احتفل الكابتن الطيار فيصل بن سعيد خضر الغامدي بعقد قران ابنته على الشاب الكابتن الطيار فيصل بن نايف السليماني في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة، بحضور جمع من الأهل والأصدقاء.
وتلقى والد العروس التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة، سائلاً الله للعروسين حياة زوجية سعيدة وأن يجمع بينهما في خير.
Captain Pilot Faisal bin Saeed Khadr Al-Ghamdi celebrated the marriage contract of his daughter to young Captain Pilot Faisal bin Naif Al-Sulaimani in one of the wedding halls in Jeddah, in the presence of a gathering of family and friends.
The father of the bride received congratulations and well-wishes on this occasion, asking God for a happy married life for the couple and that He brings them together in goodness.