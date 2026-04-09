While reactions to the events surrounding the match between Al-Fayha and Al-Ahli continue to dominate the sports scene since the end of the match, with the Al-Ahli coach, the sports director, and several players, led by top scorer Ivan Toney and Jallin, making clear accusations against the match officials that they were asked to focus on the AFC Champions League for elite players, demands from Al-Ahli fans are rising to hear the recordings. The Al-Ahli club management intervened and issued an official statement in which they called for the release of the recordings related to the officiating crew, indicating their support for the accusations made by their players and coach against the match referees.



Events did not stop there, as several Al-Ahli fans circulated information suggesting a connection between the video assistant referee in the match, Abdullah Al-Shahri, and the son of former international referee Dhafir Abu Zenda. This was denied by sources to (Okaz), who clarified that this information is entirely a rumor with no basis, as the video assistant referee is Abdullah Al-Shahri and has no relation to the former referee Dhafir Abu Zenda.



This widely circulated rumor brought back difficult memories for Al-Ahli fans, as the former referee Dhafir Abu Zenda officiated the famous final between Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal in 2000 for the Founder’s Cup, a final that sparked widespread controversy at the time due to what Al-Ahli fans perceived as refereeing mistakes that deprived them of a draw and competition for the title.