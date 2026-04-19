اختتمت أمس (السبت) منافسات بطولة الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة الجامعية لكرة الهدف وألعاب القوى لذوي الإعاقة للطلاب، التي نظمها الاتحاد ضمن موسمه الـ16 لبطولاته واستضافتها جامعة جازان خلال الفترة من (15 ـ 18) أبريل 2026.
وتوج رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة الجامعية الدكتور خالد بن صالح المزيني، ورئيس جامعة جازان الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبوراسين الفائزين بالكؤوس والميداليات الذهبية والفضية والبرونزية. وحقق فريق جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز المركز الأول في بطولة كرة الهدف، وثانيًا جامعة القصيم، وبالمركز الثالث جامعة الملك سعود، وسط مشاركة (90 ) لاعبًا مثلوا (14) جامعة وكلية، فيما حقق فريق جامعة الملك سعود المركز الأول، وجاءت جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بالمركز الثاني، وجامعة تبوك بالمركز الثالث في بطولة ألعاب القوى لذوي الإعاقة، التي شهدت مشاركة (151) لاعبًا مثلوا (19) جامعة وكلية.
The Saudi University Sports Federation's championship for goalball and athletics for students with disabilities concluded yesterday (Saturday), organized by the federation as part of its 16th season of championships, hosted by Jazan University from April 15 to 18, 2026.
Dr. Khalid bin Saleh Al-Muzaini, the president of the Saudi University Sports Federation, and Dr. Mohammed bin Hassan Aburasein, the president of Jazan University, awarded the winners with trophies and gold, silver, and bronze medals. The King Abdulaziz University team secured first place in the goalball championship, followed by Qassim University in second place, and King Saud University in third place, with a participation of 90 players representing 14 universities and colleges. Meanwhile, King Saud University achieved first place in the athletics championship for individuals with disabilities, with King Abdulaziz University in second place and Tabuk University in third place, featuring 151 players representing 19 universities and colleges.