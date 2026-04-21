شهدت عملية حجز تذاكر نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة إقبالاً جماهيرياً كبيراً من أنصار الأهلي السعودي، وبلغ عدد المنتظرين في قائمة الحجز (87,092) مشجعاً، في مؤشر واضح إلى الحضور الجماهيري اللافت قبل المواجهة المرتقبة.


ويستعد الأهلي لخوض نهائي البطولة القارية يوم السبت القادم على ملعب «الإنماء»، وسط دعم جماهيري كبير يُتوقع أن يملأ مدرجات الملعب، في ظل الحماس المتزايد لمساندة الفريق في هذا الحدث القاري المهم.


ويعكس هذا الإقبال حجم الشعبية الكبيرة التي يحظى بها الأهلي، إلى جانب تطلع جماهيره لمواصلة تحقيق اللقب القاري للمرة الثانية على التوالي، في واحدة من أبرز المحطات الكروية على مستوى القارة الآسيوية.