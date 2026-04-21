* بكر الشدي وخالد سامي موهوبان ينتظرهما مستقبل مشرق

* «أصابع الزمن» جيد وكنت أفضل الاستعانة بلهجتنا فقط

* لم أوفق في زواجي وثمرته ابنة في التاسعة عشرة من عمرها

من ذاكرة الصحافة، يعود حوار نادر أجرته «عكاظ» مع الفنانة حياة الفهد قبل أكثر من أربعة عقود، كوثيقة إنسانية ومهنية تكشف بداياتها الصلبة ورؤيتها للفن، إذ تحدثت فيه عن انطلاقتها عام 1968، ومواجهتها رفض المجتمع لوجود المرأة على المسرح، وتغلبها على الفقد والتحديات، ثم انتقالها إلى التلفزيون بحثًا عن النص الجاد، وحرصها على أعمال تُرضي الجمهور، إلى جانب تجاربها مع فنانين سعوديين ودعوتها إلى حضور خليجي أصيل في الدراما، ورفضها تقديم أعمال ضعيفة للطفل بدافع تجاري. في يوم رحيلها، يُستعاد هذا الحوار لا كذكرى عابرة، بل كشهادة مبكرة على وعي فني شكّل مسيرتها الطويلة.

◾️ بدأت رحلتي الفنية سنة 68م مع فرقة «أبو جسوم»، وهي فرقة خاصة بالجنسين كلاهما من الرجال وكنت الوحيدة بينهم واستمريت معهم فترة متنقلة بعدها في الإذاعة والتلفزيون وأخيراً المسرح.

◾️ بداياتي مع الزميلين المرحوم صقر الرشود، وسعود المنصور، واستمرت هذه الفرقة بعروض مسرحية ناجحة، بعد ذلك اتجهت بأعمالي للتلفزيون.

◾️ واجهتني بعض المضايقات من الجمهور لعدم قبولي كامرأة على المسرح، وأيضاً من قبل أهلي، خصوصا كوني فقدت أبي وأعيش في كنف أمي ولكن بإصرار وعزيمة وتحدٍ مني تغلبت على هذه الصعاب وأقنعت الجميع أنني عند حسن ظنهم.

◾️ أفضل أعمالي التي قدمتها وأنا راضية عنها «خرج ولم يعد، الدكتور، الأسوار، وخالتي قماشة».. هذه الأعمال بذلنا فيها من العناء والجهد الكثير، مما جعلها من أفضل أعمالي وأحبها إلى نفسي.

◾️ قدمت أعمالاً مع زملاء سعوديين وانضم إلينا زميلان سعوديان لهما مستقبل مشرق «بكر الشدي، وخالد سامي» في مسلسل «البيت مع التحية».

◾️ أنا بصدد عمل مسرحية كوميدية مشتركة كويتية – سعودية – مصرية مع الزميل المنتج حسن أبوشعيرة، وكل ما نرجوه أن يستمر هذا التعاون حتى لا نكرر خطأ الاستعانة بوجوه غير خليجية، لاحظت ذلك من خلال «أصابع الزمن، وخطوات الشيطان»، كنت أفضل الاستعانة بمن يجيد لهجتنا.

◾️ بخصوص حياتي الخاصة تزوجت في بداية حياتي ولم أوفق وكانت ثمرة زواجي ابنة جميلة هي في التاسعة عشرة من عمرها تعيش معي في رعايتي.

◾️ تزوجت مرة أخرى ووفقت ولله الحمد وأعيش مع زوجي محمود حمدي وكل ما أطمح إليه الآن راحة البال وإسعاد من حولي وإسعاد أسرتي الصغيرة.

◾️ أرجو أن أكون قد وفقت في إجاباتي مع شكري الجزيل لكم ولأسرة تحرير صحيفة «عكاظ» خصوصا القائمين على صفحة «صوت وصورة».

◾️ جديدي تصوير مسلسلين أقوم فيهما بأدوار مختلفة ومناقضة لبعضها البعض، وساعد لـ«ريا وسكينة» حلقات تلفزيونية بدأت الاستعدادات حالياً لتصويرها بعد عودة الفنانة الكويتية سعاد عبدالله من رحلتها الأخيرة من الخارج.. من تأليف مبارك الحشاش، ويشارك في بطولتها غانم الصالح، وعلي المفيدي.