The former international referee and "Okaz" sports analyst Tarek Sami discussed the controversial situation in the match between Al-Shabab and Qatari Al-Rayyan in the Gulf Clubs Cup final, which saw the expulsion of Al-Shabab player Carrasco. He pointed out that the Al-Rayyan player deserved a red card for his tackle on Carrasco, noting that the player succeeded in playing the ball first, but his foot was fully extended after playing the ball and he deliberately did not attempt to avoid the collision with Carrasco, who did not commit any foul. Therefore, the Al-Rayyan player deserved the red card, as the tackle was on the player's leg and was forceful, putting him at risk of physical injury. However, at the same time, referee Tarek Sami considered that the reaction of Belgian player Carrasco was exaggerated and that he deserved a yellow card for his abrupt and inappropriate objection the first time, before he applauded the referee in a gesture that warranted a second yellow card and thus expulsion.