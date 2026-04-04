The President of the Saudi Volleyball Federation, Walid bin Ali Al-Muqbil, crowned Al-Hilal with the Elite Volleyball Championship trophy for the 2026 season this evening (Saturday), in the presence of the CEO and Secretary-General of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Abdulaziz Baashan, after their victory in the final match against Al-Ittihad with a score of 3–1, in a match held at the Ministry of Sports hall in Jeddah.



The set scores were as follows: 25–17, 25–13 for Al-Hilal, 26–24 for Al-Ittihad, 25–18 for Al-Hilal.



Al-Ittihad secured second place, winning the silver medal, while Al-Ahli came in third after defeating Al-Ula with a score of 3–1 in the match to determine the third and fourth places.



The set scores in the third-place match were: 25–23 for Al-Ula, 25–20, 25–19, 25–21 for Al-Ahli.



The championship competitions took place from April 1 to 4 at the Ministry of Sports hall in Jeddah, with the participation of the clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ula. The tournament featured high technical levels and strong competition among the teams, along with the use of Video Challenge technology to support the accuracy of refereeing decisions.



The championship matches were broadcasted via the "Team Saudi" platform on YouTube, in addition to the Saudi Sports channels, as part of the media coverage accompanying the event, and views on the "Team Saudi" platform exceeded 100,000 views.



This broadcast is part of a trial launch through which the Saudi team, in collaboration with sports federations, aims to transmit championships and sports activities via the "Team Saudi" platform, contributing to the development goals of various sports and providing a specialized digital platform that enables fans to easily follow the most prominent sports events.