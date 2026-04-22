No one is like Hayat Al-Fahad; she was a unique artist in every way. From the moment she faced her family's opposition to her desire to act, she forged a path filled with thorns with great resilience, led by her talent to sit at the pinnacle of Gulf art alongside several of her contemporaries, such as Suad Abdullah, Mariam Al-Saleh, Mariam Al-Ghadhban, and Aisha Ibrahim, creating the golden era of Kuwaiti art!

Hayat Al-Fahad had a special imprint that shaped her artistic identity; she planted smiles in the hearts of viewers, even during moments when the pains, troubles, and pressures of life surrounded her from all sides, with the pain of illness joining in, as if completing the canvas of her journey in life!

It is noteworthy that Hayat Al-Fahad possessed a refined artistic taste in choosing her roles and maintaining her image with her audience; thus, you find that all her artistic works reside in memory and do not become tiresome to watch over time and across generations!

Hayat, as much as she could, avoided falling into the trap of flattery and accepting poor works, thus preserving the status of her famous works; some prominent artists fall into the trap of flattery as they age, surrounded by the need for money and the spotlight!

May God have mercy on the late artist Hayat Al-Fahad... Her works will continue to illuminate the screen, spread joy, and draw smiles!