في تصعيد لافت في لهجته، كثّف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رسائله تجاه إيران، معلناً أن واشنطن «أنجزت عملاً رائعاً» في التعامل مع الملف الإيراني، ومؤكداً أن طهران أمام خيارين: التفاوض أو مواجهة «مشكلات غير مسبوقة»، في وقت تتسارع فيه المؤشرات على اقتراب جولة مفاوضات جديدة قد تُحسم خلال أيام
«أنجزنا المهمة».. رسالة ثقة أمريكية
قال ترمب إن بلاده حققت تقدماً كبيراً في الملف الإيراني، مشيراً إلى أن ما تم إنجازه «سيُنهي الأزمة»، معتبراً أن المرحلة القادمة قد تشهد نتائج ترضي جميع الأطراف.
وأضاف في حوار مع برنامج The John Fredericks Show أن واشنطن «ستتمكن من حسم ملف إيران»، في إشارة إلى قناعة الإدارة الأمريكية بأن الضغوط الحالية بدأت تؤتي ثمارها.
تهديد مباشر: التفاوض أو «مشكلات غير مسبوقة»
صعّد ترمب لهجته محذراً إيران من الاستمرار في المماطلة، قائلاً إن عليها «التفاوض»، وإلا فإنها ستواجه «مشكلات لم يسبق لها مثيل».
كما عبّر عن أمله في أن يتوصل الإيرانيون إلى «اتفاق عادل»، داعياً إياهم إلى إعادة بناء بلادهم، في خطاب يجمع بين التهديد ومحاولة فتح باب للتسوية.
مفاوضات تحت الضغط.. انقسام في واشنطن
وكشفت مصادر أمريكية عن وجود انقسام داخل فريق التفاوض الإيراني، ما يعكس تعقيد المشهد السياسي ،
وأشارت تقارير إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية تدرس مقترحات تتعلق بتقييد التخصيب النووي لفترات طويلة، وسط ضغوط متزايدة لتحقيق اختراق دبلوماسي سريع.
إيران ترد: لا مفاوضات تحت التهديد
على الجانب الإيراني، شدد مسؤولون، بينهم رئيس البرلمان، على رفض التفاوض «تحت التهديد»، معتبرين أن الضغوط الأمريكية تهدف إلى فرض «استسلام» وليس اتفاقاً متوازناً.
وأكدت طهران أنها قد تكشف «أوراقاً جديدة» في ساحة المواجهة خلال الفترة القادمة، ما يعكس استمرار سياسة التصعيد مقابل التصعيد.
ترقب إسلام آباد.. اتفاق يلوح في الأفق
تزامناً مع ذلك، رجحت مصادر إعلامية باكستانية وأمريكية إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، مع حديث عن بدء محادثات محتملة صباح الأربعاء في إسلام آباد.
ويأتي ذلك وسط تحركات دبلوماسية مكثفة، تشير إلى أن المنطقة تقف على أعتاب مرحلة حاسمة قد تعيد رسم ملامح التوازن في ملف إيران.
In a notable escalation in his tone, U.S. President Donald Trump intensified his messages towards Iran, announcing that Washington has "done a tremendous job" in dealing with the Iranian file, and affirming that Tehran faces two options: negotiation or facing "unprecedented problems," at a time when indicators are accelerating towards a new round of negotiations that may be resolved within days
"We have completed the mission" .. A message of American confidence
Trump stated that his country has made significant progress on the Iranian file, indicating that what has been achieved "will end the crisis," considering that the next phase may witness results that satisfy all parties.
He added in an interview with The John Fredericks Show that Washington "will be able to resolve the Iran file," referring to the U.S. administration's conviction that current pressures are beginning to bear fruit.
Direct threat: negotiate or face "unprecedented problems"
Trump escalated his rhetoric, warning Iran against continuing to procrastinate, saying it must "negotiate," or it will face "unprecedented problems."
He also expressed hope that the Iranians would reach a "fair agreement," urging them to rebuild their country, in a speech that combines threats with an attempt to open the door for settlement.
Negotiations under pressure .. division in Washington
American sources revealed a division within the Iranian negotiating team, reflecting the complexity of the political scene,
and reports indicated that the U.S. administration is considering proposals related to restricting nuclear enrichment for long periods, amid increasing pressures to achieve a rapid diplomatic breakthrough.
Iran responds: no negotiations under threat
On the Iranian side, officials, including the Speaker of Parliament, emphasized their rejection of negotiating "under threat," considering that U.S. pressures aim to impose "surrender" rather than a balanced agreement.
Tehran confirmed that it might reveal "new cards" in the confrontation arena in the coming period, reflecting the continuation of a policy of escalation in response to escalation.
Awaiting Islamabad .. an agreement looms on the horizon
In parallel, Pakistani and American media sources suggested the possibility of reaching an agreement between Washington and Tehran in the coming few days, with discussions about the potential start of talks on Wednesday morning in Islamabad.
This comes amid intense diplomatic movements, indicating that the region stands on the brink of a decisive phase that could redraw the contours of balance in the Iranian file.