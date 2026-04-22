للأهلي قصة مختلفة... داخل المشروع الرياضي الكبير..


فبينما بُنيت آمال المشروع على الأندية الأربعة الكبرى،


فقد لم يكن التعويل الأكبر على الفريق الأخضر في بداياته نظرًا لظروفه حينها


فلم يكن الأكثر دعمًا، وكان حضوره على مستوى الأسماء العالمية محدودًا، باستثناء الجزائري النحيل رياض محرز.


لكن الأهلي... اختار طريقًا آخر.


لم يشتكِ،


لم يتذمّر،


ولم يطلب ما لم يُمنح.


اكتفى بأن يعمل... وينضبط على مسار المشروع.


وبينما كانت الأندية تُقاس بحجم الصرف،


كان الأهلي يُعيد تعريف المعادلة:


القيمة ليست فيما تدفع... بل فيما تُنتج.


ليس الأكثر دعمًا...


لكنه الأكثر كفاءة.


ثالثٌ في القيمة السوقية...


وأولٌ في التناغم مع أهداف المشروع.


أقل صرفًا... بعائد فني وتسويقي لافت،


وكفاءة استثمار تُحسب له.


في عالم المشاريع، المؤشرات لا تجامل...


ومؤشرات الأهلي خضراء... كلونه، كجدة


وكقلوب جماهيره، التي ما زالت تضرب أروع الأمثلة كمًا وكيفًا، كيف لا، وهم رأس المال الحقيقي والأرباح.


يقول قائد الفريق إدوارد ميندي في تصريح لافت:


«لا أستطيع أن أحصي عدد المباريات التي تفوقنا فيها بسبب المدرج».


مدرجٌ لا يُقاس بعدد... بل بتأثير وأثر.


أما آسيا... فحكايتها مختلفة.


عصيّة على من ظن أن الإنفاق طريقها...


وسهلة على من يعرف كيف تُؤخذ.


غادرتها أندية المشروع واحدًا تلو الآخر...


وبقي الأهلي على أعتاب تذوق كأسها الثانية..


ليس صدفة... بل نتيجة.


فريقٌ عاد من الموت،


كان يومًا في دوري أدنى،


واليوم... تهابه وتعرفه آسيا.


يعرف قيمة الحياة... من شارف على الموت،


ولذلك يمنحها اليوم لمدرجه، ولمحبيه، ولجدة...


وللمشروع الرياضي نفسه.


الأهلي...


لم يكن الأعلى صوتًا،


لكنه كان الأوضح أثرًا،


وفرس السباق حين تضيق اللحظات.


همسة:


«لا فاز الأهلي... تنام الأرض مبسوطة».


— مساعد الرشيدي (رحمه الله).