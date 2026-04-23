اختيار جورجيوس دونيس يرتكز على عدة عوامل على رأسها الوقت، وضيق التحضير قبل كأس العالم 2026، حيث لا مجال لمشروع طويل أو مدرب يبدأ من الصفر.


1* يمتلك معرفة مسبقة دقيقة باللاعب السعودي، ما يختصر مرحلة التقييم ويتيح له الدخول مباشرة في البناء الفني.


2* خبرته داخل الدوري السعودي تمنحه فهمًا واقعيًا للبيئة الكروية، بعيدًا عن التجربة أو التخمين.


3* قادر على تحقيق استقرار سريع، وهو مطلب أساسي قبل أي بطولة كبرى مثل كأس العالم.


4* أسلوبه التكتيكي قائم على الانضباط والتنظيم، وهي عناصر حاسمة في البطولات القصيرة.


5* لا يحتاج وقتًا لاكتشاف المواهب، بل يعرف بالفعل مفاتيح عدد من اللاعبين الحاليين.


6* يمتاز بشخصية هادئة تقلل من الضغوط الإعلامية والإدارية في مرحلة حساسة.


7* يتوافق مع هدف «تحقيق نتائج سريعة» بدل بناء مشروع بعيد المدى.