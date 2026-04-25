أعلن الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، أن مصر تكبدت خسائر تقدر بنحو 10 مليارات دولار من إيرادات قناة السويس بسبب الحروب والتوترات الإقليمية.


وعزا ذلك، في كلمة بمناسبة الذكرى الـ44 لتحرير سيناء، اليوم السبت، إلى الهجمات على السفن في مضيق باب المندب، في ظل تصاعد الأزمات الإقليمية، وفي مقدمتها الحرب على قطاع غزة والحرب الإيرانية.


ووفق بيانات صندوق النقد الدولي، تراجعت حركة العبور عبر قناة السويس بنسبة وصلت إلى 35% خلال فترات الذروة من الأزمة، بينما انخفضت الإيرادات بنحو 40% في بداية عام 2024 نتيجة تحويل مسار السفن بعيداً عن الممر المصري الحيوي.


وأوضح السيسي أن هذه التحديات ترافقت مع ضغوط إضافية، من بينها استقبال نحو 10 ملايين وافد من دول شقيقة وصديقة، إلى جانب الارتفاع العالمي في أسعار الغذاء والطاقة.


وحذّر الرئيس المصري من محاولات إعادة تشكيل المنطقة، مضيفاً أن منطقة الشرق الأوسط تمر بظروف «دقيقة ومصيرية»، وأنها تشهد مساعي لإعادة رسم خريطتها تحت دعاوى «أيديولوجية متطرفة».


وشدّد على أن الطريق الأمثل لمستقبل هذه المنطقة لا يقوم على الاحتلال والتدمير وسفك الدماء، بل على التعاون والبناء والسلام لتحقيق الاستقرار.


وأكد رفض مصر لأي مساس بسيادة الدول العربية، مشدداً على ضرورة احترام سيادة الدول وسلامة أراضيها، ووقف محاولات تقسيم دول المنطقة وتفكيكها والاستيلاء على مقدرات شعوبها.


ولفت السيسي إلى أن الحلول السياسية والمفاوضات تظل السبيل الأمثل لتجنيب المنطقة مزيداً من الكوارث والدماء والدمار.


وتطرق إلى تطورات الأوضاع في قطاع غزة، مؤكداً ضرورة التطبيق الكامل للمرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة. وأضاف أن ذلك يشمل إدخال المساعدات الإنسانية دون معوقات، والبدء الفوري في عملية إعادة إعمار القطاع، بما يسهم في تحسين الأوضاع فيه.


وجدّد رفض مصر القاطع لأي محاولات لتهجير الفلسطينيين، مؤكداً أن هذا الرفض قاطع ولا يقبل تأويلاً أو مساومة تحت أي ظرف، داعياً في الوقت ذاته إلى وقف الاعتداءات في الضفة الغربية.


وشدّد على أن خيار السلام سيظل الخيار الاستراتيجي لمصر، موضحاً أنه نابع من قوة وقناعة ثابتة لا من ضعف أو تردد أو خوف، مؤكداً ثقته في القوات المسلحة للتصدي لأي تهديد للأمن القومي.