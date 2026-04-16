أكد النجم البرتغالي برناردو سيلفا رحيله عن نادي مانشستر سيتي الإنجليزي عقب نهاية الموسم الحالي 2025-2026.

رسالة وداع مؤثرة

وقال سيلفا في بيان نشره عبر حسابه على «إنستغرام»: «عندما وصلت إلى هنا قبل تسع سنوات، كنت أطارد حلم طفل صغير يسعى للنجاح وتحقيق إنجازات كبيرة، لكن هذه المدينة وهذا النادي منحاني أكثر بكثير مما حلمت به أو تمنيت، إن ما حققناه معاً هو إرث سأظل أعتز به في قلبي إلى الأبد، الـ100 نقطة، الرباعية المحلية، الثلاثية التاريخية، وتحقيق الدوري لأربع مرات متتالية.. لم يكن الأمر سيئاً، أليس كذلك؟».

وأضاف: «خلال أشهر قليلة، حان الوقت لأودع المدينة التي لم نشهد فيها نجاحاتنا كنادٍ لكرة القدم فحسب، بل كانت شاهدة أيضاً على بداية زواجي وتكوين عائلتي، من أعماق قلبي، شكراً إينيس وكارلوتا».

رسالة إلى الجماهير

وتابع: «إلى الجماهير.. إن دعمكم غير المشروط طوال هذه السنوات هو أمر لن أنساه أبداً، كان هدفي الدائم كلاعب هو اللعب بشغف حتى تشعروا بالفخر والتمثيل المشرف فوق أرض الملعب، وأتمنى أن تكونوا قد شعرتوا بذلك في كل مباراة؛ لقد وصلت كلاعب لمانشستر سيتي، وأغادر الآن كواحد منكم؛ مشجعاً وفياً لمانشستر سيتي مدى الحياة، استمروا في دعم هذا الفريق الشاب، وأنا واثق تماماً بأنهم سيجلبون لكم الكثير من الذكريات الرائعة في المستقبل».

شكر للنادي وزملائه

وختم بيانه قائلاً: «إلى النادي، المدرب بيب غوارديولا، الطاقم الفني، وكل زملائي خلال هذه السنوات التسع، شكراً لكم على كل الذكريات وللسماح لي بأن أكون جزءاً من هذه الرحلة الطويلة، إن الأجواء التي خلقناها يومياً في مركز التدريبات جعلتني أشعر وكأنني في منزلي وبين عائلتي الكبيرة، دعونا نستمتع معاً بهذه الأسابيع الأخيرة ونقاتل من أجل كل ما تبقى لنا في هذا الموسم».

إنجازات برناردو سيلفا

ومنذ انضمامه إلى السيتي في عام 2017 قادماً من موناكو الفرنسي، شارك اللاعب البرتغالي في 451 مباراة سجل خلالها 76 هدفاً وقدم 77 تمريرة حاسمة، وتوج بـ18 لقباً، آخرها الفوز بكأس كاراباو الشهر الماضي على حساب أرسنال.