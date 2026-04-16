The Portuguese star Bernardo Silva confirmed his departure from Manchester City following the end of the current season 2025-2026.

Emotional Farewell Message

Silva said in a statement he posted on his Instagram account: “When I arrived here nine years ago, I was chasing the dream of a young boy striving for success and achieving great accomplishments, but this city and this club have given me much more than I ever dreamed of or wished for. What we have achieved together is a legacy I will cherish in my heart forever: the 100 points, the domestic quadruple, the historic treble, and winning the league four times in a row... not too shabby, right?”

He added: “In a few months, it will be time for me to say goodbye to the city where we not only witnessed our successes as a football club but also where I began my marriage and started my family. From the bottom of my heart, thank you Ines and Carlota.”

Message to the Fans

He continued: “To the fans... Your unconditional support throughout these years is something I will never forget. My constant goal as a player was to play with passion so that you would feel proud and represented honorably on the pitch, and I hope you felt that in every match; I arrived as a player for Manchester City, and I now leave as one of you; a loyal supporter of Manchester City for life. Keep supporting this young team, and I am completely confident that they will bring you many wonderful memories in the future.”

Thanks to the Club and Teammates

He concluded his statement by saying: “To the club, coach Pep Guardiola, the coaching staff, and all my teammates over these nine years, thank you for all the memories and for allowing me to be part of this long journey. The atmosphere we created daily at the training center made me feel like I was at home and among my big family. Let’s enjoy these last weeks together and fight for everything that remains for us this season.”

Bernardo Silva's Achievements

Since joining City in 2017 from French club Monaco, the Portuguese player has participated in 451 matches, scoring 76 goals and providing 77 assists, and has won 18 titles, the latest being the Carabao Cup victory last month against Arsenal.