تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة السعودية نحو قمة الشرقية والتي ستجمع الفتح بضيفه الخليج عند تمام الساعة 6:45 من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على ملعب نادي الفتح بالأحساء وذلك ضمن الجولة 29 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يستضيف الفتح، صاحب المركز الرابع عشر برصيد 28 نقطة، نظيره الخليج الذي يحتل المركز الحادي عشر بـ31 نقطة، في مواجهة شرقاوية متكافئة إلى حد كبير من حيث الطموحات والظروف.


ويدخل الفتح اللقاء وهو في وضع صعب بعد تعرضه لثلاث خسائر متتالية، ما أدى إلى تراجعه في سلم الترتيب واقترابه من مراكز الهبوط، وهو ما يضع الفريق تحت ضغط كبير لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تعيد له التوازن. وسيحاول الفتح استغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور للعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات، خصوصا أنه قدم مستويات جيدة على ملعبه في فترات سابقة من الموسم.


في المقابل، يسعى الخليج إلى استعادة نغمة الفوز بعد سلسلة نتائج متذبذبة في الجولات الأخيرة، حيث حقق فوزًا ثم تعرض لخسارة وتعادل، ويطمح الفريق إلى تأمين موقعه في المنطقة الآمنة والابتعاد أكثر عن أي حسابات معقدة في الجولات المتبقية. وتميل كفة الخليج نسبيًا من حيث الاستقرار، لكنه سيصطدم برغبة قوية من الفتح في تصحيح المسار.