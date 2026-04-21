شهدت عملية حجز تذاكر نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة إقبالاً جماهيرياً كبيراً من أنصار الأهلي السعودي، وبلغ عدد المنتظرين في قائمة الحجز (87,092) مشجعاً، في مؤشر واضح إلى الحضور الجماهيري اللافت قبل المواجهة المرتقبة.
ويستعد الأهلي لخوض نهائي البطولة القارية يوم السبت القادم على ملعب «الإنماء»، وسط دعم جماهيري كبير يُتوقع أن يملأ مدرجات الملعب، في ظل الحماس المتزايد لمساندة الفريق في هذا الحدث القاري المهم.
ويعكس هذا الإقبال حجم الشعبية الكبيرة التي يحظى بها الأهلي، إلى جانب تطلع جماهيره لمواصلة تحقيق اللقب القاري للمرة الثانية على التوالي، في واحدة من أبرز المحطات الكروية على مستوى القارة الآسيوية.
The ticket booking process for the AFC Champions League final has seen a significant turnout from Al-Ahli fans, with the number of people waiting in the booking queue reaching (87,092) supporters, indicating a clear sign of remarkable fan attendance ahead of the anticipated match.
Al-Ahli is preparing to compete in the continental final next Saturday at the "Al-Inma" stadium, amidst a large fan support expected to fill the stands, given the increasing enthusiasm to support the team in this important continental event.
This turnout reflects the immense popularity that Al-Ahli enjoys, alongside the aspirations of its fans to continue achieving the continental title for the second consecutive time, in one of the most prominent football milestones at the Asian continent level.