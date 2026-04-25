أعلن الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، أن مصر تكبدت خسائر تقدر بنحو 10 مليارات دولار من إيرادات قناة السويس بسبب الحروب والتوترات الإقليمية.
وعزا ذلك، في كلمة بمناسبة الذكرى الـ44 لتحرير سيناء، اليوم السبت، إلى الهجمات على السفن في مضيق باب المندب، في ظل تصاعد الأزمات الإقليمية، وفي مقدمتها الحرب على قطاع غزة والحرب الإيرانية.
ووفق بيانات صندوق النقد الدولي، تراجعت حركة العبور عبر قناة السويس بنسبة وصلت إلى 35% خلال فترات الذروة من الأزمة، بينما انخفضت الإيرادات بنحو 40% في بداية عام 2024 نتيجة تحويل مسار السفن بعيداً عن الممر المصري الحيوي.
وأوضح السيسي أن هذه التحديات ترافقت مع ضغوط إضافية، من بينها استقبال نحو 10 ملايين وافد من دول شقيقة وصديقة، إلى جانب الارتفاع العالمي في أسعار الغذاء والطاقة.
وحذّر الرئيس المصري من محاولات إعادة تشكيل المنطقة، مضيفاً أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط تمر بظروف «دقيقة ومصيرية»، وأنها تشهد مساعي لإعادة رسم خريطتها تحت دعاوى «أيديولوجية متطرفة».
وشدّد على أن الطريق الأمثل لمستقبل هذه المنطقة لا يقوم على الاحتلال والتدمير وسفك الدماء، بل على التعاون والبناء والسلام لتحقيق الاستقرار.
وأكد رفض مصر لأي مساس بسيادة الدول العربية، مشدداً على ضرورة احترام سيادة الدول وسلامة أراضيها، ووقف محاولات تقسيم دول المنطقة وتفكيكها والاستيلاء على مقدرات شعوبها.
ولفت السيسي إلى أن الحلول السياسية والمفاوضات تظل السبيل الأمثل لتجنيب المنطقة مزيداً من الكوارث والدماء والدمار.
وتطرق إلى تطورات الأوضاع في قطاع غزة، مؤكداً ضرورة التطبيق الكامل للمرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة. وأضاف أن ذلك يشمل إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية دون معوقات، والبدء الفوري في عملية إعادة إعمار القطاع، بما يسهم في تحسين الأوضاع فيه.
وجدّد رفض مصر القاطع لأي محاولات لتهجير الفلسطينيين، مؤكداً أن هذا الرفض قاطع ولا يقبل تأويلاً أو مساومة تحت أي ظرف، داعياً في الوقت ذاته إلى وقف الاعتداءات في الضفة الغربية.
وشدّد على أن خيار السلام سيظل الخيار الاستراتيجي لمصر، موضحاً أنه نابع من قوة وقناعة ثابتة لا من ضعف أو تردد أو خوف، مؤكداً ثقته في القوات المسلحة للتصدي لأي تهديد للأمن القومي.
The Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced that Egypt has incurred losses estimated at around 10 billion dollars in revenues from the Suez Canal due to wars and regional tensions.
He attributed this, in a speech on the occasion of the 44th anniversary of the liberation of Sinai, today Saturday, to the attacks on ships in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, amid escalating regional crises, foremost of which is the war on the Gaza Strip and the Iranian war.
According to data from the International Monetary Fund, transit traffic through the Suez Canal decreased by up to 35% during peak periods of the crisis, while revenues dropped by about 40% at the beginning of 2024 due to the diversion of ships away from the vital Egyptian passage.
El-Sisi explained that these challenges were accompanied by additional pressures, including the reception of about 10 million arrivals from brotherly and friendly countries, in addition to the global rise in food and energy prices.
The Egyptian president warned against attempts to reshape the region, adding that the Middle East is going through "delicate and fateful" circumstances, and that it is witnessing efforts to redraw its map under the pretexts of "extremist ideologies."
He emphasized that the optimal path for the future of this region is not based on occupation, destruction, and bloodshed, but rather on cooperation, construction, and peace to achieve stability.
He affirmed Egypt's rejection of any infringement on the sovereignty of Arab states, stressing the necessity of respecting the sovereignty of countries and the integrity of their territories, and halting attempts to divide and dismantle the countries of the region and seize the resources of their peoples.
El-Sisi pointed out that political solutions and negotiations remain the best way to spare the region further disasters, bloodshed, and destruction.
He addressed the developments in the Gaza Strip, emphasizing the necessity of the full implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza. He added that this includes the entry of humanitarian aid without obstacles and the immediate start of the reconstruction process in the sector, which contributes to improving the conditions there.
He reiterated Egypt's firm rejection of any attempts to displace Palestinians, affirming that this rejection is absolute and does not allow for interpretation or compromise under any circumstances, while also calling for an end to the assaults in the West Bank.
He stressed that the option of peace will remain Egypt's strategic choice, clarifying that it stems from strength and firm conviction, not from weakness, hesitation, or fear, affirming his confidence in the armed forces to confront any threat to national security.