The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced that Egypt has incurred losses estimated at around 10 billion dollars in revenues from the Suez Canal due to wars and regional tensions.



He attributed this, in a speech on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the liberation of Sinai, today Saturday, to the attacks on ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, amid escalating regional crises, foremost of which is the war on the Gaza Strip and the Iranian war.



According to data from the International Monetary Fund, transit traffic through the Suez Canal decreased by up to 35% during peak periods of the crisis, while revenues dropped by about 40% at the beginning of 2024 due to the diversion of ships away from the vital Egyptian passage.



El-Sisi explained that these challenges were accompanied by additional pressures, including the reception of about 10 million arrivals from brotherly and friendly countries, in addition to the global rise in food and energy prices.



The Egyptian president warned against attempts to reshape the region, adding that the Middle East is going through "delicate and fateful" circumstances, and that it is witnessing efforts to redraw its map under the pretexts of "extremist ideologies."



He emphasized that the optimal path for the future of this region is not based on occupation, destruction, and bloodshed, but rather on cooperation, construction, and peace to achieve stability.



He affirmed Egypt's rejection of any infringement on the sovereignty of Arab states, stressing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of countries and the integrity of their territories, and halting attempts to divide and dismantle the countries of the region and seize the resources of their peoples.



El-Sisi pointed out that political solutions and negotiations remain the best way to spare the region further disasters, bloodshed, and destruction.



He addressed the developments in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the necessity of the full implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. He added that this includes the entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles and the immediate start of the reconstruction process in the sector, which contributes to improving the conditions there.



He reiterated Egypt's firm rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians, affirming that this rejection is absolute and does not allow for interpretation or compromise under any circumstances, while also calling for an end to the assaults in the West Bank.



He stressed that the option of peace will remain Egypt's strategic choice, clarifying that it stems from strength and firm conviction, not from weakness, hesitation, or fear, affirming his confidence in the armed forces to confront any threat to national security.