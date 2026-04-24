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تسعى المنظمات الحديثة إلى تحقيق التميز والاستدامة من خلال الاستثمار في رأس المال البشري، إدراكًا منها بأن الموظف هو المحرك الأساسي للنجاح المؤسسي. غير أن القيمة الحقيقية للموظف لا تكمن في مسمّاه الوظيفي أو موقعه في الهيكل التنظيمي، بل تتجسد في قدراته الكامنة، وسلوكه المهني، وتأثيره الإيجابي الذي ينبع من داخله وينعكس على بيئة العمل ومخرجاتها.
فالمسمّى الوظيفي، مهما بلغ من أهمية، يظل إطارًا تنظيميًا يحدد نطاق المسؤوليات والصلاحيات، لكنه لا يعكس بالضرورة مستوى العطاء أو حجم الأثر الذي يمكن أن يقدمه الموظف.
وفي المقابل، نجد أن الموظف الذي يمتلك وعيًا مهنيًا، وطاقة إيجابية، وروحًا متفائلة، قادر على تحويل أي موقع يشغله إلى منصة للإبداع والإضافة النوعية المتميزه ذات الأثر العالي.
إن التأثير الحقيقي يبدأ من الداخل؛ من القيم التي يتبناها الموظف، ومن التزامه بأخلاقيات العمل، ومن رغبته المستمرة في التطور والتعلم ونقل المعرفة، وهذه العوامل مجتمعة تسهم في تعزيز جودة الأداء، وترسيخ ثقافة التميز، وتحفيز الآخرين، بما ينعكس إيجابًا على الأداء المؤسسي العام.
كما أن المنظمات الناجحة هي تلك التي تدرك هذه الحقيقة، فتعمل على تمكين موظفيها، وتعزز دافعيتهم، وتهيئ بيئة عمل محفزة تستثمر في طاقاتهم، بدلًا من الاكتفاء بتقييمهم وفق مسمياتهم الوظيفية فقط. فالقيمة الحقيقية تُقاس بما يقدمه الموظف من أثر، لا بما يحمله من لقب أو منصب.
وفي الختام، يمكن القول إن الموظف القادر على إحداث الفرق هو من يتجاوز حدود المسمّى الوظيفي، ليصنع قيمة مضافة مستدامة، ويترك أثرًا ملموسًا في مسيرة المنظمة. فالمناصب قد تُمنح، لكن التأثير يُصنع.
Modern organizations strive to achieve excellence and sustainability by investing in human capital, recognizing that the employee is the primary driver of institutional success. However, the true value of an employee does not lie in their job title or position in the organizational structure, but rather in their latent abilities, professional behavior, and the positive impact that emanates from within and reflects on the work environment and its outputs.
The job title, no matter how important, remains an organizational framework that defines the scope of responsibilities and authorities, but it does not necessarily reflect the level of contribution or the extent of the impact that an employee can provide.
Conversely, we find that an employee who possesses professional awareness, positive energy, and an optimistic spirit is capable of transforming any position they occupy into a platform for creativity and exceptional qualitative contributions with a high impact.
True influence begins from within; from the values embraced by the employee, from their commitment to work ethics, and from their continuous desire for development, learning, and knowledge transfer. These combined factors contribute to enhancing performance quality, establishing a culture of excellence, and motivating others, which positively reflects on overall institutional performance.
Successful organizations are those that recognize this truth, working to empower their employees, enhance their motivation, and create an inspiring work environment that invests in their energies, rather than merely evaluating them based on their job titles. The true value is measured by the impact an employee makes, not by the title or position they hold.
In conclusion, it can be said that the employee capable of making a difference is one who transcends the boundaries of their job title to create sustainable added value and leaves a tangible impact on the organization's journey. Positions may be granted, but influence is created.