تصدر المحكمة الاقتصادية في القاهرة (الإثنين) القادم حكمها في القضية المتهم فيها طليق الفنانة رحمة محسن، على خلفية اتهامات تتعلق بإزعاجها عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، والتعدي على خصوصيتها.

3 ملايين جنيه

وأوضح دفاع رحمة محسن المحامي محمود الشيشتاوي أن فريقه قدم مستندات رسمية ضمن البلاغ، تتضمن رسائل تهديد من المتهم، طالب خلالها موكلته بدفع مبلغ 3 ملايين جنيه مقابل عدم نشر تلك المواد، مشيراً إلى أن النيابة العامة باشرت التحقيقات فور تلقي البلاغ، واتخذت الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتهم، إلى جانب ملاحقة كل من يثبت تورطه في تداول أو نشر المحتوى المسيء عبر المنصات الرقمية.