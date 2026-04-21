On behalf of the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, the Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, headed the Saudi delegation participating in the sixth Asian Beach Games, hosted by the city of Sanya, China, from April 22 to 30, with the participation of 1,790 athletes representing 45 national Olympic committees.



Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi confirmed that the Kingdom's participation in this event is an extension of Saudi Arabia's distinguished presence in various continental and international sports forums, reflecting the significant support and attention the sports sector receives from the wise leadership, and the follow-up of the President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.



He said: “We are keen, through these participations, to enhance the presence of Saudi sports in various forums, and to provide our athletes with the opportunity to gain more competitive experience, which contributes to developing their technical levels and supports our goals in building a more advanced and sustainable sports system.”



The Saudi delegation is participating in several sports included in the program of the event, continuing the Kingdom's ongoing presence in continental competitions.