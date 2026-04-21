The German coach of Al Ahly, Matthias Jaissle, was keen to follow the match between Al Ahli Youth of the UAE and Machida Zelvia of Japan from the pitch, in the encounter that took place in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League, as part of the technical preparations for the anticipated final match.



Jaissle's attendance aimed to assess the levels of the Japanese team and analyze its performance, as Machida Zelvia is considered one of the prominent competing teams in the tournament, due to its technical organization and distinctive offensive capabilities.



Al Ahly is preparing to face its counterpart Machida Zelvia next Saturday in the continental final, in a highly anticipated match in which the team seeks to continue its successes and achieve the title.



This will be the second consecutive final in which Al Ahly faces a Japanese team, after they managed to win the title last season against Kawasaki Frontale with a score of two goals to none.