The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, met today in Jeddah with President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine.

During the meeting, they reviewed the aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries, areas of joint cooperation, and opportunities for development, in addition to discussing the developments in regional and international events, particularly the situation in the Middle East and the latest updates on the Ukrainian crisis.

Attending the meeting were Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, and National Security Advisor Dr. Musaed bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

From the Ukrainian side, the meeting was attended by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Mr. Rustem Umerov, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mr. Andriy Sybiha, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, General Andriy Koval.