احتفل الكابتن الطيار فيصل بن سعيد خضر الغامدي بعقد قران ابنته على الشاب الكابتن الطيار فيصل بن نايف السليماني في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمحافظة جدة، بحضور جمع من الأهل والأصدقاء.


وتلقى والد العروس التهاني والتبريكات بهذه المناسبة، سائلاً الله للعروسين حياة زوجية سعيدة وأن يجمع بينهما في خير.