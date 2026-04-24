اعتبر لاعب فريق الأهلي رياض محرز، أن بلوغه نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبه للمرة الثانية على التوالي مع الأهلي يعد إنجازا كبيرا، مشددًا على جاهزية زملائه اللاعبين لخوض المواجهة الحاسمة بروح عالية وخبرة متراكمة.


وقال محرز: «التواجد في النهائي مرتين على التوالي شرف عظيم، وكل بطولة وكل نهائي يعني لي الكثير ونحن متحمسون للغاية ونراكم غدا». وأضاف النجم الجزائري: «أنا سعيد جدا بتواجدي مع الأهلي، وآمل أن نحقق الفوز ورحلتي كانت رائعة وكنت أحلم بها، وتحقيق الألقاب مع الأندية التي لعبت لها يمنحني ثقة كبيرة، منذ أول لقب مع ليستر وحتى اليوم».


وأشار محرز إلى أن لكل بطولة طابعها الخاص، مؤكدًا أن النهائي المرتقب يمثل تحديا جديدا، وقال: «غدا نهائي كبير آخر، وتحقيق اللقب للمرة الثانية يعني لي الكثير، ونحن أكثر هدوءا وتركيزا من الخصم، وهذا لا يعني أننا أقل شغفا، بل على العكس نمتلك خبرة أكبر الآن، وارتداء قميص الأهلي يعني لي الكثير».