمع البيانات المطلوبة.

ورغم تراجع الطلب على لقاحات كوفيد-19 مقارنة بفترة ذروة الجائحة، فإنها لا تزال تمثل منتجًا مهمًا لشركات الأدوية، وسط استمرار الجدل العلمي والسياسي حول فعاليتها وسياسات استخدامها.