The selection of Georgios Donis is based on several factors, the most important of which is time, and the limited preparation before the 2026 World Cup, where there is no room for a long-term project or a coach starting from scratch.



1* He has precise prior knowledge of the Saudi player, which shortens the evaluation phase and allows him to dive directly into the technical development.



2* His experience within the Saudi league gives him a realistic understanding of the football environment, away from experimentation or guesswork.



3* He is capable of achieving quick stability, which is a fundamental requirement before any major tournament like the World Cup.



4* His tactical style is based on discipline and organization, which are crucial elements in short tournaments.



5* He does not need time to discover talents; he already knows the keys to several current players.



6* He possesses a calm personality that reduces media and administrative pressures during a sensitive phase.



7* He aligns with the goal of "achieving quick results" rather than building a long-term project.