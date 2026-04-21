اختتم فريق القادسية للسهام مشاركته في بطولة المملكة الثانية، التي أقيمت على ملعب جامعة الأمير محمد بن فهد بالخبر، محققاً حصاداً مميزاً بلغ 23 ميدالية متنوعة، في تأكيد جديد على تطور اللعبة واستمرارية حضورها التنافسي.


وأحرز فريق الرجال 13 ميدالية متنوعة بواقع ثلاث ذهبيات وخمس فضيات وخمس برونزيات، فيما جاء ترتيبهم العام في المركز السادس، بينما حققت الفئات السنية المركز الرابع.


كما حقق فريق السيدات 10 ميداليات متنوعة بواقع أربع ذهبيات وثلاث فضيات وثلاث برونزيات، ليحصدن المركز الثاني في الترتيب العام، في إنجاز يعكس قوة الفريق وتنامي مستواه الفني.


من جهته، أكد مدير فريق القادسية للسهام صالح السبيعي، أن النتائج المحققة تعكس العمل المتكامل داخل الفريق، مشيراً إلى أن المنافسة كانت قوية وشهدت مستويات فنية عالية، مضيفاً: «ما قدمه لاعبونا ولاعباتنا في هذه البطولة يعكس حجم الجهد المبذول من الجميع، سواء على مستوى الأجهزة الفنية أو اللاعبين».


وأضاف أن نتائج الرجال والفئات السنية تبيّن أن المسار في الاتجاه الصحيح نحو بناء فريق متكامل للمستقبل، كما نوّه بأن تحقيق السيدات المركز الثاني في الترتيب العام يعد إنجازاً مهماً.