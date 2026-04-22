The wound of the departure of Brazilian striker Victor Simoes from Al-Ahli in 2014 has yet to heal, despite the passing years. The striker, who wore the "Raqi" jersey from 2009 to 2014 and scored 80 goals, making him one of the top scorers in the club's history, is filled with feelings of sadness and regret every time he remembers the way he left the club he loved with all his heart.

Simoes, 45 years old, opened up about the wound of the past during his interview with "Okaz," revealing his toughest moments with Al-Ahli, his current work, and the possibility of returning in the future in a technical or administrative position, in addition to his opinion on the transfer of French star Karim Benzema during the last winter transfer window.

• Where are you now, and what are you doing after retiring from football?

•• I own a company in the field of digital marketing alongside my work in the real estate sector, but I am still attached to football. Although I don't have much time to follow Al-Ahli, my heart will always be with them, and not a day goes by without me remembering the glorious days that are impossible to forget.

• You were very much connected to Al-Ahli; what memories do you keep from your time there?

•• I have many beautiful memories, but the hardest moment with this beloved club was my departure through the back door of the club to which I gave my body, soul, and heart. I had hoped for a farewell that befits my career, but that did not happen. There were other matters behind my abandonment, and everyone knows what they were.

I carried in my heart a dream of finishing my career with Al-Ahli, leaving the pitch for the last time victorious, hearing the fans chant my name, and seeing my family in the stands proud. But life had other plans; while I was shining and achieving accomplishments and giving my all for Al-Ahli, I lost my father. In the midst of my happiest moments, I was also living through my greatest pains. As if that wasn't enough, my career at the club ended suddenly, not by my choice, but by the decision of those who chose my departure. The most painful part is that this person was no longer around a year later, leaving behind modest numbers and a legacy far from what was expected.

I never lost to Al-Ittihad

• What was the most important match you played in the Al-Ahli jersey?

•• The match against Al-Ittihad in the AFC Champions League semi-finals was the toughest team I faced due to the great history between us. I couldn't sleep the night before our matches from the excitement, and thank God, I never lost a match against them.

• Who is the player you wished to play alongside during your time in the Saudi league?

•• Mohammed Al-Shalhoub is the player I wished to play with; he is the best playmaker (number 10) in the history of Saudi football. If I had played with him, I am sure I would have scored many goals.

• Do you dream of returning to Al-Ahli again in some capacity?

•• I have always dreamed of that. I believe I can contribute in many areas. I consider myself a Saudi citizen, and I hope to return one day.

I hope to achieve the Elite Championship

• What is your message to the current Al-Ahli players, management, and fans?

•• I wish them success in achieving the Asian Elite Championship and competing for the league title, and to restore Al-Ahli to its rightful place. The goal of a club the size of Al-Ahli is always to compete for titles, and if you don't have this mentality, you are not suited to play for this great club. As for the fans, I say: If it weren't for you, I wouldn't have reached where I am today. Thank you from the bottom of my heart; I love you all.

Vitor Pereira the worst

• Who was the best and worst coach you worked with at Al-Ahli?

•• The best was coach Alex because he relied on an attacking style and brought out the best in the players. The worst was Vitor Pereira, as he sought to steal the spotlight for himself and did not utilize me well to serve the team, and he excluded me without a clear reason.

• How did you view the transfer of Karim Benzema?

•• It was shocking to me because during my time in the Saudi league, it was impossible for a big star to transfer between major clubs. For example, it was unthinkable for me to transfer to Al-Ittihad or for Mohammed Noor to move to Al-Ahli, but Saudi football has changed, and that day has become possible.

• Who is the best striker in the history of the Saudi league in your opinion?

•• Cristiano Ronaldo, for me, is always the best. Everything in the Saudi league changed for the better after his arrival, and today Saudi Arabia is reaping the fruits of this development.