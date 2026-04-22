علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن اللجنة المسوقة لتذاكر مباراة نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، التي تجمع يوم السبت المقبل فريق الأهلي ونظيرة ماتشيدا الياباني على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، رفضت طلبين من رئيس النادي الأهلي خالد العيسى بشراء تذاكر المباراة، بحجة أن حصة كبيرة من التذاكر تم بيعها بالفعل عبر المنصة الرسمية.


يذكر أن شركة النادي الأهلي أعلنت، عبر بيانها، استمرار تنسيقها مع الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم واللجنة المحلية المنظمة لبطولة كأس آسيا 2027، في أعقاب التوجيهات الأخيرة، التي قضت بحصر بيع تذاكر المباريات عبر تطبيق «أهلاً»، ومنع تداولها خارج القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة، وشهدت منصة «أهلاً» إقبالاً جماهيرياً كبيراً، وبلغ عدد المشجعين الذين دخلوا إلى المنصة وانتظروا موعد طرح التذاكر 109,807 مشجعين، في مشهد يعكس حجم الحماس والترقب لنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.