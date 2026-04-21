The ticket booking process for the AFC Champions League final has seen a significant turnout from Al-Ahli fans, with the number of people waiting in the booking queue reaching (87,092) supporters, indicating a clear sign of remarkable fan attendance ahead of the anticipated match.



Al-Ahli is preparing to compete in the continental final next Saturday at the "Al-Inma" stadium, amidst a large fan support expected to fill the stands, given the increasing enthusiasm to support the team in this important continental event.



This turnout reflects the immense popularity that Al-Ahli enjoys, alongside the aspirations of its fans to continue achieving the continental title for the second consecutive time, in one of the most prominent football milestones at the Asian continent level.