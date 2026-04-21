Media sources have settled the debate regarding the health condition of artist Hani Shakir, confirming that he is alive, contrary to what has recently been circulated on social media platforms.

Media Response

For his part, media figure Amr Adib clarified during his program that the news of the death is untrue, pointing out that he verified the matter directly, while confirming that the artist's health condition is going through a difficult phase.

Critical Health Condition

Adib indicated that the artist, known by the title "The Prince of Arab Singing," is facing a critical health situation, but he is still alive, under continuous medical supervision.

Union Confirmation

For its part, the Musicians' Syndicate, through its media advisor Mustafa Al-Qasabi, confirmed that what has been circulated is not true, emphasizing that the artist is only experiencing a health setback.

Previous Developments

Earlier, the syndicate's spokesperson Tarek Mortada had indicated that Hani Shakir had suffered a setback related to the respiratory system, following partial improvement from a previous health crisis.