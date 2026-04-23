The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed the signing of three major security documents with countries in the Middle East, including the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which include deals for drones, affirming that these agreements will translate into multiple contracts with both the public and private sectors in Ukraine.

Drone Deals and Field Expertise

Zelensky explained, via his account on the (X) platform, that his country is ready to provide its military expertise, alongside training missions and advanced software to integrate various weapon systems into a single framework, noting the possibility of establishing joint production lines for drones.

He indicated in his post that the cost of some drones ranges between $80,000 and $130,000, compared to less expensive interception means, emphasizing that the goal of these partnerships is to enable countries to enhance their defensive capabilities and protect their territories.

Jeddah Agreements: A Foundation for Cooperation

The Saudi Ministry of Defense and its Ukrainian counterpart signed a memorandum related to defense procurement in Jeddah on March 27, with officials from both sides present, in a step that establishes future partnerships in the military and technical fields.

This agreement came during Zelensky's visit to Jeddah and his meeting with Mohammed bin Salman, where bilateral relations were discussed, along with regional and international developments, foremost among them the escalation in the Middle East and the Ukrainian crisis.

"Mutually Beneficial Cooperation"

The Ukrainian president confirmed that the agreement with the Kingdom serves as a foundation for broader cooperation that includes technology transfer and defense investments, considering that Kyiv seeks to enhance its international role as a security partner.

He noted that Ukraine is ready to share its expertise with Saudi Arabia, especially in facing threats related to ballistic missiles and drones, pointing out that the Ukrainian experience in this field spans several years.

Praise for Saudi Capabilities

Zelensky emphasized that the Kingdom possesses advanced and effective defense systems, characterized by rapid response, affirming that cooperation between Riyadh and Kyiv is "mutually beneficial" and enhances readiness to face security challenges.

He concluded by expressing his desire to expand the scope of these partnerships to include other countries, with the possibility of sharing these experiences with the United States, in appreciation of its ongoing support for his country.