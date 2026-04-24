تتجه أنظار عشاق الكرة السعودية نحو قمة الشرقية والتي ستجمع الفتح بضيفه الخليج عند تمام الساعة 6:45 من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على ملعب نادي الفتح بالأحساء وذلك ضمن الجولة 29 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
يستضيف الفتح، صاحب المركز الرابع عشر برصيد 28 نقطة، نظيره الخليج الذي يحتل المركز الحادي عشر بـ31 نقطة، في مواجهة شرقاوية متكافئة إلى حد كبير من حيث الطموحات والظروف.
ويدخل الفتح اللقاء وهو في وضع صعب بعد تعرضه لثلاث خسائر متتالية، ما أدى إلى تراجعه في سلم الترتيب واقترابه من مراكز الهبوط، وهو ما يضع الفريق تحت ضغط كبير لتحقيق نتيجة إيجابية تعيد له التوازن. وسيحاول الفتح استغلال عاملي الأرض والجمهور للعودة إلى سكة الانتصارات، خصوصا أنه قدم مستويات جيدة على ملعبه في فترات سابقة من الموسم.
في المقابل، يسعى الخليج إلى استعادة نغمة الفوز بعد سلسلة نتائج متذبذبة في الجولات الأخيرة، حيث حقق فوزًا ثم تعرض لخسارة وتعادل، ويطمح الفريق إلى تأمين موقعه في المنطقة الآمنة والابتعاد أكثر عن أي حسابات معقدة في الجولات المتبقية. وتميل كفة الخليج نسبيًا من حيث الاستقرار، لكنه سيصطدم برغبة قوية من الفتح في تصحيح المسار.
The eyes of Saudi football fans are on the Eastern Summit, which will bring together Al-Fateh and its guest Al-Khaleej at exactly 6:45 PM today (Friday) at Al-Fateh Club Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 29th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Al-Fateh, currently in fourteenth place with 28 points, hosts Al-Khaleej, which occupies eleventh place with 31 points, in a match that is fairly balanced in terms of ambitions and circumstances.
Al-Fateh enters the match in a difficult position after suffering three consecutive losses, which has led to a drop in the standings and a closer proximity to the relegation zone, putting the team under significant pressure to achieve a positive result that restores its balance. Al-Fateh will try to take advantage of the home ground and the support of its fans to return to the winning track, especially since it has shown good performances at home in previous periods of the season.
On the other hand, Al-Khaleej is looking to regain the winning rhythm after a series of fluctuating results in recent rounds, having achieved a win followed by a loss and a draw. The team aims to secure its position in the safe zone and distance itself further from any complicated calculations in the remaining rounds. Al-Khaleej has a relative advantage in terms of stability, but it will face a strong desire from Al-Fateh to correct its course.