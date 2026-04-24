تحدث محلل "عكاظ" التحكيمي الحكم الدولي السابق طارق سامي عن الحالة الجدلية في مباراة الشباب والريان القطري في نهائي كأس الأندية الخليجية، التي شهدت طرد لاعب الشباب كاراسكو، حيث أشار إلى أن لاعب الريان القطري استحق الحصول على البطاقة الحمراء في تدخله على كاراسكو، مشيراً إلى أن اللاعب نجح في لعب الكرة أولاً، لكن قدمه كانت في كامل استقامتها بعد لعب الكرة وبشكل متعمد ولم يحاول تفادي التصادم مع كاراسكو الذي لم يرتكب أي مخالفة، وبالتالي كان لاعب الريان يستحق الحصول على البطاقة الحمراء، نظراً إلى أن التدخل كان على ساق اللاعب وبقوة، ما عرضه لخطر الإصابة الجسمية، لكن في الوقت ذاته اعتبر الحكم طارق سامي أن ردة فعل اللاعب البلجيكي كاراسكو كان مبالغاً فيها، وكان يستحق الإنذار على اعتراضه الفج وغير اللائق في المرة الأولى، قبل أن يقوم بالتصفيق لحكم المباراة في تصرف يستحق عليه الإنذار الثاني، وبالتالي الطرد.