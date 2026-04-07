The Al-Ahly team regains the services of its Ivorian player Frank Kessie, providing coach Matthias Jaissle with an important tactical asset ahead of the match against Al-Faihah tomorrow (Wednesday) in the 28th round of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Kessie represents a key element of balance in Jaissle's lineup, thanks to his vital roles in linking defense and attack, along with his strength in recovering possession and building play, which enhances Al-Ahly's options in midfield. His return comes after fully recovering from the injury that kept him out of the last match against Damak, making him technically and physically ready to support the team in this crucial phase of the current season.



Al-Ahly had achieved an important victory with a clean sheet of three goals in the last round, giving them a morale boost before facing Al-Faihah.