The mornings of that nursery in one of Tangier's neighborhoods did not suggest that anything unusual would happen. A place that was supposed to be a safe space for children suddenly turned into the scene of a tragedy that will remain etched in the city's memory for a long time.

The case, known in the media as "the Tangier Infant," did not start as a major story, but it ended up being one of the most painful files, after investigations revealed a series of failures that culminated in the death of a small child in an unlicensed facility.

The primary criminal court at the appeals court in Tangier issued its ruling convicting two women responsible for managing the nursery, sentencing each to two years in prison, with their detention continuing.

This ruling came after it was proven that there was serious professional negligence, endangering a vulnerable child, in addition to operating an institution without any legal license, and the absence of basic safety conditions within it.

What emerged during the investigations was not just a passing mistake, but a picture of an institution operating completely outside the legal framework.

A nursery without a license, an environment that does not meet protection standards, and children who are supposed to be in their most sensitive stages, were left in a space that was not qualified to take responsibility for their care.

Among the revelations in the judicial file was that the infant was left in an area lacking sufficient supervision, amidst a lack of prompt intervention, and the family was not informed in a timely manner about what had happened.

These details heightened the level of anger and raised heavy questions about the level of oversight on institutions that receive children without ensuring their legality or readiness.

The family's defense team considered that what occurred cannot be reduced to mere negligence, but rather a series of violations that ended in a tragedy that could have been avoided, demanding harsher penalties to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

In contrast, the ruling reopened a broad discussion about the oversight of nurseries and the limits of legal and moral responsibility for those who are supposed to care for children.

Despite the issuance of the ruling, the story remains larger than a judicial file that ended in court. It raises a broader question about safety standards in early childhood institutions and how an unlicensed nursery could operate in the shadows until a disaster occurs.