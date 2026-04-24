تحدث محلل "عكاظ" التحكيمي الحكم الدولي السابق طارق سامي عن الحالة الجدلية في مباراة الشباب والريان القطري في نهائي كأس الأندية الخليجية، التي شهدت طرد لاعب الشباب كاراسكو، حيث أشار إلى أن لاعب الريان القطري استحق الحصول على البطاقة الحمراء في تدخله على كاراسكو، مشيراً إلى أن اللاعب نجح في لعب الكرة أولاً، لكن قدمه كانت في كامل استقامتها بعد لعب الكرة وبشكل متعمد ولم يحاول تفادي التصادم مع كاراسكو الذي لم يرتكب أي مخالفة، وبالتالي كان لاعب الريان يستحق الحصول على البطاقة الحمراء، نظراً إلى أن التدخل كان على ساق اللاعب وبقوة، ما عرضه لخطر الإصابة الجسمية، لكن في الوقت ذاته اعتبر الحكم طارق سامي أن ردة فعل اللاعب البلجيكي كاراسكو كان مبالغاً فيها، وكان يستحق الإنذار على اعتراضه الفج وغير اللائق في المرة الأولى، قبل أن يقوم بالتصفيق لحكم المباراة في تصرف يستحق عليه الإنذار الثاني، وبالتالي الطرد.
The former international referee and "Okaz" sports analyst Tarek Sami discussed the controversial situation in the match between Al-Shabab and Qatari Al-Rayyan in the Gulf Clubs Cup final, which saw the expulsion of Al-Shabab player Carrasco. He pointed out that the Al-Rayyan player deserved a red card for his tackle on Carrasco, noting that the player succeeded in playing the ball first, but his foot was fully extended after playing the ball and he deliberately did not attempt to avoid the collision with Carrasco, who did not commit any foul. Therefore, the Al-Rayyan player deserved the red card, as the tackle was on the player's leg and was forceful, putting him at risk of physical injury. However, at the same time, referee Tarek Sami considered that the reaction of Belgian player Carrasco was exaggerated and that he deserved a yellow card for his abrupt and inappropriate objection the first time, before he applauded the referee in a gesture that warranted a second yellow card and thus expulsion.