نيابةً عن وزير الرياضة الأمير عبدالعزيز بن تركي بن فيصل، رأس نائب رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية الأمير فهد بن جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد، الوفد السعودي المشارك في دورة الألعاب الآسيوية الشاطئية السادسة، التي تستضيفها مدينة سانيا الصينية خلال الفترة من 22 إلى 30 أبريل الجاري، بمشاركة 1790 رياضياً يمثلون 45 لجنة أولمبية وطنية.


وأكد الأمير فهد بن جلوي أن مشاركة المملكة في هذه الدورة تأتي امتداداً للحضور السعودي المميز في مختلف المحافل الرياضية القارية والدولية، وتعكس ما يحظى به القطاع الرياضي من دعم واهتمام كبير من القيادة الرشيدة، ومتابعة رئيس اللجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية.


وقال: «نحرص من خلال هذه المشاركات على تعزيز حضور الرياضة السعودية في مختلف المحافل، وإتاحة الفرصة لرياضيينا لاكتساب المزيد من الخبرات التنافسية، بما يسهم في تطوير مستوياتهم الفنية ويدعم مستهدفاتنا في بناء منظومة رياضية أكثر تطوراً واستدامة».


ويشارك الوفد السعودي في عدد من الألعاب المدرجة ضمن برنامج الدورة، في امتداد لحضور المملكة المتواصل في المنافسات القارية.