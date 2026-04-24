لم تكن صباحات تلك الحضانة في أحد أحياء طنجة توحي بأن شيئًا غير عادي سيحدث. مكان يُفترض أن يكون مساحة آمنة للأطفال، تحوّل في لحظة صادمة إلى عنوان لفاجعة ستظل عالقة في ذاكرة المدينة لوقت طويل.

القضية التي عُرفت إعلاميًا بـ«رضيعة طنجة» لم تبدأ كقصة كبرى، لكنها انتهت إلى واحدة من أكثر الملفات إيلامًا، بعدما كشفت التحقيقات سلسلة من الإخفاقات التي انتهت بوفاة طفلة صغيرة داخل فضاء غير مرخص.

غرفة الجنايات الابتدائية بمحكمة الاستئناف في طنجة أصدرت حكمها بإدانة سيدتين مسؤولتين عن تسيير الحضانة، وقضت بسنتين حبسا نافذا لكل واحدة منهما، مع استمرار اعتقالهما.

وجاء الحكم بعد ثبوت تقصير مهني جسيم، وتعريض طفلة عاجزة للخطر، بالإضافة إلى تشغيل مؤسسة بدون أي ترخيص قانوني، وغياب شروط السلامة الأساسية داخلها.

وما ظهر خلال التحقيقات لم يكن مجرد خطأ عابر، بل صورة لمؤسسة تعمل خارج الإطار القانوني تمامًا.

حضانة بلا ترخيص، وبيئة لا تستوفي شروط الحماية، وأطفال يُفترض أنهم في أكثر مراحلهم حساسية، تُركوا في فضاء لم يكن مؤهلًا لتحمل مسؤولية رعايتهم.

ومن بين ما كشفه الملف القضائي، أن الرضيعة تُركت في فضاء غير خاضع للمراقبة الكافية، وسط غياب التدخل السريع، وعدم إبلاغ الأسرة في الوقت المناسب بما حدث.

هذه التفاصيل زادت من حجم الغضب، وفتحت أسئلة ثقيلة حول مستوى الرقابة على مؤسسات تستقبل أطفالًا دون التأكد من قانونيتها أو جاهزيتها.

واعتبرت هيئة دفاع الأسرة أن ما وقع لا يمكن اختزاله في إهمال بسيط، بل في سلسلة من التجاوزات التي انتهت بمأساة كان يمكن تفاديها، مطالبة بتشديد العقوبات لضمان عدم تكرار مثل هذه الوقائع.

وفي المقابل، أعاد الحكم فتح نقاش واسع حول الرقابة على دور الحضانة، وحدود المسؤولية القانونية والأخلاقية لمن يُفترض أنهم يعتنون بالأطفال.

ورغم صدور الحكم، تبقى القصة أكبر من ملف قضائي انتهى في المحكمة. فهي تعيد طرح سؤال أوسع حول معايير الأمان في مؤسسات الطفولة المبكرة، وكيف يمكن لحضانة غير مرخصة أن تعمل أصلًا في الظل حتى تقع الكارثة.