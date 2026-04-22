لا يزال جرح مغادرة المهاجم البرازيلي فيكتور سيموس من الأهلي في عام 2014 لم يلتئم بعد رغم مرور السنوات، فالمهاجم الذي ارتدى قميص «الراقي» خلال الفترة من 2009 إلى 2014، وسجل خلالها 80 هدفاً كأحد أفضل هدافي الفريق عبر تاريخه، تغمره مشاعر الحزن والحسرة كلما تذكر طريقة رحيله عن النادي الذي عشقه بكل جوارحه.

سيموس، صاحب الـ45 عاماً، فتح جرح الماضي خلال حواره مع «عكاظ»، كاشفاً أصعب لحظاته مع الأهلي، وعمله الحالي، وإمكانية عودته مستقبلاً في منصب فني أو إداري، إضافة إلى رأيه في صفقة انتقال النجم الفرنسي كريم بنزيما خلال الميركاتو الشتوي الماضي.

• أين أنت الآن، وماذا تعمل بعد اعتزال الكرة؟

•• أمتلك شركة في مجال التسويق الرقمي إلى جانب عملي في قطاع العقارات، لكنني لا أزال متعلقاً بكرة القدم، وعلى الرغم من أنني لا أملك الكثير من الوقت لمتابعة الأهلي، فإن قلبي سيظل دائماً معه، ولا يمر يوم دون أن أتذكر أيام المجد التي يستحيل نسيانها.

• ارتبطت بالأهلي كثيراً، بماذا تحتفظ من ذكريات في مسيرتك معه؟

•• بالكثير من الذكريات الجميلة، لكن كانت أصعب لحظة مع هذا النادي العزيز على قلبي هي رحيلي من الباب الخلفي للنادي الذي منحت له جسدي وروحي وقلبي، كنت أتمنى وداعاً يليق بمسيرتي، لكن ذلك لم يحدث، وكانت هناك أمور أخرى وراء التخلي عني، والجميع يعلم ما كانت عليه.

حملت في قلبي حلماً بأن أنهي مسيرتي مع الأهلي، وأن أغادر الملعب للمرة الأخيرة منتصراً، وأنا أسمع الجماهير تهتف باسمي، وأرى عائلتي في المدرجات فخورة، لكن الحياة كان لها رأي آخر، فبينما كنت أتألق وأحقق الإنجازات وأبذل كل ما في وسعي من أجل الأهلي، فقدت والدي، وفي خضم أجمل لحظاتي كنت أعيش أيضاً أشد آلامي، وكأن ذلك لم يكن كافياً، فقد انتهت مسيرتي في النادي فجأة، ليس باختياري، بل بقرار من اختار رحيلي، والأمر الأكثر إيلاماً أن ذلك الشخص لم يعد موجوداً بعد عام، تاركاً وراءه أرقاماً متواضعة وإرثاً بعيداً عمّا كان متوقعاً.

لم أخسر من الاتحاد

• ما أهم مباراة لعبتها بقميص الأهلي؟

•• مواجهة الاتحاد في نصف نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا، كان الاتحاد أصعب فريق واجهته بسبب التاريخ الكبير بيننا، كنت لا أستطيع النوم في الليلة التي تسبق مواجهاته من شدة الحماس، والحمد لله لم أخسر أي مباراة أمامه.

• من اللاعب الذي تمنيت مزاملته خلال فترتك في الدوري السعودي؟

•• محمد الشلهوب هو اللاعب الذي تمنيت مزاملته، فهو أفضل صانع ألعاب (رقم 10) في تاريخ الكرة السعودية، ولو لعبت معه، فأنا متأكد أنني كنت سأسجل الكثير من الأهداف.

• هل تحلم بالعودة إلى الأهلي مجدّداً في منصب ما؟

•• لطالما حلمت بذلك، أؤمن بأنني أستطيع المساهمة في العديد من المجالات، أعتبر نفسي مواطناً سعودياً، وأتمنى العودة يوماً ما.

أتمنى تحقيق بطولة النخبة

• ما رسالتك للاعبي الأهلي الحاليين والإدارة والجماهير؟

•• أتمنى لهم التوفيق بتحقيق بطولة النخبة الآسيوية والمنافسة على لقب الدوري، وأن يعيدوا الأهلي إلى مكانه الطبيعي، فهدف نادٍ بحجم الأهلي هو دائماً المنافسة على البطولات، وإذا لم تمتلك هذه العقلية، فأنت غير مناسب للعب لهذا النادي الكبير، أما الجماهير، فأقول لهم: لولاكم لما وصلت إلى ما أنا عليه. شكراً من أعماق قلبي، أحبكم جميعاً.

فيتور بيريرا الأسوأ

• من أفضل وأسوأ مدرب عملت معه في الأهلي؟

•• الأفضل كان المدرب أليكس، لأنه كان يعتمد أسلوباً هجومياً ويُخرج أفضل ما لدى اللاعبين، أما الأسوأ فكان فيتور بيريرا، إذ كان يسعى لخطف الأضواء لنفسه، ولم يُحسن توظيفي لخدمة الفريق، وقام باستبعادي دون سبب واضح.

• كيف رأيت صفقة انتقال كريم بنزيما؟

•• كان الأمر صادماً بالنسبة لي، لأنه خلال فترتي في الدوري السعودي كان من المستحيل أن ينتقل نجم كبير بين الأندية الكبرى، على سبيل المثال، كان من غير الممكن أن أنتقل إلى الاتحاد أو أن ينتقل محمد نور إلى الأهلي، لكن كرة القدم السعودية تغيّرت، وأصبح ذلك اليوم أمراً ممكناً.

• من أفضل مهاجم في تاريخ الدوري السعودي في رأيك؟

•• كريستيانو رونالدو، بالنسبة لي هو الأفضل دائماً، كل شيء في الدوري السعودي تغيّر إلى الأفضل بعد قدومه، واليوم تجني السعودية ثمار هذا التطور.