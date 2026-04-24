A player for Al Ahly, Riyad Mahrez, considers reaching the AFC Champions League final for the second consecutive time with Al Ahly a significant achievement, emphasizing the readiness of his teammates to face the decisive match with high spirits and accumulated experience.



Mahrez said: "Being in the final twice in a row is a great honor, and every tournament and every final means a lot to me, and we are very excited and see you tomorrow." The Algerian star added: "I am very happy to be with Al Ahly, and I hope we achieve victory. My journey has been wonderful, and I dreamed of it. Winning titles with the clubs I have played for gives me great confidence, from my first title with Leicester to today."



Mahrez pointed out that each tournament has its own character, confirming that the upcoming final represents a new challenge. He said: "Tomorrow is another big final, and winning the title for the second time will mean a lot to me. We are calmer and more focused than the opponent, and this does not mean we are less passionate; on the contrary, we have more experience now, and wearing the Al Ahly jersey means a lot to me."