The Arab Athletics Union held its sixth (and final) coordination meeting today with the organizing committee for the 21st Arab Championship for Youth and Girls, scheduled to take place in Tunisia from April 26 to 30, to assess the readiness of various organizational, technical, and administrative aspects, and to review the final touches to ensure a distinguished edition that reflects the status of Arab athletics and meets the aspirations of the union.



It is expected that the participating delegations will start arriving in Tunisia from Thursday, marking the beginning of the event that brings together a selection of promising Arab talents in a competitive atmosphere that enhances the values of brotherhood and sportsmanship, with the Saudi and Qatari delegations being the first to arrive.



In this context, the President of the Arab Athletics Union, Brigadier Ali Ibrahim Al-Sheikhi, expressed his pride in hosting this championship, affirming that it represents a unique sporting occasion that embodies the meanings of fair competition and contributes to strengthening the bonds of cooperation and meeting among Arab athletes.



He pointed out that sports transcend the boundaries of competition for medals, becoming a noble humanitarian message that promotes values of peace and communication between peoples, and reinforces the principles of discipline and teamwork, emphasizing that the championship represents an important platform for discovering talents, honing abilities, and achieving accomplishments.



The championship will witness the participation of 15 Arab countries, namely; the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, Sudan, Algeria, Egypt, Lebanon, Palestine, Morocco, Libya, Yemen, in addition to Tunisia, the host country.



On the sidelines of the championship, a training course for coaches will be held in collaboration with the Tunisian Anti-Doping Agency, during which accredited certificates from the International Federation will be awarded, alongside organizing a workshop for referees under the supervision of an international lecturer, in a step aimed at developing technical competencies and enhancing standards of integrity in competitions.