أعلن المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع الكويتية العقيد سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان، أن موقعين من المراكز الحدودية البرية الشمالية لدولة الكويت، تعرضا لهجوم بمسيرتين مفخختين، قادمتين من العراق، ما أسفر عن أضرار مادية دون إصابات.


وقال المتحدث باسم الوزارة في بيان على منصة «إكس»، اليوم الجمعة: «استهدف صباح اليوم موقعان من المراكز الحدودية البرية الشمالية لدولة الكويت، بهجوم عدواني آثم بواسطة عدد (2) طائرة درون مفخخة، موجّهة بسلك الألياف الضوئية، قادمة من العراق، ما أسفر عن أضرار مادية».


وأضاف أن الهجومين لم يسفرا عن تسجيل أي إصابات، لافتا إلى أن الجهات المختصة باشرت فوراً اتخاذ الإجراءات اللازمة للتعامل مع الحادثة.


وكانت الخارجية الكويتية، استدعت أواخر مارس الماضي القائم بأعمال سفارة العراق وسلمته مذكرة احتجاج، للمرة الثانية، إثر استمرار الاعتداءات التي تشنها فصائل مسلحة عراقية ضد الأراضي الكويتية.


وأكد نائب وزير الخارجية بالوكالة، زيد شنشول، أن شن هجمات مسلحة على دولة الكويت باستخدام أراضي العراق يُعد عدواناً على الكويت واعتداءً على سيادتها، بالإضافة إلى كونه انتهاكاً لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


وشدد على رفض الكويت القاطع لهذه الاعتداءات الخطيرة، مطالباً الحكومة العراقية باتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة ضد المعتدين، بهدف ردعهم عن هذه الممارسات.


وجددت الخارجية الكويتية التأكيد على حق الكويت الكامل والأصيل في الدفاع عن نفسها بموجب المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة، ولفتت إلى إمكانية اتخاذ كافة الإجراءات اللازمة والمشروعة للتصدي لهذه الاعتداءات التي تهدد أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها.