The eyes of Saudi football fans are on the Eastern Summit, which will bring together Al-Fateh and its guest Al-Khaleej at exactly 6:45 PM today (Friday) at Al-Fateh Club Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 29th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Al-Fateh, currently in fourteenth place with 28 points, hosts Al-Khaleej, which occupies eleventh place with 31 points, in a match that is fairly balanced in terms of ambitions and circumstances.



Al-Fateh enters the match in a difficult position after suffering three consecutive losses, which has led to a drop in the standings and a closer proximity to the relegation zone, putting the team under significant pressure to achieve a positive result that restores its balance. Al-Fateh will try to take advantage of the home ground and the support of its fans to return to the winning track, especially since it has shown good performances at home in previous periods of the season.



On the other hand, Al-Khaleej is looking to regain the winning rhythm after a series of fluctuating results in recent rounds, having achieved a win followed by a loss and a draw. The team aims to secure its position in the safe zone and distance itself further from any complicated calculations in the remaining rounds. Al-Khaleej has a relative advantage in terms of stability, but it will face a strong desire from Al-Fateh to correct its course.