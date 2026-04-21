حرص مدرب الأهلي الألماني ماتياس يايسله على متابعة مواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي وماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني من أرض الملعب، في اللقاء الذي أقيم ضمن دور نصف النهائي لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، في إطار التحضيرات الفنية للمباراة النهائية المرتقبة.


وجاء حضور يايسله بهدف الوقوف على مستويات الفريق الياباني وتحليل أدائه، إذ يُعد ماتشيدا زيلفيا من أبرز الفرق المنافسة في البطولة، لما يمتلكه من تنظيم فني وقدرات هجومية مميزة.


ويستعد الأهلي لملاقاة نظيره ماتشيدا زيلفيا السبت القادم في نهائي البطولة القارية، في مواجهة مرتقبة يسعى خلالها الفريق إلى مواصلة نجاحاته وتحقيق اللقب.


ويُعد هذا النهائي الثاني على التوالي الذي يواجه فيه الأهلي فريقاً يابانياً، بعدما تمكن في النسخة الماضية من التتويج باللقب على حساب كاواساكي فرونتال بنتيجة هدفين دون مقابل.