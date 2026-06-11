لم يكن مونديال 1978 مجرد بطولة تُلعب على العشب الأخضر، بل مسرح واسع اختلطت فيه الهتافات بوقع الأحذية العسكرية، وتداخلت فيه الأهداف مع صفقات الظل، حتى بدت الكأس نفسها وكأنها تُرفع فوق أرض تهتز بين الفرح والريبة. في تلك النسخة، لم تكن كرة القدم وحدها هي الحاضرة، بل حضرت السياسة بكل ثقلها، والديكتاتورية بكل قسوتها، والصفقات السرية بكل ما تحمله من ظلال. هكذا تحوّل الحدث العالمي إلى رواية معقدة، تتقاطع فيها المصالح مع الخوف، والانتصار مع الاتهامات، لتبقى البطولة محفورة في الذاكرة لا بوصفها إنجازاً رياضياً فقط، بل واحدة من أكثر النُسخ إثارةً للجدل في تاريخ اللعبة.

مؤامرة على البرازيل


تُعد مباراة الأرجنتين وبيرو (6-0) أكثر لحظات البطولة إثارة للجدل. احتاجت الأرجنتين للفوز بفارق أربعة أهداف لتتأهل على حساب البرازيل، فجاءت النتيجة مضاعفة ومفاجئة. لاحقاً، كشفت شهادات ووثائق عن صفقة سياسية واقتصادية بين النظامين العسكريين في الأرجنتين وبيرو، شملت شحنات قمح ضخمة وقروضاً مالية، إضافة إلى تعاون أمني ضمن (خطة كوندور) لتسليم معارضين سياسيين. هذه الخلفيات جعلت المباراة رمزاً للتلاعب السياسي في الرياضة.

78 4

78 4

توقيت مُوجَّه


حصلت الأرجنتين على أفضلية غير عادلة حين خاضت جميع مبارياتها ليلاً بعد انتهاء مباريات منافسيها؛ ما منحها معرفة دقيقة بالنتائج المطلوبة قبل دخول الملعب. هذا التلاعب بجدول المباريات كان عاملاً مؤثراً في مسار البطولة، وأحد أسباب التشكيك في نزاهتها.

ترهيب ممنهج
شهدت البطولة حضوراً مباشراً للديكتاتور خورخي فيديلا داخل غرف الملابس، خصوصاً قبل مباراة بيرو، برفقة هنري كيسنجر، في مشهد اعتبره اللاعبون تهديداً مبطناً. كما أقيمت المباريات على مقربة من مراكز اعتقال وتعذيب، ما جعل البطولة واجهة لتلميع صورة النظام العسكري وسط انتهاكات حقوقية واسعة.

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78

نهائي متوتر


تعرض المنتخب الهولندي لحرب نفسية قبل النهائي، من تأخير الحافلة إلى افتعال أزمة (الجبيرة) قبل انطلاق المباراة. ورغم خوض هولندا اللقاء بكامل نجومها المتاحين، فإن الأجواء العدائية والتحكيم المثير للجدل دفعا اللاعبين لرفض حضور مراسم التتويج بعد الخسارة (3-1).

غياب كرويف

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78 3

لم يشارك يوهان كرويف في البطولة؛ بسبب تهديدات ومحاولة اختطاف مسلّحة تعرض لها مع عائلته عام 1977، وليس احتجاجاً سياسياً كما شاع لسنوات؛ حيث أعلن كرويف لاحقاً أن سلامة أسرته كانت أولوية تتجاوز أي بطولة.

خلاصة مُرّة


رغم تتويج الأرجنتين لأول مرة، بقي مونديال 1978 محاطاً بشُبهات سياسية وأمنية جعلته واحداً من أكثر النُسخ إثارةً للجدل في تاريخ كرة القدم.