In a notable escalation in his tone, U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his messages towards Iran, announcing that Washington has "done a tremendous job" in dealing with the Iranian file, and affirming that Tehran faces two options: negotiation or facing "unprecedented problems," at a time when indicators are accelerating towards a new round of negotiations that may be resolved within days

"We have completed the mission" .. A message of American confidence

Trump stated that his country has made significant progress on the Iranian file, indicating that what has been achieved "will end the crisis," considering that the next phase may witness results that satisfy all parties.

He added in an interview with The John Fredericks Show that Washington "will be able to resolve the Iran file," referring to the U.S. administration's conviction that current pressures are beginning to bear fruit.

Direct threat: negotiate or face "unprecedented problems"

Trump escalated his rhetoric, warning Iran against continuing to procrastinate, saying it must "negotiate," or it will face "unprecedented problems."

He also expressed hope that the Iranians would reach a "fair agreement," urging them to rebuild their country, in a speech that combines threats with an attempt to open the door for settlement.

Negotiations under pressure .. division in Washington

American sources revealed a division within the Iranian negotiating team, reflecting the complexity of the political scene,

and reports indicated that the U.S. administration is considering proposals related to restricting nuclear enrichment for long periods, amid increasing pressures to achieve a rapid diplomatic breakthrough.

Iran responds: no negotiations under threat

On the Iranian side, officials, including the Speaker of Parliament, emphasized their rejection of negotiating "under threat," considering that U.S. pressures aim to impose "surrender" rather than a balanced agreement.

Tehran confirmed that it might reveal "new cards" in the confrontation arena in the coming period, reflecting the continuation of a policy of escalation in response to escalation.

Awaiting Islamabad .. an agreement looms on the horizon

In parallel, Pakistani and American media sources suggested the possibility of reaching an agreement between Washington and Tehran in the coming few days, with discussions about the potential start of talks on Wednesday morning in Islamabad.

This comes amid intense diplomatic movements, indicating that the region stands on the brink of a decisive phase that could redraw the contours of balance in the Iranian file.