After a difficult period following his discharge from the hospital due to a critical health crisis, no one expected that the famous Turkish artist İbrahim Tatlıses would return to the spotlight with a decision more shocking than his illness itself.

The man who built one of the largest fortunes in the art world in Turkey appeared to announce something that turned all expectations upside down: there will be no inheritance within the family from now on.

With one decisive sentence, Tatlıses said, "No one will receive a single penny," announcing that he has bequeathed all his assets to the Turkish state, in a move that seemed to some like a final closure on the family and financial matters altogether.

However, what made the story transcend the bounds of a mere "financial decision" was the timing. The announcement came amid a rising family and legal storm, the biggest headline being: an open conflict with the eldest son.

Inside the courtrooms in İzmir, details of a sharp dispute between the artist and his son are unfolding, reaching the point of taking unusual measures, including a decision to prevent the son from approaching his father within a specified distance, along with imposing electronic monitoring on him to ensure compliance.

The case did not arise from nowhere, but from mutual accusations regarding financial influence and decisions within the family, which over time transformed into a series of lawsuits, open files, and accusations related to management and trust within the same household.

In contrast, the son’s lawyer denies these accusations, asserting that his client has had no actual contact with his father for a long time, and that the measures taken against him are not based on sufficient evidence, opening the door for a new legal challenge.

The most complicated aspect of the scene is that this crisis has not remained solely between the father and son, but has extended to other parties within the family, in real estate and financial disputes that have gradually escalated over the years, eventually reaching the courts.

Between a decision to donate all his wealth and an open family dispute under judicial oversight, it seems that the Tatlıses story has transformed from merely a tale of an artist and success into a public struggle over inheritance, power, and boundaries within the family.

It can be said that what is happening inside this famous household reveals a completely different aspect of the lives of stars, an aspect that has nothing to do with the spotlight, but is even more intense than it.