في تصعيد لافت في لهجته، كثّف الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رسائله تجاه إيران، معلناً أن واشنطن «أنجزت عملاً رائعاً» في التعامل مع الملف الإيراني، ومؤكداً أن طهران أمام خيارين: التفاوض أو مواجهة «مشكلات غير مسبوقة»، في وقت تتسارع فيه المؤشرات على اقتراب جولة مفاوضات جديدة قد تُحسم خلال أيام

«أنجزنا المهمة».. رسالة ثقة أمريكية

قال ترمب إن بلاده حققت تقدماً كبيراً في الملف الإيراني، مشيراً إلى أن ما تم إنجازه «سيُنهي الأزمة»، معتبراً أن المرحلة القادمة قد تشهد نتائج ترضي جميع الأطراف.

وأضاف في حوار مع برنامج The John Fredericks Show أن واشنطن «ستتمكن من حسم ملف إيران»، في إشارة إلى قناعة الإدارة الأمريكية بأن الضغوط الحالية بدأت تؤتي ثمارها.

تهديد مباشر: التفاوض أو «مشكلات غير مسبوقة»

صعّد ترمب لهجته محذراً إيران من الاستمرار في المماطلة، قائلاً إن عليها «التفاوض»، وإلا فإنها ستواجه «مشكلات لم يسبق لها مثيل».

كما عبّر عن أمله في أن يتوصل الإيرانيون إلى «اتفاق عادل»، داعياً إياهم إلى إعادة بناء بلادهم، في خطاب يجمع بين التهديد ومحاولة فتح باب للتسوية.

مفاوضات تحت الضغط.. انقسام في واشنطن

وكشفت مصادر أمريكية عن وجود انقسام داخل فريق التفاوض الإيراني، ما يعكس تعقيد المشهد السياسي ،
وأشارت تقارير إلى أن الإدارة الأمريكية تدرس مقترحات تتعلق بتقييد التخصيب النووي لفترات طويلة، وسط ضغوط متزايدة لتحقيق اختراق دبلوماسي سريع.

إيران ترد: لا مفاوضات تحت التهديد

على الجانب الإيراني، شدد مسؤولون، بينهم رئيس البرلمان، على رفض التفاوض «تحت التهديد»، معتبرين أن الضغوط الأمريكية تهدف إلى فرض «استسلام» وليس اتفاقاً متوازناً.

وأكدت طهران أنها قد تكشف «أوراقاً جديدة» في ساحة المواجهة خلال الفترة القادمة، ما يعكس استمرار سياسة التصعيد مقابل التصعيد.

ترقب إسلام آباد.. اتفاق يلوح في الأفق

تزامناً مع ذلك، رجحت مصادر إعلامية باكستانية وأمريكية إمكانية التوصل إلى اتفاق بين واشنطن وطهران خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة، مع حديث عن بدء محادثات محتملة صباح الأربعاء في إسلام آباد.

ويأتي ذلك وسط تحركات دبلوماسية مكثفة، تشير إلى أن المنطقة تقف على أعتاب مرحلة حاسمة قد تعيد رسم ملامح التوازن في ملف إيران.