يواصل فريق الاتحاد تحضيراته الفنية لمواجهة فريق التعاون (الأربعاء) 29 أبريل الجاري، 7:10 مساء، على ملعب نادي التعاون في بريدة، ضمن الجولة 30 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين. ويسعى الفريق الاتحادي لتحقيق الفوز وحصد المركز الخامس في سلم ترتيب فرق الدوري، من أجل ضمان المشاركة في الملحق المؤهلة لدوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.


وحذر الجهاز الفني قائد الفريق فابينهو، والنجم حسام عوار من الحصول على الإنذار الرابع في مباراة التعاون القادمة، من أجل الاستفادة من خدماتهم الفنية في المباريات المبقية في دوري روشن.


هذا وسيفتقد الفريق الاتحادي للمدافع دانيلو بيريرا في مواجهة التعاون القادمة، وذلك عقب حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مباراة نيوم بدوري روشن.