قُتلت سائحة كندية وأُصيب أربعة آخرون في هجوم مسلح استهدف موقع هرم القمر، أحد أبرز المعالم الأثرية والسياحية في المكسيك.
موقع أثري تحت النار
وقع الهجوم داخل منطقة تيوتيهواكان، حيث أطلق مسلح مجهول النار على الزوار، ما أثار حالة من الذعر بين السياح الموجودين في المكان.
انتحار المهاجم
أوضح وزير الأمن في ولاية «مكسيكو» كريستوبال كاستانييدا أن المصابين ينتمون إلى جنسيات مختلفة، بينهم كولومبيان وروسية وكندية، فيما أقدم المنفذ على الانتحار عقب تنفيذ الهجوم.
مشاهد مروعة
أظهرت مقاطع فيديو متداولة المسلح وهو يطلق النار من منتصف الهرم، بينما احتمى السياح خلف السلالم في مشاهد تعكس حجم الفوضى والخوف.
أهمية الموقع
تُعد تيوتيهواكان من أبرز الوجهات السياحية في المكسيك، وتضم أهراماً تاريخية تعود إلى ما قبل حضارة الأزتيك، ما يمنحها قيمة تاريخية وثقافية كبيرة.
رد رسمي سريع
أكدت الرئيسة المكسيكية كلاوديا شينباوم إرسال قوات الأمن الفيدرالية وقوات الولاية إلى موقع الحادث، معربة عن تضامنها مع الضحايا وعائلاتهم، ووصفت ما حدث بأنه «مؤلم بشدة».
A Canadian tourist was killed and four others were injured in an armed attack targeting the Moon Pyramid, one of the most prominent archaeological and tourist sites in Mexico.
An archaeological site under fire
The attack occurred within the Teotihuacan area, where an unknown gunman opened fire on visitors, causing panic among the tourists present at the site.
Details of the attacker
Cristobal Castaneda clarified that the injured belong to different nationalities, including Colombians, a Russian, and a Canadian, while the perpetrator committed suicide after carrying out the attack.
Horrific scenes
Videos circulating showed the gunman firing from the middle of the pyramid, while tourists took cover behind the stairs in scenes reflecting the scale of chaos and fear.
The importance of the site
Teotihuacan is one of the most important tourist destinations in Mexico, featuring historical pyramids that date back to before the Aztec civilization, giving it significant historical and cultural value.
Quick official response
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed the deployment of federal security forces and state forces to the site of the incident, expressing her solidarity with the victims and their families, describing what happened as “extremely painful.”