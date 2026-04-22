تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
لا أحد يشبه حياة الفهد، فقد كانت فنانة مختلفة في كل شيء، منذ أن واجهت معارضة أسرتها لرغبتها في التمثيل، لتشق طريقاً مليئاً بالأشواك بكل صلابة، تقودها موهبتها لتتربع على قمة الفن الخليجي إلى جوار عدد من بنات جيلها، مثل سعاد عبدالله، ومريم الصالح، ومريم الغضبان، وعائشة إبراهيم، ليصنعن الحقبة الذهبية للفن الكويتي !
كانت لحياة الفهد بصمة خاصة شكّلت هويتها الفنية؛ إذ زرعت البسمة في نفوس المشاهدين، حتى في اللحظات التي كانت فيها آلام ومتاعب وضغوط الحياة تحاصرها من كل جهة، لينضم إليها ألم المرض، وكأنه يستكمل لوحة مسيرتها في الحياة !
يُحسب لحياة الفهد، أنها امتلكت ذائقة فنية رفيعة في اختيار أدوارها، والمحافظة على صورتها لدى جمهورها؛ لذلك تجد أن جميع أعمالها الفنية تسكن الذاكرة، ولا تُمل مشاهدتها مع تقدم الزمن وتعاقب الأجيال !
تفادت حياة، بقدر استطاعتها، الوقوع في فخ المجاملات وقبول الأعمال الرديئة، فحافظت على مكانة أعمالها الشهيرة؛ إذ يقع بعض كبار الفنانين في فخ المجاملات عندما يتقدم بهم العمر، وتحاصرهم الحاجة إلى المال والأضواء !
رحم الله الفنانة الراحلة حياة الفهد.. ستبقى أعمالها تضيء الشاشة، تنثر البهجة، وترسم البسمة !
No one is like Hayat Al-Fahad; she was a unique artist in every way. From the moment she faced her family's opposition to her desire to act, she forged a path filled with thorns with great resilience, led by her talent to sit at the pinnacle of Gulf art alongside several of her contemporaries, such as Suad Abdullah, Mariam Al-Saleh, Mariam Al-Ghadhban, and Aisha Ibrahim, creating the golden era of Kuwaiti art!
Hayat Al-Fahad had a special imprint that shaped her artistic identity; she planted smiles in the hearts of viewers, even during moments when the pains, troubles, and pressures of life surrounded her from all sides, with the pain of illness joining in, as if completing the canvas of her journey in life!
It is noteworthy that Hayat Al-Fahad possessed a refined artistic taste in choosing her roles and maintaining her image with her audience; thus, you find that all her artistic works reside in memory and do not become tiresome to watch over time and across generations!
Hayat, as much as she could, avoided falling into the trap of flattery and accepting poor works, thus preserving the status of her famous works; some prominent artists fall into the trap of flattery as they age, surrounded by the need for money and the spotlight!
May God have mercy on the late artist Hayat Al-Fahad... Her works will continue to illuminate the screen, spread joy, and draw smiles!