كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي عن توقيع ثلاث وثائق أمنية كبرى مع دول في الشرق الأوسط، من بينها المملكة العربية السعودية، تشمل صفقات للطائرات بدون طيار، مؤكداً أن هذه الاتفاقات ستُترجم إلى عقود متعددة مع القطاعين العام والخاص في أوكرانيا.
صفقات مسيّرات وخبرة ميدانية
وأوضح زيلينسكي، عبر حسابه على منصة (إكس)، أن بلاده مستعدة لتقديم خبراتها العسكرية، إلى جانب بعثات تدريبية وبرمجيات متقدمة لدمج أنظمة التسليح المختلفة ضمن منظومة واحدة، مشيراً إلى إمكانية إنشاء خطوط إنتاج مشتركة للطائرات المسيّرة.
وبيّن في منشوره أن تكلفة بعض الطائرات المسيّرة تتراوح بين 80 و130 ألف دولار، في مقابل وسائل اعتراض أقل تكلفة، مؤكداً أن الهدف من هذه الشراكات هو تمكين الدول من تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية وحماية أراضيها.
اتفاقيات جدة.. أساس للتعاون
وكانت وزارة الدفاع السعودية ونظيرتها الأوكرانية وقّعتا في جدة، في 27 مارس الماضي، مذكرة ترتيبات مرتبطة بالمشتريات الدفاعية، بحضور مسؤولين من الجانبين، في خطوة تؤسس لشراكات مستقبلية في المجالين العسكري والتقني.
وجاءت هذه الاتفاقية خلال زيارة زيلينسكي إلى جدة ولقائه محمد بن سلمان، حيث جرى بحث العلاقات الثنائية، ومناقشة التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، وفي مقدمتها التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط والأزمة الأوكرانية.
«تعاون مفيد للطرفين»
وأكد الرئيس الأوكراني أن الاتفاق مع المملكة يُعد قاعدة لانطلاق تعاون أوسع يشمل نقل التكنولوجيا والاستثمارات الدفاعية، معتبراً أن كييف تسعى إلى تعزيز دورها الدولي كشريك أمني.
وأشار إلى أن أوكرانيا مستعدة لتبادل خبراتها مع السعودية، خصوصاً في مواجهة التهديدات المرتبطة بالصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة، لافتاً إلى أن التجربة الأوكرانية في هذا المجال تمتد لسنوات.
إشادة بالقدرات السعودية
وشدد زيلينسكي على أن المملكة تمتلك أنظمة دفاعية متقدمة وفعالة، تتميز بسرعة الاستجابة، مؤكداً أن التعاون بين الرياض وكييف «مفيد للطرفين»، ويعزز من جاهزية مواجهة التحديات الأمنية.
واختتم بالإشارة إلى رغبته في توسيع نطاق هذه الشراكات لتشمل دولاً أخرى، مع إمكانية مشاركة هذه التجارب مع الولايات المتحدة، تقديراً لدعمها المستمر لبلاده
The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the signing of three major security documents with countries in the Middle East, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which include deals for drones, affirming that these agreements will translate into multiple contracts with both the public and private sectors in Ukraine.
Drone Deals and Field Expertise
Zelensky explained, via his account on the (X) platform, that his country is ready to provide its military expertise, alongside training missions and advanced software to integrate various weapon systems into a single framework, noting the possibility of establishing joint production lines for drones.
He indicated in his post that the cost of some drones ranges between $80,000 and $130,000, compared to less expensive interception means, emphasizing that the goal of these partnerships is to enable countries to enhance their defensive capabilities and protect their territories.
Jeddah Agreements: A Foundation for Cooperation
The Saudi Ministry of Defense and its Ukrainian counterpart signed a memorandum related to defense procurement in Jeddah on March 27, with officials from both sides present, in a step that establishes future partnerships in the military and technical fields.
This agreement came during Zelensky's visit to Jeddah and his meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, where bilateral relations were discussed, along with regional and international developments, foremost among them the escalation in the Middle East and the Ukrainian crisis.
"Mutually Beneficial Cooperation"
The Ukrainian president confirmed that the agreement with the Kingdom serves as a foundation for broader cooperation that includes technology transfer and defense investments, considering that Kyiv seeks to enhance its international role as a security partner.
He noted that Ukraine is ready to share its expertise with Saudi Arabia, especially in facing threats related to ballistic missiles and drones, pointing out that the Ukrainian experience in this field spans several years.
Praise for Saudi Capabilities
Zelensky emphasized that the Kingdom possesses advanced and effective defense systems, characterized by rapid response, affirming that cooperation between Riyadh and Kyiv is "mutually beneficial" and enhances readiness to face security challenges.
He concluded by expressing his desire to expand the scope of these partnerships to include other countries, with the possibility of sharing these experiences with the United States, in appreciation of its ongoing support for his country.