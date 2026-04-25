The Syrian artist Qusai Khouli revealed that he faced immense pressures that reached the point of direct threats from a journalist to revoke his Syrian nationality and prevent him from entering his country. His response was decisive: "I am Syrian by blood, origin, and upbringing," firmly affirming his commitment to his national identity and his refusal to compromise it.

Professional Marginalization

Khouli, during his appearance on the podcast "My Story" with journalist Mohamed Qais, addressed what he described as organized attempts at "professional marginalization" in favor of other names in the artistic community, asserting that he faced significant challenges without receiving any special privileges. He even stated: "I am the one who grants opportunities and recognition to others," referring to his important role in supporting his colleagues.

Tears of Departure

Khouli could not hold back his tears and broke down while talking about his feelings of loneliness after the passing of his father. He said bitterly: "I no longer fear death because it may reunite me with him," in a poignant scene that touched the hearts of millions and resonated widely with the audience.

Professionally, Khouli justified his absence from the series "2024" - the second part of "2020" - by stating that continuing the work without him "was not appropriate in his view," considering that the results that emerged later proved the correctness of his position in front of the company and the audience.