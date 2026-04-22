أعلنت إدارة شركة كرة القدم بنادي شباب الأهلي اتخاذ عدد من الإجراءات الرسمية عقب نهاية مواجهة الفريق أمام ماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني، في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، التي خسرها الفريق بنتيجة 1/0، وذلك اعتراضاً على قرارات طاقم التحكيم في اللقاء.


وتقدمت شركة نادي شباب الأهلي باعتراض رسمي داخل أرضية الملعب قبل مغادرة البعثة، إلى جانب تقديم مذكرة احتجاج عبر القنوات المعنية، تضمنت طلباً بإعادة المباراة، في ظل ما وصفته بتأثير القرارات التحكيمية على مجريات اللقاء.


وبيّنت أنها تواصل التنسيق مع الجهات المختصة في اتحاد كرة القدم، وذلك لحفظ حقوق أندية الدولة، وفق الإجراءات النظامية المتبعة.


كما قررت إدارة النادي إبقاء بعثة الفريق في مدينة جدة حتى صدور القرار النهائي بشأن الاعتراض المقدم.


وأكدت أن هذه الخطوات تأتي في إطار حرصها على حماية حقوق النادي وضمان العدالة في المنافسات القارية، وفق الأنظمة واللوائح المعتمدة.