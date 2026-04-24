افتتح فريق السعودية رصيده في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشاطئية السادسة «سانيا 2026» بتحقيق الميدالية البرونزية عبر لاعب الجوجيتسو عبدالملك آل مرضي، فيما استهل فريق السعودية لكرة القدم الشاطئية مشاركته بتغلبه على منتخب تايلند، ضمن منافسات دور المجموعات.


وتمكن لاعب فريق السعودية للجوجيتسو عبدالملك آل مرضي من حصد الميدالية البرونزية في منافسات وزن 62 كجم، بعد فوزه على اللاعب الفلسطيني محمد عجاج بنتيجة الأفضلية.


وشهدت منافسات الجوجيتسو حضور الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، رئيس وفد فريق السعودية، يرافقه القنصل علي بن إبراهيم الحجي لدى جمهورية الصين الشعبية، حيث تابعا نزالات فريق السعودية، في إطار الدعم المتواصل للرياضيين السعوديين المشاركين في الدورة.


وفي منافسات كرة الطائرة الشاطئية، دشن فريق السعودية مشاركته في دور المجموعات بتحقيق الفوز على منتخب فلسطين بنتيجة 2-0 ضمن مباريات المجموعة الأولى، فيما خسر أمام منتخب قطر بنتيجة 0-2 ضمن مباريات المجموعة الثانية.


وفي منافسات كرة القدم الشاطئية، حقق فريق السعودية فوزًا على منتخب تايلند بنتيجة 8-4 ضمن مباريات دور المجموعات، على أن يواجه اليوم (الجمعة) منتخب الإمارات في ثاني مبارياته بالدورة.


ابن جلوي يحضر حفل الاستقبال الرسمي للدورة


وعلى صعيد الفعاليات المصاحبة، حضر الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد حفل الاستقبال الذي أقامته اللجنة الأولمبية الصينية واللجنة المنظمة لدورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشاطئية «سانيا 2026»، مساء أمس الخميس، بحضور رئيس المجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي الشيخ جوعان بن حمد آل ثاني، إلى جانب عدد من رؤساء اللجان الأولمبية الوطنية وأعضاء المكتب التنفيذي للمجلس الأولمبي الآسيوي.


ويأتي هذا الاستقبال ضمن البرنامج الرسمي المصاحب لانطلاق الدورة، في إطار ترحيب الجانب الصيني بضيوف النسخة السادسة من دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشاطئية.