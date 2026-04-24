التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في محافظة جدة اليوم، الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي رئيس أوكرانيا.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض أوجه العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين ومجالات التعاون المشترك وفرص تطويرها، بالإضافة إلى بحث مجريات الأحداث الإقليمية والدولية، وفي مقدمتها التطورات في منطقة الشرق الأوسط، ومستجدات الأزمة الأوكرانية.

حضر اللقاء وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، و وزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان.

فيما حضر من الجانب الأوكراني أمين مجلس الأمن القومي والدفاع السيد رستم أوميروف، ووزير الخارجية السيد أندريه سيبيا ورئيس الأركان العامة للقوات المسلحة الفريق أندريه هناتوف.