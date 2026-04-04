توّج رئيس الاتحاد السعودي للكرة الطائرة وليد بن علي المقبل، الهلال بكأس بطولة النخبة للكرة الطائرة لموسم 2026، مساء اليوم (السبت)، بحضور الرئيس التنفيذي والأمين العام للجنة الأولمبية والبارالمبية السعودية عبدالعزيز باعشن، بعد فوزه في المباراة النهائية على نظيره الاتحاد بنتيجة 3–1، في اللقاء الذي أُقيم على صالة وزارة الرياضة بجدة.


وجاءت نتائج الأشواط على النحو التالي: 25–17، 25–13 للهلال، 26–24 للاتحاد، 25–18 للهلال.


ونال الاتحاد المركز الثاني محققًا الميدالية الفضية، فيما حلّ الأهلي في المركز الثالث بعد فوزه على نظيره العلا بنتيجة 3–1 في مواجهة تحديد المركزين الثالث والرابع.


وجاءت نتائج الأشواط في مباراة تحديد المركز الثالث: 25–23 للعلا، 25–20، 25–19، 25–21 للأهلي.


وأُقيمت منافسات البطولة خلال الفترة 1–4 أبريل على صالة وزارة الرياضة بجدة، بمشاركة أندية الاتحاد، الأهلي، الهلال، العلا، وشهدت مستويات فنية عالية ومنافسة قوية بين الفرق، إلى جانب استخدام تقنية الفيديو تشالنج (Video Challenge) لدعم دقة القرارات التحكيمية.


كما نُقلت منافسات البطولة عبر منصة «Team Saudi» على يوتيوب، إلى جانب القنوات الرياضية السعودية، ضمن إطار التغطية الإعلامية المصاحبة للحدث، وتجاوزت المشاهدات عبر منصة «Team Saudi» حاجز 100 ألف مشاهدة.


ويأتي هذا البث ضمن إطلاق تجريبي يعمل من خلاله فريق السعودية، بالتعاون مع الاتحادات الرياضية، على نقل البطولات والأنشطة الرياضية عبر منصة «Team Saudi»، بما يسهم في دعم مستهدفات تطوير مختلف الألعاب الرياضية، وتوفير منصة رقمية متخصصة تُمكّن الجماهير من متابعة أبرز الأحداث الرياضية بسهولة تامّة.