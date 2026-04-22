The story of Al-Ahli is different... within the grand sports project..



While the hopes of the project were built on the four major clubs,



the greatest reliance was not on the green team in its early days due to its circumstances at that time.



It was not the most supported, and its presence at the level of global names was limited, except for the slender Algerian Riyad Mahrez.



But Al-Ahli... chose a different path.



It did not complain,



did not grumble,



and did not ask for what was not granted.



It was content to work... and adhere to the course of the project.



While clubs were measured by the size of their spending,



Al-Ahli was redefining the equation:



The value is not in what you pay... but in what you produce.



Not the most supported...



but the most efficient.



Third in market value...



and first in harmony with the project's goals.



Less spending... with a remarkable artistic and marketing return,



and investment efficiency that counts in its favor.



In the world of projects, indicators do not show favoritism...



and Al-Ahli's indicators are green... like its color, like Jeddah



and like the hearts of its fans, who continue to set the finest examples in quantity and quality, how could they not, when they are the true capital and profits.



Team captain Edouard Mendy said in a notable statement:



“I cannot count the number of matches we excelled in because of the stands.”



A stand that is not measured by numbers... but by impact and effect.



As for Asia... its story is different.



It is elusive to those who think that spending is its path...



and easy for those who know how to seize it.



Clubs of the project left one after another...



and Al-Ahli remained on the brink of tasting its second cup..



Not by chance... but by result.



A team that returned from death,



once in a lower league,



and today... Asia fears and recognizes it.



It knows the value of life... from one who has approached death,



and thus it gives it today to its stands, to its lovers, to Jeddah...



and to the sports project itself.



Al-Ahli...



was not the loudest voice,



but it was the clearest in impact,



and the racehorse when moments are tight.



A whisper:



“When Al-Ahli wins... the earth sleeps in joy.”



— Mosaad Al-Rasheedi (may he rest in peace).