عقد الاتحاد العربي لألعاب القوى اليوم اجتماعه التنسيقي السادس (الأخير) مع اللجنة المنظمة للبطولة العربية الـ21 للشباب والفتيات، المقرر إقامتها في تونس خلال الفترة من 26 إلى 30 أبريل الجاري، للوقوف على جاهزية مختلف الجوانب التنظيمية والفنية والإدارية، ومراجعة اللمسات الأخيرة بما يضمن تقديم نسخة متميزة تعكس مكانة ألعاب القوى العربية، وتواكب تطلعات الاتحاد.


ومن المنتظر أن تبدأ الوفود المشاركة في الوصول إلى تونس ابتداءً من يوم الخميس، إيذاناً بانطلاق الحدث الذي يجمع نخبة من المواهب العربية الواعدة في أجواء تنافسية تعزز قيّم الأخوة والروح الرياضية، وسيكون الوفدان السعودي والقطري أول الواصلين.


وفي هذا السياق، أعرب رئيس الاتحاد العربي لألعاب القوى العميد علي إبراهيم الشيخي، عن اعتزازه بإقامة هذه البطولة، مؤكداً أنّها تمثل مناسبة رياضية مميزة تجسد معاني التنافس الشريف، وتسهم في توطيد أواصر التعاون والتلاقي بين الرياضيين العرب.


وأشار إلى أنّ الرياضة تتجاوز حدود المنافسة على الميداليات، لتكون رسالة إنسانية سامية تعزز قيم السلام والتواصل بين الشعوب، وترسخ مبادئ الانضباط والعمل الجماعي، مؤكداً أنّ البطولة تمثل منصة مهمة لاكتشاف المواهب وصقل القدرات وتحقيق الإنجازات.


وتشهد البطولة مشاركة 15 دولة عربية، هي؛ المملكة العربية السعودية، الإمارات، قطر، البحرين، سلطنة عمان، الكويت، السودان، الجزائر، مصر، لبنان، فلسطين، المغرب، ليبيا، اليمن، إضافة إلى تونس الدولة المستضيفة.


وعلى هامش البطولة، ستُقام دورة تدريبية للمدربين بالتعاون مع الجمعية التونسية لمكافحة المنشطات، تُمنح خلالها شهادات معتمدة من الاتحاد الدولي، إلى جانب تنظيم ورشة عمل للحكام بإشراف محاضر دولي، في خطوة تهدف إلى تطوير الكفاءات الفنية وتعزيز معايير النزاهة في المنافسات.