U.S. President Donald Trump revealed details of the shooting incident that occurred during an official event, confirming that there was no prior notification of a threat. He explained in a press conference that he and the First Lady were evacuated quickly, praising the rapid response of the Secret Service and law enforcement, who "acted with courage and high efficiency."

The Attacker and His Movements

Trump indicated that the shooter "likely acted alone," noting that he attacked a security checkpoint and was armed with "many weapons," including a hunting rifle, while he was quickly apprehended by security forces.

Trump shared a photo of the suspect at the moment of his arrest, pointing out that he might reside in California, while investigations are still ongoing to ascertain all the circumstances.

Details of the Initial Moments

Trump stated that he initially thought the sounds he heard were "plates breaking," before it became clear that they were gunshots, confirming that the room was "fully secured" and that the incident did not significantly alter the course of events.

He revealed that an officer was injured as a result of the incident but is in great condition, noting that security forces rejected the suggestion to continue the event and decided on immediate evacuation for safety.

Extensive Investigations Led by the FBI

For his part, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) announced that the Counterterrorism Unit will lead the investigation into the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward.

He confirmed that authorities acted swiftly, evidence was collected, and efforts are underway to determine the full motives behind the attack.

Commitments to Justice

For his part, the Acting Attorney General emphasized that "justice will be served," confirming that work is ongoing at the incident site and that a list of charges will be brought against the suspect.