أثار موقع الإحصاءات الشهير سوفا سكور (Sofascore) الجدل مجدداً حول أهداف الأسطورة البرتغالية كريستيانو رونالدو قائد النصر في البطولة العربية للأندية التي أقيمت عام 2023 في المملكة العربية السعودية.


فبعد هجوم عشاق النجم البرتغالي على الموقع جراء ما تداولته حسابات عالمية وصحفيون حول حذف موقع الإحصاءات الأهداف الستة، وهو ما أشارت إليه «عكاظ» وقتها، تراجع الموقع وأعاد الأهداف الستة في سجل اللاعب التهديفي، قبل أن يُصدر بياناً إعلامياً عبر حسابه في «X»، بدأه بعبارة: «ويبقى هذا هو الحال إلى أن يقول الفيفا خلاف ذلك»، ومن ثم جاء ما يلي: «لطالما كانت بطولة كأس أبطال الأندية العربية 2023 موجودة في قاعدة بياناتنا، وستظهر الأهداف الستة التي سجلها كريستيانو رونالدو في تلك البطولة في علامة التبويب «المسيرة» بعد تحديثها، 967 هدفاً – هذا هو الرقم، وهذا هو رصيد رونالدو على موقعنا.


نحن نستمع إلى ملاحظات مجتمعنا، ويظل موقع Sofascore ملتزماً بتتبع كل خطوة من خطوات رونالدو التاريخية نحو تحقيق إنجاز الـ1000 هدف بدقة».


وأثار هذا البيان غضب عشاق النجم كريستيانو رونالدو لأنه جانب الصواب، فقد تم الحذف فعلياً قبل إعادته بعد الضغوطات التي واجهها الموقع من قبل المهتمين والمقربين من الأسطورة البرتغالية، متهمين الموقع بالكذب والمراوغة ومحاولة التلاعب بالأهداف.


يذكر أن رونالدو يتصدر قائمة الهدافين التاريخيين في العالم برصيد 967 هدفاً، وبات على بُعد 33 هدفاً ليصبح أول لاعب في العالم يصل للألفية الأولى.