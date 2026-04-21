* Bakr Al-Shadi and Khalid Sami are talented individuals with a bright future ahead of them. * "Fingers of Time" is good, but I would have preferred to rely solely on our dialect. * I was not successful in my marriage, and its fruit is a daughter who is nineteen years old.

From the memory of journalism, a rare interview conducted by "Okaz" with the artist Hayat Al-Fahd returns after more than four decades, serving as a human and professional document that reveals her solid beginnings and her vision of art. In it, she spoke about her launch in 1968, her confrontation with society's rejection of women's presence on stage, her overcoming of loss and challenges, her transition to television in search of serious scripts, and her commitment to works that satisfy the audience, alongside her experiences with Saudi artists and her call for an authentic Gulf presence in drama, as well as her refusal to present weak works for children for commercial reasons. On the day of her passing, this interview is recalled not as a fleeting memory, but as an early testimony of the artistic awareness that shaped her long career.

◾️ My artistic journey began in 1968 with the "Abu Jasoom" troupe, which was a mixed-gender group consisting entirely of men, and I was the only woman among them. I continued with them for a while, then moved on to radio, television, and finally theater.

◾️ My beginnings were with my colleagues, the late Saqr Al-Rashoud and Saud Al-Mansour, and this troupe continued with successful theatrical performances. After that, I shifted my works to television.

◾️ I faced some harassment from the audience for not being accepted as a woman on stage, and also from my family, especially since I lost my father and live under my mother's care. However, with determination, will, and challenge, I overcame these difficulties and convinced everyone that I was worthy of their trust.

◾️ My favorite works that I presented and am satisfied with are "He Left and Did Not Return," "The Doctor," "The Walls," and "Aunt Qumasha." We put a lot of effort and hard work into these works, which made them some of my best and dearest to my heart.

◾️ I have presented works with Saudi colleagues, and two promising Saudi colleagues joined us, Bakr Al-Shadi and Khalid Sami, in the series "The House with Greetings."

◾️ I am currently working on a joint comedy play that is Kuwaiti-Saudi-Egyptian with my colleague, producer Hassan Abu Sha'ira, and all we hope is that this collaboration continues so we do not repeat the mistake of relying on non-Gulf faces. I noticed this in "Fingers of Time" and "Steps of the Devil," and I would have preferred to rely on those who are proficient in our dialect.

◾️ Regarding my personal life, I married early in my life but was not successful, and the fruit of my marriage is a beautiful daughter who is nineteen years old and lives with me under my care.

◾️ I married again and, thank God, I was successful. I live with my husband Mahmoud Hamdi, and all I aspire to now is peace of mind and the happiness of those around me, as well as the happiness of my small family.

◾️ I hope I have succeeded in my answers, and I extend my sincere thanks to you and to the editorial team of "Okaz," especially those in charge of the "Voice and Image" page.

◾️ My latest projects include filming two series in which I play different and contrasting roles. One of them is "Riya and Sakina," a television series for which preparations are currently underway for filming after the return of the Kuwaiti artist Suad Abdullah from her recent trip abroad. It is written by Mubarak Al-Hashash and stars Ghanem Al-Saleh and Ali Al-Mufidi.