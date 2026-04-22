In the American-Iranian debate over negotiations in Islamabad, the crisis does not seem to be merely a technical disagreement over a nuclear program or security arrangements, but rather a test of the logic of power when entering the negotiation room burdened with the memory of war, domestic calculations, and the pressure of time. Washington and Tehran are operating under a policy of negotiating on the edge of the abyss; each side raises the ceiling of its demands, trying to convince the other that it is capable of escalation, and that the cost of ignoring it will be higher than the cost of reaching an understanding. However, behind this sharp language lies a more realistic truth: there is no real interest for either side in resuming fighting. The United States, despite its military surplus, faces clear internal constraints: a pressing economy, a public wary of new wars, a political class that does not grant the administration an open mandate, and midterm elections approaching, putting pressure on the White House's decision-making. As for Iran, despite its high rhetoric, it understands that what it considers steadfastness in the first round does not guarantee the same outcome in a second round, and that resuming operations could dissipate cards it holds today without ensuring it retains them tomorrow. Here lies the essence of the divergence between the two logics: Tehran believes it has withstood a broad American-Israeli attack without the regime changing or its political will being broken, and therefore it wants to turn this steadfastness into a negotiating gain rather than a free concession. In contrast, Washington believes it has inflicted significant damage on the Iranian military and leadership structure, and that this damage should be politically translated into clear concessions. Iran wants recognition of its steadfastness, while America wants recognition of its superiority. Nevertheless, this divergence does not close the door to flexibility. There are files that Tehran can maneuver on without labeling it a concession, such as the enriched uranium file, either by transferring it to Russia or China as happened in 2015, or by freezing enrichment for a specified period. However, other files are more complex, especially the file of Iran's allied militias, where the gap seems vast between what Washington demands and what Tehran can offer without undermining the essence of its regional strategy. As for the ballistic missile file, it is governed by a different reality, as they represent for Iran the most effective deterrent tool and perhaps the only alternative to conventional air power. In this context, Tehran bets on time as a political weapon. The longer the crisis lasts, the higher its cost for President Trump domestically, and the greater the chances of its impact on energy prices, inflation, and the mood of the American voter. It also bets on the Strait of Hormuz as a global pressure tool affecting fuel, supply chains, and the calculations of Europe, Asia, and China. However, this card could backfire on its owner if overused; a prolonged closure of Hormuz could put Iran in confrontation with the world, not just with Washington. Conversely, the American position does not appear to be free of fragility. There is a lack of solid internal support for any long military adventure, a lack of a clear political plan for the day after, European and Atlantic reluctance to engage in an open confrontation, and a lack of clarity regarding the ultimate goal: is it behavior modification? Or dismantling capabilities? Or regime change? When the goal is absent, military power becomes a burden for its owner. Therefore, the upcoming negotiations seem to be governed by a delicate balance between escalation and necessity, between high rhetoric and the need for settlement. Iran fears the isolation of the next day and internal explosion under economic pressure, while the United States fears a never-ending war. Between these two fears, rhetoric alone does not prevail, steadfastness alone is not enough, and strikes alone do not determine the outcome; what ultimately matters is each party's ability to translate power into policy, pressure into understanding, and confrontation into a viable equation.