للأهلي قصة مختلفة... داخل المشروع الرياضي الكبير..
فبينما بُنيت آمال المشروع على الأندية الأربعة الكبرى،
فقد لم يكن التعويل الأكبر على الفريق الأخضر في بداياته نظرًا لظروفه حينها
فلم يكن الأكثر دعمًا، وكان حضوره على مستوى الأسماء العالمية محدودًا، باستثناء الجزائري النحيل رياض محرز.
لكن الأهلي... اختار طريقًا آخر.
لم يشتكِ،
لم يتذمّر،
ولم يطلب ما لم يُمنح.
اكتفى بأن يعمل... وينضبط على مسار المشروع.
وبينما كانت الأندية تُقاس بحجم الصرف،
كان الأهلي يُعيد تعريف المعادلة:
القيمة ليست فيما تدفع... بل فيما تُنتج.
ليس الأكثر دعمًا...
لكنه الأكثر كفاءة.
ثالثٌ في القيمة السوقية...
وأولٌ في التناغم مع أهداف المشروع.
أقل صرفًا... بعائد فني وتسويقي لافت،
وكفاءة استثمار تُحسب له.
في عالم المشاريع، المؤشرات لا تجامل...
ومؤشرات الأهلي خضراء... كلونه، كجدة
وكقلوب جماهيره، التي ما زالت تضرب أروع الأمثلة كمًا وكيفًا، كيف لا، وهم رأس المال الحقيقي والأرباح.
يقول قائد الفريق إدوارد ميندي في تصريح لافت:
«لا أستطيع أن أحصي عدد المباريات التي تفوقنا فيها بسبب المدرج».
مدرجٌ لا يُقاس بعدد... بل بتأثير وأثر.
أما آسيا... فحكايتها مختلفة.
عصيّة على من ظن أن الإنفاق طريقها...
وسهلة على من يعرف كيف تُؤخذ.
غادرتها أندية المشروع واحدًا تلو الآخر...
وبقي الأهلي على أعتاب تذوق كأسها الثانية..
ليس صدفة... بل نتيجة.
فريقٌ عاد من الموت،
كان يومًا في دوري أدنى،
واليوم... تهابه وتعرفه آسيا.
يعرف قيمة الحياة... من شارف على الموت،
ولذلك يمنحها اليوم لمدرجه، ولمحبيه، ولجدة...
وللمشروع الرياضي نفسه.
الأهلي...
لم يكن الأعلى صوتًا،
لكنه كان الأوضح أثرًا،
وفرس السباق حين تضيق اللحظات.
همسة:
«لا فاز الأهلي... تنام الأرض مبسوطة».
— مساعد الرشيدي (رحمه الله).
The story of Al-Ahli is different... within the grand sports project..
While the hopes of the project were built on the four major clubs,
the greatest reliance was not on the green team in its early days due to its circumstances at that time.
It was not the most supported, and its presence at the level of global names was limited, except for the slender Algerian Riyad Mahrez.
But Al-Ahli... chose a different path.
It did not complain,
did not grumble,
and did not ask for what was not granted.
It was content to work... and adhere to the course of the project.
While clubs were measured by the size of their spending,
Al-Ahli was redefining the equation:
The value is not in what you pay... but in what you produce.
Not the most supported...
but the most efficient.
Third in market value...
and first in harmony with the project's goals.
Less spending... with a remarkable artistic and marketing return,
and investment efficiency that counts in its favor.
In the world of projects, indicators do not show favoritism...
and Al-Ahli's indicators are green... like its color, like Jeddah
and like the hearts of its fans, who continue to set the finest examples in quantity and quality, how could they not, when they are the true capital and profits.
Team captain Edouard Mendy said in a notable statement:
“I cannot count the number of matches we excelled in because of the stands.”
A stand that is not measured by numbers... but by impact and effect.
As for Asia... its story is different.
It is elusive to those who think that spending is its path...
and easy for those who know how to seize it.
Clubs of the project left one after another...
and Al-Ahli remained on the brink of tasting its second cup..
Not by chance... but by result.
A team that returned from death,
once in a lower league,
and today... Asia fears and recognizes it.
It knows the value of life... from one who has approached death,
and thus it gives it today to its stands, to its lovers, to Jeddah...
and to the sports project itself.
Al-Ahli...
was not the loudest voice,
but it was the clearest in impact,
and the racehorse when moments are tight.
A whisper:
“When Al-Ahli wins... the earth sleeps in joy.”
— Mosaad Al-Rasheedi (may he rest in peace).