اعتبر لاعب فريق الأهلي رياض محرز، أن بلوغه نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبه للمرة الثانية على التوالي مع الأهلي يعد إنجازا كبيرا، مشددًا على جاهزية زملائه اللاعبين لخوض المواجهة الحاسمة بروح عالية وخبرة متراكمة.
وقال محرز: «التواجد في النهائي مرتين على التوالي شرف عظيم، وكل بطولة وكل نهائي يعني لي الكثير ونحن متحمسون للغاية ونراكم غدا». وأضاف النجم الجزائري: «أنا سعيد جدا بتواجدي مع الأهلي، وآمل أن نحقق الفوز ورحلتي كانت رائعة وكنت أحلم بها، وتحقيق الألقاب مع الأندية التي لعبت لها يمنحني ثقة كبيرة، منذ أول لقب مع ليستر وحتى اليوم».
وأشار محرز إلى أن لكل بطولة طابعها الخاص، مؤكدًا أن النهائي المرتقب يمثل تحديا جديدا، وقال: «غدا نهائي كبير آخر، وتحقيق اللقب للمرة الثانية يعني لي الكثير، ونحن أكثر هدوءا وتركيزا من الخصم، وهذا لا يعني أننا أقل شغفا، بل على العكس نمتلك خبرة أكبر الآن، وارتداء قميص الأهلي يعني لي الكثير».
A player for Al Ahly, Riyad Mahrez, considers reaching the AFC Champions League final for the second consecutive time with Al Ahly a significant achievement, emphasizing the readiness of his teammates to face the decisive match with high spirits and accumulated experience.
Mahrez said: "Being in the final twice in a row is a great honor, and every tournament and every final means a lot to me, and we are very excited and see you tomorrow." The Algerian star added: "I am very happy to be with Al Ahly, and I hope we achieve victory. My journey has been wonderful, and I dreamed of it. Winning titles with the clubs I have played for gives me great confidence, from my first title with Leicester to today."
Mahrez pointed out that each tournament has its own character, confirming that the upcoming final represents a new challenge. He said: "Tomorrow is another big final, and winning the title for the second time will mean a lot to me. We are calmer and more focused than the opponent, and this does not mean we are less passionate; on the contrary, we have more experience now, and wearing the Al Ahly jersey means a lot to me."