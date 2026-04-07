يستعيد الفريق الأهلاوي خدمات لاعبه الإيفواري فرانك كيسيه، ليمنح المدرب ماتياس يايسله ورقة فنية مهمة قبل لقاء الفيحاء غدا (الأربعاء) ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ28 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


ويمثل كيسيه مفتاح التوازن في تشكيلة يايسله، بفضل أدواره الحيوية في الربط بين الدفاع والهجوم، إلى جانب قوته في الافتكاك وبناء اللعب، ما يعزز من خيارات الأهلي في وسط الملعب، وتأتي عودته بعد تعافيه الكامل من الإصابة التي أبعدته عن اللقاء الماضي أمام ضمك، ليصبح جاهزا فنيا وبدنيا لدعم الفريق في هذه المرحلة الحاسمة من الموسم الحالي.


وكان الأهلي قد حقق فوزا مهما بثلاثية نظيفة في الجولة الماضية، ما يمنحه دفعة معنوية قبل مواجهة الفيحاء.