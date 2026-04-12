تعرّض فريق فيسيل كوبي الياباني لصدمة قوية خلال إحدى مبارياته، بعد إصابة مزدوجة مقلقة للحارس دايـا مايكاوا والمدافع ماثيوس تولر، إثر تصادم مباشر وعنيف بينهما بالرأس أثناء محاولة مشتركة للتعامل مع كرة هوائية داخل منطقة الجزاء.


الواقعة أثارت حالة من القلق الكبير داخل الملعب، إذ سقط اللاعبان أرضاً متأثرين بقوة الالتحام، وسط تدخل سريع من الجهاز الطبي الذي باشر إسعافهما بشكل عاجل. وبعد دقائق من التوقف، تم نقل الثنائي عبر سيارات الإسعاف إلى المستشفى، لإجراء الفحوصات الطبية الدقيقة والاطمئنان على حالتهما الصحية.


وفي بيان رسمي، أوضح نادي فيسيل كوبي تطورات حالة اللاعبين، إذ أكد أن الإصابة جاءت نتيجة حادثة احتكاك خلال المباراة، مشيراً إلى أن الحارس دايـا مايكاوا والمدافع ماثيوس تولر يتمتعان بالوعي الكامل، ولا توجد أي خطورة على حياتهما. كما أشار النادي إلى أن اللاعبين يخضعان حالياً للفحوصات الطبية في أحد المنشآت الصحية.


وأضاف البيان أن النادي سيواصل تقديم الدعم الكامل للاعبين، متمنياً عودتهما في أقرب وقت ممكن إلى الملاعب، وداعياً الجماهير إلى مواصلة دعمها ومساندتها لهما خلال هذه الفترة.


وتأتي هذه التطورات في توقيت حساس للفريق الياباني، الذي يستعد لخوض مواجهة مرتقبة في ربع نهائي دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة يوم الخميس القادم، إذ سيلاقي الفائز من مواجهة الهلال السعودي والسد القطري، ما يضع الجهاز الفني أمام تحدٍّ كبير في حال غياب أحد اللاعبين عن اللقاء المرتقب.