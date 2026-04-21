The Al-Ittihad team continues its technical preparations for the match against Al-Taawoun on Wednesday, April 29, at 7:10 PM, at Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah, as part of the 30th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League. The Al-Ittihad team aims to achieve victory and secure the fifth position in the league standings to ensure participation in the playoff qualifiers for the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.



The coaching staff has warned team captain Fabinho and star player Hossam Aouar against receiving a fourth yellow card in the upcoming match against Al-Taawoun, in order to benefit from their technical services in the remaining matches of the Roshen League.



Additionally, the Al-Ittihad team will miss defender Danilo Pereira in the upcoming match against Al-Taawoun, following his fourth yellow card in the Neom match in the Roshen League.