بعد فترة صعبة تلت خروجه من المستشفى إثر أزمة صحية حرجة، لم يكن أحد يتوقع أن الفنان التركي الشهير إبراهيم تاتليسس سيعود إلى الأضواء بقرار أكثر صدمة من مرضه نفسه.

الرجل الذي صنع واحدة من أكبر الثروات في عالم الفن بتركيا، ظهر ليعلن شيئًا قلب كل التوقعات: لا ميراث بعد اليوم داخل العائلة.

وبجملة واحدة حاسمة، قال تاتليسس: «لن يحصل أحد على فلس واحد»، معلنًا أنه أوصى بكل أملاكه للدولة التركية، في خطوة بدت للبعض وكأنها إغلاق نهائي لملف العائلة والمال معًا.

لكن ما جعل القصة تتجاوز حدود «قرار مالي» عادي، هو التوقيت. فالإعلان جاء وسط عاصفة عائلية وقضائية متصاعدة، عنوانها الأكبر: صراع مفتوح مع الابن الأكبر.

وداخل أروقة المحاكم في إزمير، تتكشف تفاصيل خلاف حاد بين الفنان ونجله، وصل إلى حد اتخاذ إجراءات غير مألوفة، من بينها قرار يمنع الابن من الاقتراب من والده لمسافة محددة، مع فرض مراقبة إلكترونية عليه لضمان الالتزام.

القضية لم تبدأ من فراغ، بل من اتهامات متبادلة حول النفوذ المالي والقرارات داخل العائلة، تحولت مع الوقت إلى سلسلة دعاوى، وملفات مفتوحة، واتهامات تتعلق بالإدارة والثقة داخل البيت الواحد.

وفي المقابل، ينفي محامي الابن تلك الاتهامات، مؤكدًا أن موكله لا يملك أي تواصل فعلي مع والده منذ فترة طويلة، وأن الإجراءات المتخذة بحقه لا تستند إلى أدلة كافية، ما يفتح الباب أمام طعن قانوني جديد.

المشهد الأشد تعقيدًا أن هذه الأزمة لم تبقَ بين الأب والابن فقط، بل امتدت إلى أطراف أخرى داخل العائلة، في نزاعات عقارية ومالية تتصاعد تدريجيًا منذ سنوات، حتى وصلت إلى المحاكم.

وبين قرار بالتبرع بكل الثروة، ونزاع عائلي مفتوح تحت رقابة القضاء، يبدو أن قصة تاتليسس لم تعد مجرد حكاية فنان ونجاح، بل تحولت إلى صراع علني على الإرث والسلطة والحدود داخل العائلة.

ويمكن القول إن ما يجري داخل هذا البيت الشهير يكشف جانبًا مختلفًا تمامًا من حياة النجوم، جانبًا لا علاقة له بالأضواء، لكنه أكثر اشتعالًا منها.