The Economic Court in Cairo will issue its ruling on the case involving the ex-husband of the artist Rahma Mohsen next Monday, following accusations related to harassing her via social media and invading her privacy.

3 million pounds

Rahma Mohsen's lawyer, Mahmoud Al-Shishtawi, explained that his team submitted official documents as part of the complaint, which include threatening messages from the accused, in which he demanded that his client pay an amount of 3 million pounds in exchange for not publishing those materials. He pointed out that the Public Prosecution began investigations immediately upon receiving the complaint and took the necessary legal actions against the accused, as well as pursuing anyone found to be involved in circulating or publishing the offensive content across digital platforms.