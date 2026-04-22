علمت مصادر «عكاظ» أن اللجنة المسوقة لتذاكر مباراة نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، التي تجمع يوم السبت المقبل فريق الأهلي ونظيرة ماتشيدا الياباني على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، رفضت طلبين من رئيس النادي الأهلي خالد العيسى بشراء تذاكر المباراة، بحجة أن حصة كبيرة من التذاكر تم بيعها بالفعل عبر المنصة الرسمية.
يذكر أن شركة النادي الأهلي أعلنت، عبر بيانها، استمرار تنسيقها مع الاتحاد الآسيوي لكرة القدم واللجنة المحلية المنظمة لبطولة كأس آسيا 2027، في أعقاب التوجيهات الأخيرة، التي قضت بحصر بيع تذاكر المباريات عبر تطبيق «أهلاً»، ومنع تداولها خارج القنوات الرسمية المعتمدة، وشهدت منصة «أهلاً» إقبالاً جماهيرياً كبيراً، وبلغ عدد المشجعين الذين دخلوا إلى المنصة وانتظروا موعد طرح التذاكر 109,807 مشجعين، في مشهد يعكس حجم الحماس والترقب لنهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة.
Sources informed "Okaz" that the committee responsible for selling tickets for the AFC Champions League final, which will bring together Al-Ahli and Japan's Matsumoto Yamaga next Saturday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, rejected two requests from Al-Ahli club president Khalid Al-Essa to purchase tickets for the match, on the grounds that a large portion of the tickets had already been sold through the official platform.
It is worth mentioning that the Al-Ahli club announced, through its statement, that it continues to coordinate with the Asian Football Confederation and the local organizing committee for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, following recent directives that mandated the sale of match tickets exclusively through the "Ahlan" app, prohibiting their circulation outside the approved official channels. The "Ahlan" platform witnessed a significant public turnout, with the number of fans who accessed the platform and awaited the ticket release reaching 109,807, reflecting the level of enthusiasm and anticipation for the AFC Champions League final.