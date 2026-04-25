Captain Pilot Faisal bin Saeed Khadr Al-Ghamdi celebrated the marriage contract of his daughter to young Captain Pilot Faisal bin Naif Al-Sulaimani in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, in the presence of a gathering of family and friends.



The father of the bride received congratulations and well-wishes on this occasion, asking God for a happy married life for the couple and that He brings them together in goodness.