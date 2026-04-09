فيما لا تزال ردود الفعل حول الأحداث التي صاحبت مباراة الفيحاء والأهلي تتصدر المشهد الرياضي منذ انتهاء المباراة، وخروج مدرب الأهلي والمدير الرياضي وعدد من اللاعبين يتقدمهم الهداف إيفان توني وجالينو باتهامات واضحة لطاقم حكام المباراة بأنهم طالبوهم بالتركيز على دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، تتصاعد المطالب الأهلاوية بسماع التسجيلات، حيث تدخلت إدارة النادي الأهلي وأصدرت بياناً رسمياً طالبت من خلاله بإظهار التسجيلات الخاصة بطاقم الحكام في إشارة إلى التأكيد على ما توجه له لاعبوهم ومدربهم باتهامات لحكام المباراة.


ولم تتوقف الأحداث عند هذا الحد، بل تداول عدد من المغردين الأهلاويين معلومة أشارت إلى علاقة حكم الفيديو في المباراة عبدالله الشهري بنجل الحكم الدولي السابق ظافر أبوزندة، وهو ما نفته مصادر لـ"عكاظ" أوضحت أن تلك المعلومة شائعة جملة وتفصيلاً ولا أساس لها، حيث إن حكم الفيديو هو عبدالله الشهري وليس له أي قرابة بالحكم السابق ظافر أبو زندة.


وجاءت تلك الشائعة التي تم تداولها بشكل واسع لتعيد للأهلاويين ذكريات صعبة، حيث قاد الحكم السابق ظافر أبوزندة النهائي الشهير بين الأهلي والهلال في عام 2000 على كأس المؤسس وهو النهائي الذي أثار جدلاً واسعاً حينها جراء ما يراه الأهلاويون أخطاء تحكيمية حرمتهم التعادل والمنافسة على اللقب.