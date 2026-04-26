كشف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب تفاصيل حادثة إطلاق النار التي وقعت خلال حفل رسمي، مؤكداً أنه لم يكن هناك أي إخطار مسبق بوجود تهديد. وأوضح في مؤتمر صحفي أنه جرى إخلاؤه والسيدة الأولى بسرعة، مشيداً بسرعة استجابة الخدمة السرية وقوات إنفاذ القانون التي «تحركت بشجاعة وكفاءة عالية».

المهاجم وتحركاته

وأشار ترمب إلى أن مطلق النار «تحرك بمفرده على الأرجح»، لافتاً إلى أنه هاجم نقطة تفتيش أمنية وكان بحوزته «الكثير من الأسلحة»، بينها سلاح صيد، فيما تم التحفظ عليه سريعاً من قبل الجهات الأمنية.

ونشر ترمب صورة المشتبه به لحظة اعتقاله ، لافتا إلى أنه ربما يقيم في كاليفورنيا، بينما لا تزال التحقيقات جارية للتأكد من جميع الملابسات.

تفاصيل اللحظات الأولى

وبيّن ترمب أنه اعتقد في البداية أن الأصوات التي سمعها كانت «لتحطم أطباق»، قبل أن يتضح أنها إطلاق نار، مؤكداً أن الغرفة كانت «مؤمنة بالكامل» وأن الحادثة لم تغيّر مجريات الأمور بشكل كبير.
وكشف ترمب عن إصابة ضابط نتيجة الحادثة لكنه بحالة رائعة، مشيرا إلى أن قوات الأمن رفضت مقترح الاستمرار في الحفل، وتم اتخاذ قرار الإخلاء الفوري حفاظاً على السلامة.

تحقيقات موسعة بقيادة FBI

من جانبه، أعلن مدير مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي (FBI) أن وحدة مكافحة الإرهاب ستقود التحقيق في الحادثة، داعياً أي شخص لديه معلومات إلى التقدم بها.

وأكد أن السلطات تحركت بسرعة، وتم جمع الأدلة، فيما يجري العمل على تحديد الدوافع الكاملة وراء الهجوم.

تعهدات بالعدالة

بدوره، شدد القائم بأعمال وزير العدل على أن «العدالة ستتحقق»، مؤكداً أن العمل جارٍ في موقع الحادث، وأن قائمة اتهامات ستُوجّه للمشتبه به.