The Al-Qadisiyah archery team concluded its participation in the second Kingdom Championship, which was held at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd University Stadium in Khobar, achieving a remarkable haul of 23 diverse medals, confirming the development of the sport and its continued competitive presence.



The men's team won 13 diverse medals, consisting of three golds, five silvers, and five bronzes, finishing in sixth place overall, while the youth categories secured fourth place.



The women's team also achieved 10 diverse medals, including four golds, three silvers, and three bronzes, earning second place in the overall ranking, a feat that reflects the strength of the team and the growth of their technical level.



For his part, Al-Qadisiyah archery team manager Saleh Al-Subaie confirmed that the achieved results reflect the integrated work within the team, noting that the competition was strong and showcased high technical levels, adding: "What our male and female athletes presented in this championship reflects the amount of effort put in by everyone, whether at the level of coaching staff or players."



He added that the results of the men's team and youth categories indicate that the path is heading in the right direction towards building a comprehensive team for the future, and he pointed out that the women's second place in the overall ranking is an important achievement.