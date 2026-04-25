كشف الفنان السوري قصي خولي تعرضه لضغوط هائلة وصلت إلى حد التهديد المباشر من قبل أحد الصحفيين بسحب جنسيته السورية ومنعه من دخول بلده، وجاء ردّه حاسماً: «أنا سوري الدم والمنبت والمنشأ»، في تأكيد صارم على تمسكه بهويته الوطنية ورفضه المساومة عليها.

تهميش مهني

وتطرق خولي، خلال استضافته في بودكاست «قصتي» مع الإعلامي محمد قيس، إلى ما وصفه بمحاولات «تهميش مهني» منظّمة لصالح أسماء أخرى في الوسط الفني، مؤكداً مواجهة تحديات كبيرة دون الحصول على أي امتيازات خاصة، بل ذهب إلى القول: «أنا مَن يمنح الفرص والتقدير للآخرين»، في إشارة إلى دوره المهم في دعم زملائه.

دموع الرحيل

ولم يتمالك خولي نفسه وانهارت دموعه وبكى أثناء حديثه عن شعوره بالوحدة بعد رحيل والده، وقال بمرارة: «لم أعُد أخاف من الموت لأنه قد يجمعني به مجدّداً»، في مشهد إنساني لامس قلوب الملايين وتفاعل معه الجمهور بشكل واسع.

وعلى الصعيد المهني، برر خولي غيابه عن مسلسل «2024» -الجزء الثاني من «2020»- بأن استكمال العمل من دونه «لم يكن مناسباً من وجهة نظره»، معتبراً أن النتائج التي ظهرت لاحقاً أثبتت صحة موقفه أمام الشركة والجمهور.