تعرّض فريق فيسيل كوبي الياباني لصدمة قوية خلال إحدى مبارياته، بعد إصابة مزدوجة مقلقة للحارس دايـا مايكاوا والمدافع ماثيوس تولر، إثر تصادم مباشر وعنيف بينهما بالرأس أثناء محاولة مشتركة للتعامل مع كرة هوائية داخل منطقة الجزاء.
الواقعة أثارت حالة من القلق الكبير داخل الملعب، إذ سقط اللاعبان أرضاً متأثرين بقوة الالتحام، وسط تدخل سريع من الجهاز الطبي الذي باشر إسعافهما بشكل عاجل. وبعد دقائق من التوقف، تم نقل الثنائي عبر سيارات الإسعاف إلى المستشفى، لإجراء الفحوصات الطبية الدقيقة والاطمئنان على حالتهما الصحية.
وفي بيان رسمي، أوضح نادي فيسيل كوبي تطورات حالة اللاعبين، إذ أكد أن الإصابة جاءت نتيجة حادثة احتكاك خلال المباراة، مشيراً إلى أن الحارس دايـا مايكاوا والمدافع ماثيوس تولر يتمتعان بالوعي الكامل، ولا توجد أي خطورة على حياتهما. كما أشار النادي إلى أن اللاعبين يخضعان حالياً للفحوصات الطبية في أحد المنشآت الصحية.
وأضاف البيان أن النادي سيواصل تقديم الدعم الكامل للاعبين، متمنياً عودتهما في أقرب وقت ممكن إلى الملاعب، وداعياً الجماهير إلى مواصلة دعمها ومساندتها لهما خلال هذه الفترة.
وتأتي هذه التطورات في توقيت حساس للفريق الياباني، الذي يستعد لخوض مواجهة مرتقبة في ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة يوم الخميس القادم، إذ سيلاقي الفائز من مواجهة الهلال السعودي والسد القطري، ما يضع الجهاز الفني أمام تحدٍّ كبير في حال غياب أحد اللاعبين عن اللقاء المرتقب.
The Japanese team Vissel Kobe suffered a severe shock during one of its matches, following a concerning double injury to goalkeeper Daia Maikawa and defender Matheus Tuller, after a direct and violent collision between them with their heads while attempting to deal with an aerial ball inside the penalty area.
The incident raised significant concern within the stadium, as the players fell to the ground affected by the force of the impact, with the medical staff quickly intervening to provide urgent assistance. After several minutes of stoppage, the duo was transported by ambulance to the hospital for thorough medical examinations and to ensure their health status.
In an official statement, Vissel Kobe clarified the developments regarding the players' conditions, confirming that the injury resulted from a collision during the match, noting that goalkeeper Daia Maikawa and defender Matheus Tuller are fully conscious and there is no danger to their lives. The club also mentioned that the players are currently undergoing medical examinations at a healthcare facility.
The statement added that the club will continue to provide full support to the players, wishing for their return to the pitch as soon as possible, and calling on fans to continue their support and encouragement during this period.
These developments come at a sensitive time for the Japanese team, which is preparing for an anticipated match in the quarter-finals of the AFC Champions League next Thursday, where they will face the winner of the match between Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal and Qatar's Al Sadd, placing the coaching staff in a significant challenge should either player be absent from the upcoming match.