حسمت مصادر إعلامية الجدل حول الحالة الصحية للفنان هاني شاكر، مؤكدة أنه على قيد الحياة، خلافاً لما تم تداوله أخيراً عبر منصات التواصل.
رد إعلامي
من جانبه، أوضح الإعلامي عمرو أديب خلال برنامجه أن خبر الوفاة غير صحيح، مشيراً إلى التحقق من الأمر بشكل مباشر، مع التأكيد على أن الحالة الصحية للفنان تمر بمرحلة صعبة.
حالة صحية دقيقة
وأشار أديب إلى أن الفنان، المعروف بلقب «أمير الغناء العربي»، يواجه وضعاً صحياً حرجاً، لكنه لا يزال على قيد الحياة، في ظل متابعة طبية مستمرة.
تأكيد النقابة
بدورها، أكدت نقابة المهن الموسيقية، عبر مستشارها الإعلامي مصطفى القصبي، عدم صحة ما تم تداوله، مشددة على أن الفنان يمر بوعكة صحية فقط.
تطورات سابقة
وكان المتحدث باسم النقابة طارق مرتضى قد أشار في وقت سابق إلى تعرض هاني شاكر لانتكاسة مرتبطة بالجهاز التنفسي، عقب تحسن جزئي من أزمة صحية سابقة.
Media sources have settled the debate regarding the health condition of artist Hani Shakir, confirming that he is alive, contrary to what has recently been circulated on social media platforms.
Media Response
For his part, media figure Amr Adib clarified during his program that the news of the death is untrue, pointing out that he verified the matter directly, while confirming that the artist's health condition is going through a difficult phase.
Critical Health Condition
Adib indicated that the artist, known by the title "The Prince of Arab Singing," is facing a critical health situation, but he is still alive, under continuous medical supervision.
Union Confirmation
For its part, the Musicians' Syndicate, through its media advisor Mustafa Al-Qasabi, confirmed that what has been circulated is not true, emphasizing that the artist is only experiencing a health setback.
Previous Developments
Earlier, the syndicate's spokesperson Tarek Mortada had indicated that Hani Shakir had suffered a setback related to the respiratory system, following partial improvement from a previous health crisis.