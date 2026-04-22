لا أحد يشبه حياة الفهد، فقد كانت فنانة مختلفة في كل شيء، منذ أن واجهت معارضة أسرتها لرغبتها في التمثيل، لتشق طريقاً مليئاً بالأشواك بكل صلابة، تقودها موهبتها لتتربع على قمة الفن الخليجي إلى جوار عدد من بنات جيلها، مثل سعاد عبدالله، ومريم الصالح، ومريم الغضبان، وعائشة إبراهيم، ليصنعن الحقبة الذهبية للفن الكويتي !

كانت لحياة الفهد بصمة خاصة شكّلت هويتها الفنية؛ إذ زرعت البسمة في نفوس المشاهدين، حتى في اللحظات التي كانت فيها آلام ومتاعب وضغوط الحياة تحاصرها من كل جهة، لينضم إليها ألم المرض، وكأنه يستكمل لوحة مسيرتها في الحياة !

يُحسب لحياة الفهد، أنها امتلكت ذائقة فنية رفيعة في اختيار أدوارها، والمحافظة على صورتها لدى جمهورها؛ لذلك تجد أن جميع أعمالها الفنية تسكن الذاكرة، ولا تُمل مشاهدتها مع تقدم الزمن وتعاقب الأجيال !

تفادت حياة، بقدر استطاعتها، الوقوع في فخ المجاملات وقبول الأعمال الرديئة، فحافظت على مكانة أعمالها الشهيرة؛ إذ يقع بعض كبار الفنانين في فخ المجاملات عندما يتقدم بهم العمر، وتحاصرهم الحاجة إلى المال والأضواء !

رحم الله الفنانة الراحلة حياة الفهد.. ستبقى أعمالها تضيء الشاشة، تنثر البهجة، وترسم البسمة !