حرص مدرب الأهلي الألماني ماتياس يايسله على متابعة مواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي وماتشيدا زيلفيا الياباني من أرض الملعب، في اللقاء الذي أقيم ضمن دور نصف النهائي لبطولة دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، في إطار التحضيرات الفنية للمباراة النهائية المرتقبة.
وجاء حضور يايسله بهدف الوقوف على مستويات الفريق الياباني وتحليل أدائه، إذ يُعد ماتشيدا زيلفيا من أبرز الفرق المنافسة في البطولة، لما يمتلكه من تنظيم فني وقدرات هجومية مميزة.
ويستعد الأهلي لملاقاة نظيره ماتشيدا زيلفيا السبت القادم في نهائي البطولة القارية، في مواجهة مرتقبة يسعى خلالها الفريق إلى مواصلة نجاحاته وتحقيق اللقب.
ويُعد هذا النهائي الثاني على التوالي الذي يواجه فيه الأهلي فريقاً يابانياً، بعدما تمكن في النسخة الماضية من التتويج باللقب على حساب كاواساكي فرونتال بنتيجة هدفين دون مقابل.
The German coach of Al Ahly, Matthias Jaissle, was keen to follow the match between Al Ahli Youth of the UAE and Machida Zelvia of Japan from the pitch, in the encounter that took place in the semi-finals of the AFC Champions League, as part of the technical preparations for the anticipated final match.
Jaissle's attendance aimed to assess the levels of the Japanese team and analyze its performance, as Machida Zelvia is considered one of the prominent competing teams in the tournament, due to its technical organization and distinctive offensive capabilities.
Al Ahly is preparing to face its counterpart Machida Zelvia next Saturday in the continental final, in a highly anticipated match in which the team seeks to continue its successes and achieve the title.
This will be the second consecutive final in which Al Ahly faces a Japanese team, after they managed to win the title last season against Kawasaki Frontale with a score of two goals to none.