The Japanese team Vissel Kobe suffered a severe shock during one of its matches, following a concerning double injury to goalkeeper Daia Maikawa and defender Matheus Tuller, after a direct and violent collision between them with their heads while attempting to deal with an aerial ball inside the penalty area.



The incident raised significant concern within the stadium, as the players fell to the ground affected by the force of the impact, with the medical staff quickly intervening to provide urgent assistance. After several minutes of stoppage, the duo was transported by ambulance to the hospital for thorough medical examinations and to ensure their health status.



In an official statement, Vissel Kobe clarified the developments regarding the players' conditions, confirming that the injury resulted from a collision during the match, noting that goalkeeper Daia Maikawa and defender Matheus Tuller are fully conscious and there is no danger to their lives. The club also mentioned that the players are currently undergoing medical examinations at a healthcare facility.



The statement added that the club will continue to provide full support to the players, wishing for their return to the pitch as soon as possible, and calling on fans to continue their support and encouragement during this period.



These developments come at a sensitive time for the Japanese team, which is preparing for an anticipated match in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League next Thursday, where they will face the winner of the match between Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and Qatar's Al Sadd, placing the coaching staff in a significant challenge should either player be absent from the upcoming match.