The management of the football company at Al Ahli Youth Club announced a number of official measures following the team's match against Matsumoto Yamaga of Japan in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League, which the team lost 1-0, in protest against the decisions made by the officiating crew during the match.



The Al Ahli Youth Club submitted an official protest on the field before the delegation left, in addition to filing a memorandum of protest through the relevant channels, which included a request to replay the match, citing the impact of the officiating decisions on the course of the game.



It indicated that it continues to coordinate with the relevant authorities in the Football Association to safeguard the rights of the clubs in the country, in accordance with the established regulatory procedures.



The club's management also decided to keep the team delegation in Jeddah until a final decision is made regarding the submitted protest.



It confirmed that these steps are part of its commitment to protect the club's rights and ensure fairness in continental competitions, in accordance with the approved systems and regulations.