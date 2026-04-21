نيابةً عن وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل، رأس نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، الوفد السعودي المشارك في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشاطئية السادسة، التي تستضيفها مدينة سانيا الصينية خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 30 أبريل الجاري، بمشاركة 1790 رياضياً يمثلون 45 لجنة أولمبية وطنية.
وأكد الأمير فهد بن جلوي أن مشاركة المملكة في هذه الدورة تأتي امتداداً للحضور السعودي المميز في مختلف المحافل الرياضية القارية والدولية، وتعكس ما يحظى به القطاع الرياضي من دعم واهتمام كبير من القيادة الرشيدة، ومتابعة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية.
وقال: «نحرص من خلال هذه المشاركات على تعزيز حضور الرياضة السعودية في مختلف المحافل، وإتاحة الفرصة لرياضيينا لاكتساب المزيد من الخبرات التنافسية، بما يسهم في تطوير مستوياتهم الفنية ويدعم مستهدفاتنا في بناء منظومة رياضية أكثر تطوراً واستدامة».
ويشارك الوفد السعودي في عدد من الألعاب المدرجة ضمن برنامج الدورة، في امتداد لحضور المملكة المتواصل في المنافسات القارية.
On behalf of the Minister of Sports, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal, the Vice President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, headed the Saudi delegation participating in the sixth Asian Beach Games, hosted by the city of Sanya, China, from April 22 to 30, with the participation of 1,790 athletes representing 45 national Olympic committees.
Prince Fahd bin Jiluwi confirmed that the Kingdom's participation in this event is an extension of Saudi Arabia's distinguished presence in various continental and international sports forums, reflecting the significant support and attention the sports sector receives from the wise leadership, and the follow-up of the President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee.
He said: “We are keen, through these participations, to enhance the presence of Saudi sports in various forums, and to provide our athletes with the opportunity to gain more competitive experience, which contributes to developing their technical levels and supports our goals in building a more advanced and sustainable sports system.”
The Saudi delegation is participating in several sports included in the program of the event, continuing the Kingdom's ongoing presence in continental competitions.