اختتمت أمس (السبت) منافسات بطولة الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة الجامعية لكرة الهدف وألعاب القوى لذوي الإعاقة للطلاب، التي نظمها الاتحاد ضمن موسمه الـ16 لبطولاته واستضافتها جامعة جازان خلال الفترة من (15 ـ 18) أبريل 2026.


وتوج رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للرياضة الجامعية الدكتور خالد بن صالح المزيني، ورئيس جامعة جازان الدكتور محمد بن حسن أبوراسين الفائزين بالكؤوس والميداليات الذهبية والفضية والبرونزية. وحقق فريق جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز المركز الأول في بطولة كرة الهدف، وثانيًا جامعة القصيم، وبالمركز الثالث جامعة الملك سعود، وسط مشاركة (90 ) لاعبًا مثلوا (14) جامعة وكلية، فيما حقق فريق جامعة الملك سعود المركز الأول، وجاءت جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بالمركز الثاني، وجامعة تبوك بالمركز الثالث في بطولة ألعاب القوى لذوي الإعاقة، التي شهدت مشاركة (151) لاعبًا مثلوا (19) جامعة وكلية.