A Canadian tourist was killed and four others were injured in an armed attack targeting the Moon Pyramid, one of the most prominent archaeological and tourist sites in Mexico.

An archaeological site under fire

The attack occurred within the Teotihuacan area, where an unknown gunman opened fire on visitors, causing panic among the tourists present at the site.

Details of the attacker

Cristobal Castaneda clarified that the injured belong to different nationalities, including Colombians, a Russian, and a Canadian, while the perpetrator committed suicide after carrying out the attack.

Horrific scenes

Videos circulating showed the gunman firing from the middle of the pyramid, while tourists took cover behind the stairs in scenes reflecting the scale of chaos and fear.

The importance of the site

Teotihuacan is one of the most important tourist destinations in Mexico, featuring historical pyramids that date back to before the Aztec civilization, giving it significant historical and cultural value.

Quick official response

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the deployment of federal security forces and state forces to the site of the incident, expressing her solidarity with the victims and their families, describing what happened as “extremely painful.”