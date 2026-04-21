كشف تقرير صحفي عن احتمالية تصعيد كريستيانو جونيور، نجل قائد النصر كريستيانو رونالدو، إلى الفريق الأول في الموسم القادم 2026-2027.
تقييم مستوى اللاعب الشاب
وبحسب ما نقلته شبكة «فوت ميركاتو» الفرنسية، فإن نادي النصر يتجه لتقييم مستوى نجل رونالدو بنهاية الموسم، لاتخاذ القرار بشأن مدى إمكانية مساهمته مع الفريق الأول حال تصعيده.
تأثير القرار على مستقبل رونالدو
وأضافت أن تصعيد نجل رونالدو قد يشجع قائد النصر، الذي يرتبط بعقد حتى يونيو 2027، على البقاء لفترة أطول مع «العالمي».
حدث تاريخي محتمل
ووفقاً لموقع «ديلي سبورت»، في حال تمت هذه الخطوة، ولعب كريستيانو جونيور إلى جانب والده، فسيكون ذلك حدثاً تاريخياً، إذ لم يسبق في تاريخ كرة القدم الاحترافية أن لعب أب وابنه معاً في مباراة رسمية لنفس الفريق.
مسيرة واعدة لنجل «الدون»
ويلعب كريستيانو جونيور، البالغ من العمر 15 عاماً، في أكاديمية النصر منذ انضمام والده إلى «العالمي» مطلع 2023، كما لعب في فرق الشباب في مانشستر يونايتد ويوفنتوس، وهما ناديان من الأندية السابقة للدون قبل انتقاله إلى النصر.
ظهور دولي مبكر
وفي مايو الماضي، تلقى نجل رونالدو أول استدعاء له من منتخب البرتغال، وشارك مع فريق تحت 15 عاماً ضد اليابان في بطولة فلادكو ماركوفيتش الدولية، ثم ظهر لاحقاً مع منتخب البرتغال تحت 17 عاماً.
A press report revealed the possibility of Cristiano Junior, the son of Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo, being promoted to the first team in the upcoming 2026-2027 season.
Evaluation of the Young Player's Level
According to what was reported by the French network "Foot Mercato," Al-Nassr is set to evaluate Ronaldo's son at the end of the season to make a decision regarding his potential contribution to the first team if he is promoted.
The Impact of the Decision on Ronaldo's Future
It added that promoting Ronaldo's son could encourage the Al-Nassr captain, who has a contract until June 2027, to stay longer with "The Global."
A Potential Historic Event
According to "Daily Sport," if this step is taken and Cristiano Junior plays alongside his father, it will be a historic event, as no father and son have ever played together in an official match for the same team in the history of professional football.
A Promising Career for the "Don's" Son
Cristiano Junior, who is 15 years old, has been playing at Al-Nassr Academy since his father joined "The Global" at the beginning of 2023. He has also played in youth teams at Manchester United and Juventus, both of which are clubs that the "Don" played for before moving to Al-Nassr.
Early International Appearance
Last May, Ronaldo's son received his first call-up from the Portugal national team and participated with the under-15 team against Japan in the Vladko Markovic International Tournament, later appearing with the Portugal under-17 team.