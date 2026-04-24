لم تكن صباحات تلك الحضانة في أحد أحياء طنجة توحي بأن شيئًا غير عادي سيحدث. مكان يُفترض أن يكون مساحة آمنة للأطفال، تحوّل في لحظة صادمة إلى عنوان لفاجعة ستظل عالقة في ذاكرة المدينة لوقت طويل.
القضية التي عُرفت إعلاميًا بـ«رضيعة طنجة» لم تبدأ كقصة كبرى، لكنها انتهت إلى واحدة من أكثر الملفات إيلامًا، بعدما كشفت التحقيقات سلسلة من الإخفاقات التي انتهت بوفاة طفلة صغيرة داخل فضاء غير مرخص.
غرفة الجنايات الابتدائية بمحكمة الاستئناف في طنجة أصدرت حكمها بإدانة سيدتين مسؤولتين عن تسيير الحضانة، وقضت بسنتين حبسا نافذا لكل واحدة منهما، مع استمرار اعتقالهما.
وجاء الحكم بعد ثبوت تقصير مهني جسيم، وتعريض طفلة عاجزة للخطر، بالإضافة إلى تشغيل مؤسسة بدون أي ترخيص قانوني، وغياب شروط السلامة الأساسية داخلها.
وما ظهر خلال التحقيقات لم يكن مجرد خطأ عابر، بل صورة لمؤسسة تعمل خارج الإطار القانوني تمامًا.
حضانة بلا ترخيص، وبيئة لا تستوفي شروط الحماية، وأطفال يُفترض أنهم في أكثر مراحلهم حساسية، تُركوا في فضاء لم يكن مؤهلًا لتحمل مسؤولية رعايتهم.
ومن بين ما كشفه الملف القضائي، أن الرضيعة تُركت في فضاء غير خاضع للمراقبة الكافية، وسط غياب التدخل السريع، وعدم إبلاغ الأسرة في الوقت المناسب بما حدث.
هذه التفاصيل زادت من حجم الغضب، وفتحت أسئلة ثقيلة حول مستوى الرقابة على مؤسسات تستقبل أطفالًا دون التأكد من قانونيتها أو جاهزيتها.
واعتبرت هيئة دفاع الأسرة أن ما وقع لا يمكن اختزاله في إهمال بسيط، بل في سلسلة من التجاوزات التي انتهت بمأساة كان يمكن تفاديها، مطالبة بتشديد العقوبات لضمان عدم تكرار مثل هذه الوقائع.
وفي المقابل، أعاد الحكم فتح نقاش واسع حول الرقابة على دور الحضانة، وحدود المسؤولية القانونية والأخلاقية لمن يُفترض أنهم يعتنون بالأطفال.
ورغم صدور الحكم، تبقى القصة أكبر من ملف قضائي انتهى في المحكمة. فهي تعيد طرح سؤال أوسع حول معايير الأمان في مؤسسات الطفولة المبكرة، وكيف يمكن لحضانة غير مرخصة أن تعمل أصلًا في الظل حتى تقع الكارثة.
The mornings of that nursery in one of Tangier's neighborhoods did not suggest that anything unusual would happen. A place that was supposed to be a safe space for children suddenly turned into the scene of a tragedy that will remain etched in the city's memory for a long time.
The case, known in the media as "the Tangier Infant," did not start as a major story, but it ended up being one of the most painful files, after investigations revealed a series of failures that culminated in the death of a small child in an unlicensed facility.
The primary criminal court at the appeals court in Tangier issued its ruling convicting two women responsible for managing the nursery, sentencing each to two years in prison, with their detention continuing.
This ruling came after it was proven that there was serious professional negligence, endangering a vulnerable child, in addition to operating an institution without any legal license, and the absence of basic safety conditions within it.
What emerged during the investigations was not just a passing mistake, but a picture of an institution operating completely outside the legal framework.
A nursery without a license, an environment that does not meet protection standards, and children who are supposed to be in their most sensitive stages, were left in a space that was not qualified to take responsibility for their care.
Among the revelations in the judicial file was that the infant was left in an area lacking sufficient supervision, amidst a lack of prompt intervention, and the family was not informed in a timely manner about what had happened.
These details heightened the level of anger and raised heavy questions about the level of oversight on institutions that receive children without ensuring their legality or readiness.
The family's defense team considered that what occurred cannot be reduced to mere negligence, but rather a series of violations that ended in a tragedy that could have been avoided, demanding harsher penalties to ensure that such incidents do not recur.
In contrast, the ruling reopened a broad discussion about the oversight of nurseries and the limits of legal and moral responsibility for those who are supposed to care for children.
Despite the issuance of the ruling, the story remains larger than a judicial file that ended in court. It raises a broader question about safety standards in early childhood institutions and how an unlicensed nursery could operate in the shadows until a disaster occurs.