The Saudi University Sports Federation's championship for goalball and athletics for students with disabilities concluded yesterday (Saturday), organized by the federation as part of its 16th season of championships, hosted by Jazan University from April 15 to 18, 2026.



Dr. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Muzaini, the president of the Saudi University Sports Federation, and Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Aburasein, the president of Jazan University, awarded the winners with trophies and gold, silver, and bronze medals. The King Abdulaziz University team secured first place in the goalball championship, followed by Qassim University in second place, and King Saud University in third place, with a participation of 90 players representing 14 universities and colleges. Meanwhile, King Saud University achieved first place in the athletics championship for individuals with disabilities, with King Abdulaziz University in second place and Tabuk University in third place, featuring 151 players representing 19 universities and colleges.