أعلنت الرئاسات الأربع في العراق دعمها لملف حصر السلاح بيد الدولة، فيما شددت على تنويع مصادر الإيرادات المالية وعدم الاعتماد على النفط.


وجددت الرئاسات ممثلة بالرئيس العراقي نزار أميدي، ورئيس الوزراء علي الزيدي، ورئيس البرلمان هيبت الحلبوسي، ورئيس مجلس القضاء الأعلى القاضي فائق زيدان في ختام اجتماع لها الليلة الماضية تأكيدها على مبدأ حصر السلاح بيد الدولة بوصفه ركناً أساسياً من أركان سيادة القانون وترسيخ هيبة الدولة، مشيدة بالمواقف والخطوات الوطنية التي أعلنتها الجهات والقوى التي بادرت إلى فك ارتباطها بهيئة الحشد الشعبي انسجاماً مع الدستور والقانون ومتطلبات بناء الدولة.


كما أكدت أن القرارين الأمني والعسكري يجب أن يكونا حصراً بيد الدولة العراقية ومؤسساتها الدستورية وتحت إمرة القائد العام للقوات المسلحة، مشددة على أهمية دور السلطة القضائية في إنفاذ القانون ومحاسبة كل من يتجاوز على المال العام ومؤسسات الدولة أو يهدد أمن الدولة، بما يكفل حماية النظام الدستوري وصون حقوق المواطنين، وترسيخ العدالة وسيادة القانون.


وفي الشأن الاقتصادي والمالي -وفقا لبيان رئاسة الجمهورية- شدد المجتمعون على أهمية تعزيز الاستقرار المالي ودعم الاقتصاد الوطني وتنويع مصادر الدخل وعدم الاعتماد على الإيرادات النفطية فقط، من خلال تطوير القطاعات الإنتاجية والصناعية والزراعية والسياحية، وتشجيع الاستثمار المحلي والأجنبي ودعم القطاع الخاص وتمكينه من أداء دوره في التنمية الاقتصادية، مع التأكيد على دعم جهود الحكومة وإجراءاتها الرامية إلى تنفيذ برامج الإصلاح الاقتصادي وتحقيق التنمية المستدامة.


من جهة أخرى، يستعد رئيس الوزراء العراقي علي الزيدي للقيام بزيارة إلى واشنطن.


وأفاد مصدر حكومي لـ«عكاظ» بأن الزيدي سيحمل معه ملفات مهمة تعالج مشاكل مستعصية في البلاد سيناقشها مع الإدارة الأمريكية، من بينها تصدير 500 ألف برميل يومياً إلى أمريكا مقابل الدخول بشراكات مهمة مع شركات عملاقة لحل مشاكل معقدة في العراق، من بينها الطاقة الكهربائية، إلى جانب قطاعات الصناعة والزراعة وغيرها.


ولفت إلى أن هذه الشراكات تتم وفق سقف زمني ومالي معلوم وضوابط ملزمة للجانبين، حيث سيتم توظيف عائدات النفط المشار إليها في تمويل المشاريع للنهوض بالواقع الاقتصادي والخدمي وحتى السياحي.