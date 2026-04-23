كشف الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي عن توقيع ثلاث وثائق أمنية كبرى مع دول في الشرق الأوسط، من بينها المملكة العربية السعودية، تشمل صفقات للطائرات بدون طيار، مؤكداً أن هذه الاتفاقات ستُترجم إلى عقود متعددة مع القطاعين العام والخاص في أوكرانيا.

صفقات مسيّرات وخبرة ميدانية

وأوضح زيلينسكي، عبر حسابه على منصة (إكس)، أن بلاده مستعدة لتقديم خبراتها العسكرية، إلى جانب بعثات تدريبية وبرمجيات متقدمة لدمج أنظمة التسليح المختلفة ضمن منظومة واحدة، مشيراً إلى إمكانية إنشاء خطوط إنتاج مشتركة للطائرات المسيّرة.

وبيّن في منشوره أن تكلفة بعض الطائرات المسيّرة تتراوح بين 80 و130 ألف دولار، في مقابل وسائل اعتراض أقل تكلفة، مؤكداً أن الهدف من هذه الشراكات هو تمكين الدول من تعزيز قدراتها الدفاعية وحماية أراضيها.

اتفاقيات جدة.. أساس للتعاون

وكانت وزارة الدفاع السعودية ونظيرتها الأوكرانية وقّعتا في جدة، في 27 مارس الماضي، مذكرة ترتيبات مرتبطة بالمشتريات الدفاعية، بحضور مسؤولين من الجانبين، في خطوة تؤسس لشراكات مستقبلية في المجالين العسكري والتقني.

وجاءت هذه الاتفاقية خلال زيارة زيلينسكي إلى جدة ولقائه محمد بن سلمان، حيث جرى بحث العلاقات الثنائية، ومناقشة التطورات الإقليمية والدولية، وفي مقدمتها التصعيد في الشرق الأوسط والأزمة الأوكرانية.

«تعاون مفيد للطرفين»

وأكد الرئيس الأوكراني أن الاتفاق مع المملكة يُعد قاعدة لانطلاق تعاون أوسع يشمل نقل التكنولوجيا والاستثمارات الدفاعية، معتبراً أن كييف تسعى إلى تعزيز دورها الدولي كشريك أمني.

وأشار إلى أن أوكرانيا مستعدة لتبادل خبراتها مع السعودية، خصوصاً في مواجهة التهديدات المرتبطة بالصواريخ الباليستية والطائرات المسيّرة، لافتاً إلى أن التجربة الأوكرانية في هذا المجال تمتد لسنوات.

إشادة بالقدرات السعودية

وشدد زيلينسكي على أن المملكة تمتلك أنظمة دفاعية متقدمة وفعالة، تتميز بسرعة الاستجابة، مؤكداً أن التعاون بين الرياض وكييف «مفيد للطرفين»، ويعزز من جاهزية مواجهة التحديات الأمنية.

واختتم بالإشارة إلى رغبته في توسيع نطاق هذه الشراكات لتشمل دولاً أخرى، مع إمكانية مشاركة هذه التجارب مع الولايات المتحدة، تقديراً لدعمها المستمر لبلاده