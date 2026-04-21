كشف تقرير صحفي عن احتمالية تصعيد كريستيانو جونيور، نجل قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو، إلى الفريق الأول في الموسم القادم 2026-2027.

تقييم مستوى اللاعب الشاب

وبحسب ما نقلته شبكة «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسية، فإن نادي النصر يتجه لتقييم مستوى نجل رونالدو بنهاية الموسم، لاتخاذ القرار بشأن مدى إمكانية مساهمته مع الفريق الأول حال تصعيده.

تأثير القرار على مستقبل رونالدو

وأضافت أن تصعيد نجل رونالدو قد يشجع قائد النصر، الذي يرتبط بعقد حتى يونيو 2027، على البقاء لفترة أطول مع «العالمي».

حدث تاريخي محتمل

ووفقاً لموقع «ديلي سبورت»، في حال تمت هذه الخطوة، ولعب كريستيانو جونيور إلى جانب والده، فسيكون ذلك حدثاً تاريخياً، إذ لم يسبق في تاريخ كرة القدم الاحترافية أن لعب أب وابنه معاً في مباراة رسمية لنفس الفريق.

مسيرة واعدة لنجل «الدون»

ويلعب كريستيانو جونيور، البالغ من العمر 15 عاماً، في أكاديمية النصر منذ انضمام والده إلى «العالمي» مطلع 2023، كما لعب في فرق الشباب في مانشستر يونايتد ويوفنتوس، وهما ناديان من الأندية السابقة للدون قبل انتقاله إلى النصر.

ظهور دولي مبكر

وفي مايو الماضي، تلقى نجل رونالدو أول استدعاء له من منتخب البرتغال، وشارك مع فريق تحت 15 عاماً ضد اليابان في بطولة فلادكو ماركوفيتش الدولية، ثم ظهر لاحقاً مع منتخب البرتغال تحت 17 عاماً.