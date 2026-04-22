Sources informed "Okaz" that the committee responsible for selling tickets for the AFC Champions League final, which will bring together Al-Ahli and Japan's Matsumoto Yamaga next Saturday at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, rejected two requests from Al-Ahli club president Khalid Al-Essa to purchase tickets for the match, on the grounds that a large portion of the tickets had already been sold through the official platform.



It is worth mentioning that the Al-Ahli club announced, through its statement, that it continues to coordinate with the Asian Football Confederation and the local organizing committee for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, following recent directives that mandated the sale of match tickets exclusively through the "Ahlan" app, prohibiting their circulation outside the approved official channels. The "Ahlan" platform witnessed a significant public turnout, with the number of fans who accessed the platform and awaited the ticket release reaching 109,807, reflecting the level of enthusiasm and anticipation for the AFC Champions League final.