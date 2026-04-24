The official spokesperson for the Kuwaiti Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaween, announced that two sites of the northern land border centers of the State of Kuwait were attacked by two explosive drones coming from Iraq, resulting in material damage without injuries.



The ministry's spokesperson stated in a statement on the "X" platform today, Friday: "This morning, two sites of the northern land border centers of the State of Kuwait were targeted in a malicious aggressive attack using two explosive drones, guided by fiber optic cables, coming from Iraq, resulting in material damage."



He added that the attacks did not result in any recorded injuries, noting that the relevant authorities immediately began taking the necessary measures to deal with the incident.



In late March, the Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry summoned the Chargé d'Affaires of Iraq and handed him a note of protest for the second time, following the continued assaults carried out by Iraqi armed factions against Kuwaiti territory.



Acting Deputy Foreign Minister Zaid Shanshul confirmed that launching armed attacks on the State of Kuwait using Iraqi territory is considered aggression against Kuwait and a violation of its sovereignty, in addition to being a breach of international law and the United Nations Charter.



He emphasized Kuwait's firm rejection of these serious assaults, calling on the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures against the aggressors to deter them from such practices.



The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry reiterated its full and inherent right to defend itself under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, noting the possibility of taking all necessary and legitimate measures to confront these assaults that threaten its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.