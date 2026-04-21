حسمت مصادر إعلامية الجدل حول الحالة الصحية للفنان هاني شاكر، مؤكدة أنه على قيد الحياة، خلافاً لما تم تداوله أخيراً عبر منصات التواصل.

رد إعلامي

من جانبه، أوضح الإعلامي عمرو أديب خلال برنامجه أن خبر الوفاة غير صحيح، مشيراً إلى التحقق من الأمر بشكل مباشر، مع التأكيد على أن الحالة الصحية للفنان تمر بمرحلة صعبة.

حالة صحية دقيقة

وأشار أديب إلى أن الفنان، المعروف بلقب «أمير الغناء العربي»، يواجه وضعاً صحياً حرجاً، لكنه لا يزال على قيد الحياة، في ظل متابعة طبية مستمرة.

تأكيد النقابة

بدورها، أكدت نقابة المهن الموسيقية، عبر مستشارها الإعلامي مصطفى القصبي، عدم صحة ما تم تداوله، مشددة على أن الفنان يمر بوعكة صحية فقط.

تطورات سابقة

وكان المتحدث باسم النقابة طارق مرتضى قد أشار في وقت سابق إلى تعرض هاني شاكر لانتكاسة مرتبطة بالجهاز التنفسي، عقب تحسن جزئي من أزمة صحية سابقة.