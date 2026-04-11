The famous statistics site Sofascore has stirred controversy once again regarding the goals of the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, captain of Al Nassr, in the Arab Club Champions Cup held in 2023 in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



After fans of the Portuguese star attacked the site due to what was circulated by global accounts and journalists about the deletion of the six goals, which was mentioned by "Okaz" at the time, the site retracted and restored the six goals to the player's scoring record. It then issued a press statement via its account on "X," starting with the phrase: "This remains the case until FIFA says otherwise," followed by: "The Arab Club Champions Cup 2023 has always been in our database, and the six goals scored by Cristiano Ronaldo in that tournament will appear in the 'Career' tab after it is updated. 967 goals – that is the number, and that is Ronaldo's tally on our site.



We listen to the feedback from our community, and Sofascore remains committed to accurately tracking every step of Ronaldo's historic journey towards achieving the milestone of 1,000 goals."



This statement angered fans of Cristiano Ronaldo as it was inaccurate; the deletion had indeed occurred before it was restored following the pressures faced by the site from those interested and close to the Portuguese legend, accusing the site of lying, evasion, and attempting to manipulate the goals.



It is worth noting that Ronaldo tops the list of all-time goal scorers in the world with 967 goals and is now just 33 goals away from becoming the first player in the world to reach the thousand mark.