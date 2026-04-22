في السجال الأمريكي ـ الإيراني حول المفاوضات في إسلام آباد، لا تبدو الأزمة مجرد خلاف تقني حول برنامج نووي أو ترتيبات أمنية، بل اختباراً لمنطق القوة حين يدخل قاعة التفاوض محمّلاً بذاكرة الحرب وحسابات الداخل وضغط الزمن. فواشنطن وطهران تتحركان وفق سياسة التفاوض على حافة الهاوية؛ كل طرف يرفع سقف مطالبه، ويحاول إقناع الآخر بأنه قادر على التصعيد، وأن كلفة تجاهله ستكون أعلى من كلفة التفاهم معه. لكن خلف هذه اللغة الحادة تكمن حقيقة أكثر واقعية: لا مصلحة حقيقية لأي من الطرفين في استئناف القتال. فالولايات المتحدة، رغم فائض القوة العسكرية، تواجه قيوداً داخلية واضحة: اقتصاد ضاغط، رأي عام متوجس من حروب جديدة، طبقة سياسية لا تمنح الإدارة تفويضاً مفتوحاً، وانتخابات نصفية تقترب وتضغط على قرار البيت الأبيض. أما إيران، فرغم خطابها العالي، فهي تدرك أن ما تعتبره صموداً في الجولة الأولى لا يضمن لها النتيجة نفسها في جولة ثانية، وأن استئناف العمليات قد يبدّد أوراقاً تملكها اليوم ولا تضمن الاحتفاظ بها غداً. هنا يتشكّل جوهر التباين بين المنطقين: طهران ترى أنها صمدت في وجه هجوم أمريكي ـ إسرائيلي واسع من دون أن يتغيّر النظام أو تُكسر إرادتها السياسية، ولذلك تريد تحويل هذا الصمود إلى مكسب تفاوضي لا إلى تنازل مجاني. في المقابل، ترى واشنطن أنها ألحقت ضرراً كبيراً بالبنية العسكرية والقيادية الإيرانية، وأن هذا الضرر يجب أن يُترجم سياسياً في صورة تنازلات واضحة. إيران تريد اعترافاً بصمودها، وأمريكا تريد اعترافاً بتفوقها. ومع ذلك، لا يغلق هذا التباين باب المرونة. فهناك ملفات يمكن أن تتحرك فيها طهران من دون أن تسمي ذلك تنازلاً، مثل ملف اليورانيوم المخصب، سواء عبر إخراجه إلى روسيا أو الصين كما حدث عام 2015، أو عبر تجميد التخصيب لفترة محددة. لكن الملفات الأخرى أكثر تعقيداً، خصوصاً ملف المليشيات الحليفة لإيران، حيث تبدو المسافة شاسعة بين ما تطلبه واشنطن وما تستطيع طهران تقديمه من دون المساس بجوهر إستراتيجيتها الإقليمية. أما ملف الصواريخ الباليستية، فهو محكوم بواقعية مختلفة، لأنها تمثل لإيران أداة الردع الأكثر فاعلية وربما البديل الوحيد عن قوة جوية تقليدية. في هذا السياق، تراهن طهران على الوقت بوصفه سلاحاً سياسياً. فكلما طال أمد الأزمة، ازدادت كلفتها على الرئيس ترمب داخلياً، وارتفعت احتمالات تأثيرها في أسعار الطاقة والتضخم ومزاج الناخب الأمريكي. كما تراهن على ورقة مضيق هرمز بوصفها أداة ضغط عالمية تمس الوقود وسلاسل الإمداد وحسابات أوروبا وآسيا والصين. غير أن هذه الورقة قد تنقلب على صاحبها إذا جرى الإفراط في استخدامها؛ فإغلاق هرمز طويلاً قد يجعل إيران في مواجهة مع العالم، لا مع واشنطن وحدها. وفي المقابل، لا يبدو الموقف الأمريكي خالياً من الهشاشة. فهناك غياب لتأييد داخلي صلب لأي مغامرة عسكرية طويلة، وغياب لخطة سياسية واضحة لليوم التالي، وإحجام أوروبي وأطلسي عن الانخراط في مواجهة مفتوحة، وعدم وضوح الهدف النهائي: هل هو تعديل السلوك؟ أم تفكيك القدرات؟ أم إسقاط النظام؟ وحين يغيب الهدف، تتحوّل القوة العسكرية إلى عبء على صاحبها. لذلك تبدو المفاوضات المقبلة محكومة بتوازن دقيق بين التصعيد والضرورة، بين الخطاب العالي والحاجة إلى التسوية. فإيران تخشى عزلة اليوم التالي وانفجار الداخل تحت ضغط الاقتصاد، والولايات المتحدة تخشى حرباً بلا نهاية. وبين الخشيتين، لا تنتصر البلاغة وحدها، ولا يكفي الصمود وحده، ولا تحسم الضربات وحدها؛ ما يحسم في النهاية هو قدرة كل طرف على تحويل القوة إلى سياسة، والضغط إلى تفاهم، والمواجهة إلى معادلة قابلة للحياة.