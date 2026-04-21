A press report revealed the possibility of Cristiano Junior, the son of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, being promoted to the first team in the upcoming 2026-2027 season.

Evaluation of the Young Player's Level

According to what was reported by the French network "Foot Mercato," Al-Nassr is set to evaluate Ronaldo's son at the end of the season to make a decision regarding his potential contribution to the first team if he is promoted.

The Impact of the Decision on Ronaldo's Future

It added that promoting Ronaldo's son could encourage the Al-Nassr captain, who has a contract until June 2027, to stay longer with "The Global."

A Potential Historic Event

According to "Daily Sport," if this step is taken and Cristiano Junior plays alongside his father, it will be a historic event, as no father and son have ever played together in an official match for the same team in the history of professional football.

A Promising Career for the "Don's" Son

Cristiano Junior, who is 15 years old, has been playing at Al-Nassr Academy since his father joined "The Global" at the beginning of 2023. He has also played in youth teams at Manchester United and Juventus, both of which are clubs that the "Don" played for before moving to Al-Nassr.

Early International Appearance

Last May, Ronaldo's son received his first call-up from the Portugal national team and participated with the under-15 team against Japan in the Vladko Markovic International Tournament, later appearing with the Portugal under-17 team.