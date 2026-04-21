قُتلت سائحة كندية وأُصيب أربعة آخرون في هجوم مسلح استهدف موقع هرم القمر، أحد أبرز المعالم الأثرية والسياحية في المكسيك.

موقع أثري تحت النار

وقع الهجوم داخل منطقة تيوتيهواكان، حيث أطلق مسلح مجهول النار على الزوار، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السياح الموجودين في المكان.

انتحار المهاجم

أوضح وزير الأمن في ولاية «مكسيكو» كريستوبال كاستانييدا أن المصابين ينتمون إلى جنسيات مختلفة، بينهم كولومبيان وروسية وكندية، فيما أقدم المنفذ على الانتحار عقب تنفيذ الهجوم.

مشاهد مروعة

أظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة المسلح وهو يطلق النار من منتصف الهرم، بينما احتمى السياح خلف السلالم في مشاهد تعكس حجم الفوضى والخوف.

أهمية الموقع

تُعد تيوتيهواكان من أبرز الوجهات السياحية في المكسيك، وتضم أهراماً تاريخية تعود إلى ما قبل حضارة الأزتيك، ما يمنحها قيمة تاريخية وثقافية كبيرة.

رد رسمي سريع

أكدت الرئيسة المكسيكية كلاوديا شينباوم إرسال قوات الأمن الفيدرالية وقوات الولاية إلى موقع الحادث، معربة عن تضامنها مع الضحايا وعائلاتهم، ووصفت ما حدث بأنه «مؤلم بشدة».