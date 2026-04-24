The Saudi team opened its account in the sixth Asian Beach Games "Sanya 2026" by winning the bronze medal through jiu-jitsu player Abdulmalik Al-Mardhi, while the Saudi beach soccer team began its participation by defeating the Thailand national team in the group stage matches.



Jiu-jitsu player Abdulmalik Al-Mardhi managed to secure the bronze medal in the 62 kg weight category after defeating Palestinian player Mohammed Ajaj by advantage.



The jiu-jitsu competitions were attended by Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaad, head of the Saudi team delegation, accompanied by Consul Ali bin Ibrahim Al-Hajji at the People's Republic of China, who followed the matches of the Saudi team as part of the ongoing support for Saudi athletes participating in the event.



In beach volleyball competitions, the Saudi team kicked off its participation in the group stage by winning against the Palestine national team with a score of 2-0 in the first group matches, while losing to the Qatar national team with a score of 0-2 in the second group matches.



In beach soccer competitions, the Saudi team achieved a victory over the Thailand national team with a score of 8-4 in the group stage matches, and will face the UAE national team today (Friday) in its second match of the event.



Bin Jiluwi attends the official reception ceremony of the event



In terms of accompanying events, Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaad attended the reception held by the Chinese Olympic Committee and the organizing committee of the Asian Beach Games "Sanya 2026" last Thursday evening, in the presence of Sheikh Jowan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Olympic Council of Asia, along with several heads of national Olympic committees and members of the executive office of the Olympic Council of Asia.



This reception is part of the official program accompanying the launch of the event, as a gesture of welcome from the Chinese side to the guests of the sixth edition of the Asian Beach Games.